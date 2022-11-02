











It’s a fact that life is getting tougher year by year. Rising inflation, great resignations, quiet quitting, load shedding, water-shedding, and (more recently) WhatsApp-shedding …

Are people losing track of their dreams? Getting despondent?

Capitec Bank certainly thinks so. And its newly launched #LetsStartToday campaign is designed to give us back a bit of optimism, the chance to dream … and perhaps make it a reality.

The Great South African Dream Board is a first-of-its-kind in the banking space. To see how it works, check out the video below.

“Since inception, Capitec has disrupted the norms of banking to help our clients live better. To this end, we want to reinspire every South African to want to live better by realising their dreams and ultimately create a nation of rebels who can change the country for the better. These rebels are our youth, entrepreneurs, and working mothers who defy the constraints of circumstance, challenge the status quo, fight for a new future and inspire generations after them with new ways of thinking,” said Francois Viviers, group executive: marketing and communications at Capitec Bank.

“We want to encourage these South Africans to come together and declare their dreams to create a force of positive change that can empower the nation to achieve its highest potential. But, most importantly, we want this new campaign to foster a culture of saving in the country,” he added.

Viviers said South African households are no longer saving regularly, primarily when no goal is associated with it. However, the leading digital bank says its campaign will encourage a much-needed behavioural shift towards saving because that’s the only way dreams can become a reality.

“A South African survey conducted in January this year among 2,702 respondents indicated that most people (76%) save less than 15% of their salaries, while 35% said they don’t save at all. So, we realise there’s an even greater need to inspire South Africans to start saving to live better. Whether the dream is to travel, study, or buy a new home, saving is a practical path to achieving it,” he said.

Capitec will post daily financial tips on its social media pages to help South Africans get started on their way to saving towards achieving their dreams. In addition, every Friday in November, the bank will gift a few lucky users who can demonstrate how these tips have helped them live better with vouchers to treat themselves for a job well done.

The leading digital bank says its new campaign is another example of how it’s adding real value to people’s lives and helping them live better by setting goals, managing their money and putting them in control of their future.

South African dreamers can visit Capitec Bank’s Twitter as well as their website to log their dream using the hashtag #LetsStartToday, and include what they want to start doing today to turn that dream into reality.

