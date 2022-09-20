Awards Wrap: Nike maintains top slot in Sunday Times GenNext Awards, New Media’s Mark Serra wins in New York, Nat Nakasa Award winners













Nike has maintained its perennial popularity with SA’s youth, claiming an ninth consecutive Overall Coolest Brand award, while also bagging the Coolest Clothing Brand and Coolest Footwear Brand awards at the 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards. BMW placed overall second, while adidas moved into overall third spot from its seventh place position in 2021.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey is a barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals. The 2022 survey polled 5933 young people aged 8-13 years (tweens), 14 to 18 years (teens), 18 to 24 years (young adults), and 25 to 30 years (young professionals).

“This year marks the 18th year of the GenNext survey, which provides marketers with the absolute best insights into the youth’s perceptions of their brands. 18 is a significant birthday and one we intend to celebrate in style, especially since we are now able to host the in-person event again,” said Eben Gewers, head of sales at Arena Holdings. “We are absolutely looking forward to this as well as the feedback from our various marketing partners on the insights delivered by the youth.”

Nolitha Mkhwanazi, head of youth strategy at Yellowwood, said the Sunday Times GenNext Youth Behaviour Report offers brand custodians a cheat sheet on the South African youth. “The 2022 GenNext Youth Behaviour Report allows us to track the shifts in attitudes and needs satisfaction from 2021 giving a richer perspective into the hearts and minds of young people. The GenNext Youth Behaviour report is a fact-based report that helps drive your brand’s ambitions using data from over 5000 young people.”

This year also saw the introduction of new categories reflecting rapid innovation and consumer technology adoption: Coolest Online Accommodation Booking Sites (winner: Trivago) and Coolest Savings & Investment Platform (winner: Capitec). Another new category was introduced to reflect young people’s strong desire to make a difference: Coolest Brand That Cares about the Community (winner: KFC).

In addition to polling consumer brand preference, the survey also polls youth on the personal brands of celebrities, entertainers and sportspeople. World Cup-winning Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi was once again named Coolest Local Sportsperson, while Somizi Mhlongo was awarded as the Coolest Online Influencer. MetroFM once again triumphed as the Coolest Radio Station, with The River being the Coolest Local TV Programme.

New Media creative director paints New York purple!

Mark Serra

New Media and VISI creative director Mark Serra has won the Art Director of the Year special recognition award at the 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards. Serra accepted his prize at a glitzy gala event at City Winery at Pier 57 on the Hudson River.

Honouring excellence in editorial and design, The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are among the most prestigious recognition programmes in digital and print media. Each year, thousands of entries come in from around the globe.

“Mark brings to the table an ability to conceptualise and produce beautiful visuals across various platforms, with an iconic flair for typography being his signature. He is perhaps best known for being the creative force behind VISI – a brand that, appropriately, celebrates the best of South African design, decor and architecture – but his magic has touched all corners of our business,” said New Media CEO Aileen Lamb.

“Not only has Mark played a pivotal role in building New Media’s reputation for exceptional design for well over a decade, but he’s a fabulous human being too, his distinctive laugh always filling our hearts. Of Mark’s creative ability there is no doubt. But with any great designer, that’s only half the skill – you also have to be a great storyteller. That’s where Mark’s real talent lies. His work is that of an individual at top of his profession.”

And she added, “VISI celebrates the brave and bold creativity of our nation. And today we celebrate a Purple creative at New Media who’s never afraid to push the boundaries of design convention, the wonderful Mark Serra.”

Serra’s creative talent has earned him the respect of his contemporaries, who have acknowledged his idiosyncratic photographic eye and flair for extraordinary design with a litany of coveted awards.

He says of his approach: “The personality of the home, hotel or lodge featured in VISI dictates the design of my layout – especially in the opening spread and its headline. We always deconstruct a headline, taking an existing font and playing with it. If it’s a home that’s tranquil and calm, then the headline will breathe. But if we see that the owner of the house, the architect or the interior designer is creative and expressive in their choice of colour and interior, then the headline and design will reflect that. The headline always needs to tell you about the personality of the story.”

SANEF announces winners of the Nat Nakasa Awards 2022

The South African National Editors’ Forum has awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for courageous journalism to two former New Frame journalists, Cebelihle Mbuyisa and Magnificent Mndebele, at an awards function held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. New Frame is now defunct. The awards, sponsored by Sanlam, are now in their sixth iteration since the sponsorship started in 2017.

“The duo’s work at New Frame kept the story of the uprising in eSwatini alive for South African audiences,” said one of the judges, veteran journalist, Chrystal Orderson. She serves on the panel with two other legendary journalists, former The Star editor-in-chief, Peter Sullivan, and former Press Ombudsman, Joe Thloloe.

