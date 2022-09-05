Local(isation) is Lekker













[INSIGHT] South Africa, and Africa as a whole, is seeing more and more global retail brands extend their reach to our continent. With the population set to double to two billion by 2050, and a steady GDP growth of 3.5% by the end of 2022, Africa offers continuous economic growth and opportunities for global brands.

With the influx of sought-after brands heading our way, it’s imperative – as marketers – to remember that whilst a communications strategy for a brand may work in one market, it does not necessarily mean it will resonate with an audience in a different market.

Recent examples of this in South Africa – such as a large global retailer’s online ad that showed a black child modelling a hoodie with the text coolest monkey in the jungle; and a global haircare brand’s stereotypes depicting natural, African hair as less favourable in their advertisements – shows how what may work in European markets won’t work in our market, with our history.

With 11 official languages, a clear wealth divide and cultural diversity, South Africa provides its own unique challenges to communications specialists looking to ensure that global brands resonate with the mass market.

We foresee localisation becoming a key focal point in the conceptualisation of campaigns going forward, with global brands using local voices and faces in campaigns as well as targeted messaging per audience group. A good example of this in action, is how a US celebrity-owned beauty and skincare brand recently used a Zimbabwean model as the face for their African launch, and enlisted top South African content creators as local ambassadors to resonate with the audience locally.

While aspiration is one thing, it’s important to remember the reality that many South Africans face in terms of disposable income; so, brands need to be talking to their audience in the right place and with the right messaging in order to achieve brand loyalty in our market.

~ Kirsten Roos and Samantha Thomas, Pulse Connect

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ THE MEDIA’S AGENCY ISSUE

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 25 times, 2 visits today)