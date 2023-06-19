The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) joined South Africa in commemorating Youth Day. We honoured the youth who lost their lives on 16 June 1976, and recognised their contribution to bringing about the democratic South Africa we live in today. Members of the NAB are committed to serving youth audiences and helping to ensure that their voices are heard, while fulfilling the vision of promoting a broadcasting industry rooted in the principles of democracy, diversity and freedom of expression. To mark this year’s Youth Day, we shed some light on the evolving radio consumption habits of South African youth. The Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa (BRC) data collected from February 2022 to January 2023 through its Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAMS), revealed that young people between the ages of 15 to 34 are: 40% more likely to listen to radio exclusively on digital platforms

26% more likely to listen to radio at a friend’s house

34% more likely to listen to radio on paid-for or public transport

“The BRC findings underscore the resilience of radio in our country. The fact that the platform boasts such high youth engagement against competition from audio streaming services shows just how trusted radio remains as a provider of high-quality, relevant and inclusive content,” said NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia.

Radio has long been a source of shared experiences and enjoyment, and the RAMS findings show how South African youth are continuing the tradition by consuming radio content in social settings. Radio is key to forging connections, and it allows for the exchange of ideas, information, and entertainment.

Significant data