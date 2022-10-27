‘Unlearning’: Marketing lessons from 2022 and trends for 2023













This year, 2022, has been a special year; post lockdown we had a lot of ‘unlearning’ to do as marketers, advertisers and brand owners, so much so that the consumer journey and experience has drastically changed.

With the worldwide socio-economic changes post-pandemic, the high living costs, unemployment, and load shedding to just name a few, South African consumers face serious economic constraints. As such, marketers and brands have had to adapt and not only be profit-driven but have taken a “brand empathy approach”.

Brand empathy can be described as brands “seeing with the eyes of another, listening with the ears of another and feeling with the heart of another”, as Alfred Adler (Austrian medical doctor, psychotherapist, and founder of the school of individual psychology, 1870-1937), said.

Brand empathy is when brands read the room and social tone and stand up for social injustices.

Cancel culture, or a call-out culture, is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether it be online, on social media, or in person. Some brands have found themselves on the wrong side of history by relying too much on influencer marketing to drive the narrative of their brands while not doing proper due diligence.

The new normal has translated to placing the staff and workers at the forefront of any business and prioritising mental health, work-from-home or a four-day working week and wellness. This means there is a ‘no permanent parking’ mentality – (a metaphor).

A permanent mindset means there is no agility, which stifles innovation and creativity. The new normal means workers need to upskill, offer clients out-of-the-box thinking and can work for any organisation in the world as a contract or freelancer.

As we prepare for 2023, we must have a new focus and a new wealth of optimism. Here are my marketing trends for the coming year:

Marketing budgets

There was a cut in marketing budgets in 2021/22. In 2023 marketers will now try to stretch their budgets to reach their audiences while having an impact. Every brand’s objective will be to have high visibility, engagement and retention with no media wastage. Choosing the right media mix is key to standing out of the clutter. There will be an increase in digital spend more than traditional media, we have seen this trend over the past 3 years, and it will continue to grow in 2023 with digital dominating media schedules and plans.

Platforms vs content

The consumer will follow the content regardless of what platform it is, the rise of OTT platforms will continue to grow in Africa. However, linear platforms in South Africa are still relevant for advertisers because of their reach. Radio is still media king because it is ‘real and authentic’ (no filter) and is here to stay but independent media owners of podcasts will keep lifting the bar with daring and hair-raising content – attracting brands who are not afraid to be part of such unregulated environments

Experiential marketing

The best medium to engage and communicate with audiences is through experiential marketing because the audience is engaged. Innovation from some out of home media owners has recently demonstrated this with 3D anamorphic technology in outdoor and indoor events, similarly, displayed during the DStv Delicious festival and Fourways Mall. South Africans are seeking an escape from their reality of load shedding and increased inflation; events, leisure and hospitality will offer marketers unique sponsorship and association opportunities.

Innovation

“Creativity is thinking up new things, Innovation is doing new things” ~ Theodore Levitt

Clients and advertisers need to start doing new things and find unlikely collaborations that have multiple touchpoints and generate enough excitement, talkability and bring the consumer to the centre stage using fewer screens. For example, the collaboration between fashion designer Thebe Magugu and Adidas as well as kwaito legend Kabelo Mabelane’s ‘Iron Man’ Isuzu campaign.

Industry on the rise in 2023

Most industries have been forced to accelerate digital and technology transformation the rise of e-commerce, tourism and hospitality industry will also benefactor with people yearning to travel and attend events, banks to offer more convenient lifestyle products.

Mfundo Ntsibande is managing director of AMA, a 100% black-owned full service media agency. AMA is a venture between M&N Brands and Park Advertising. Partnering with Park Advertising allows us to plug into a vast network of strategic resources in 157 offices globally and 29 partner agencies on the African continent, while M&N Brands brings its network of creative, digital, activation and PR agencies, expanding the creative reach of AMA.

Twitter: @ntsibandem

LinkedIn: Mfundo Ntsibande

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 62 times, 62 visits today)