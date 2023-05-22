[PRESS OFFICE] Your chance to ask your favourite stars any question, as they chat about what you’ve always wanted to know!

Every weeknight, you turn your TV to e.tv from 6.30-pm to 10-pm to watch your favourite telenovelas. Now, featuring stars from Nikiwe all the way to Isitha, the Enemy, e.tv has launched its very own YouTube Channel called – Behind The Camera. The focus of this show is to finally give viewers the chance to engage with their favourite actors – in real life.

The first show – Pillow Talk with The Black Door launched on the 16th of February. This show dived deep into “Is the sex on this show actually for real?”, because let’s be honest… things really do get steamy!

The 2nd YouTube episode is a conversation people might be too shy to speak about but do really think about – “Friendship” in the workplace- with House of Zwide.

House of Zwide launches on the 25 May.