The awards were addressed by retired Judge, Dr Navi Pillay, who serves on the International Commission on Information and Democracy, which affirms the principles of media freedom, safety of journalists and media sustainability.

Pillay said all governments, including South Africa, must take action to promote a free and independent press which is instrumental to combat disinformation, build public trust and advance the promotion and protection of human rights. “I would say that such action must also protect media sources and whistle-blowers,” she said.

The Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media went to Shiraaz Mohammed for his body of work, which included spending time with health care workers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Judges noted that Mohammed was working on his own and producing his work without the backup of a big media corporation and putting his own life at risk.

As part of the awards, SANEF’s members get to nominate a fellow member for the Stephen Wrottesley Award, dedicated to honour members whose commitment in the journalism field goes beyond the call of duty. This year it was awarded to media freedom activist, former editor, and former SANEF’s management committee member, Angela Quintal. She is now in charge of the Africa programme at the Committee to Protect Journalists, based in New York.

One Africa Award 2022: A chance for organisations to win $100,000

Now in its 12th edition, the ONE Africa Award honours African organisations dedicated to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and providing the world with a blueprint for building a better future. The award recognises, incentivises and provides a platform to showcase the exceptional work of organisations founded by Africans and based in Africa.

Inspired by our #JobsNowAfrica Campaign which advocates for the creation of 15 million decent jobs annually in Africa by 2025, this year the award will be conferred to an organisation which provides opportunities for young Africans to gain the skills and experience needed, through excellent job and educational opportunities that raise their aspirations and professional networks.

Serah Makka, Interim Africa Executive Director at the ONE Campaign, said: Africa is demographically the world’s youngest continent. By 2030, one fifth of the global labour force – and nearly one third of the global youth labour force – will be from this region. While 10 to 12 million youth enter the workforce each year, only 3 million formal jobs are created. The pandemic has exerted extraordinary social, economic and health challenges on African countries and has exacerbated the social inequalities impacting the most vulnerable. The $100 000 will focus on African ingenuity. The award will be given to a visionary organisation committed to rebuilding a resilient Africa by generating opportunities that will assist in reshaping the continents’ economy and prepare its youth to thrive in an evolving world.

The call for applications will close on 30 September, 2022. Africa-led and Africa-driven organisations have the opportunity to submit their applications for consideration. More details on the ONE Africa Award and the full scoring criteria for applicants can be found at www.one.org/africaaward.

Telkom wins governance award

Telkom has been awarded ‘Excellent’ at the Ernst & Young (EY) Integrated Report Awards 2022. This is the sixth year in a row that the telco has taken this award home. “Excellent” is awarded to entities that progressively achieve a higher level of adherence to the spirit of integrated reporting.

“At Telkom, we work hard to clearly communicate the value we create for all stakeholders,” said Mary Thipe, senior manager at the Telkom Group for Integrated Reporting and Sustainability (ESG) Reporting Investor Relations. “We make it our mission to disclose both positive and negative performances, we reflect on previous reports and offer feedback, and we outline our strategic focus – the risks and opportunities.

“It also gives us the chance to communicate our strategies, risks, financials and sustainability performance in a way that offers a holistic, comprehensive and future-orientated view for both internal and external stakeholders.”



Thipe added, “I am extremely proud that we have been awarded ‘Excellent’ for the sixth year in a row by EY. This proves our commitment to openly reporting on our ability to create value for all stakeholders.”

Fame scoops two awards at the MOST Awards

Under a year after officially launching, FAME, an independent, locally owned media agency, has won two significant awards at the 13th MOSTAwards held last week, namely Media Agency of the Year, and Specialist Media Agency.

The MOST Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners through to specialist and full-service media agencies. Category winners are chosen by industry peers. Freshly Ground Insights was responsible for the survey to determine the winners and enjoyed record voting this year.

“I could not be prouder of this team. We launched with one founding client, BevCo, and through hard work, focus and determination, we have welcomed new clients from different sectors including alcoholic beverages, financial services, property and manufacturing. These new business wins have positioned FAME as a strong contender in media strategy and consumer-centric media, despite healthy competition from long-established and well-known media agency brands.,” says FAME managing director, Amy Leibbrandt.

FAME is a joint venture between DUKE Group and Omnicon Media Group South Africa, and is focused on delivering consumer-centric, innovative, and data-driven media strategies. The company also prides itself on excellent client service, and nurturing young talent in the media industry.

DUKE Group CEO Wayne Naidoo added: “FAME is on a fantastic growth path – not only from a client perspective, but a company perspective. They have set very high standards for themselves, and I have no doubt that they will continue to service their existing and potential new clients with excellent client relationships, strong strategies, and a great work ethic.”

FAME is one of the seven specialist agencies within the DUKE Group.





