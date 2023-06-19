The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) joined South Africa in commemorating Youth Day. We honoured the youth who lost their lives on 16 June 1976, and recognised their contribution to bringing about the democratic South Africa we live in today.
Members of the NAB are committed to serving youth audiences and helping to ensure that their voices are heard, while fulfilling the vision of promoting a broadcasting industry rooted in the principles of democracy, diversity and freedom of expression.
To mark this year’s Youth Day, we shed some light on the evolving radio consumption habits of South African youth. The Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa (BRC) data collected from February 2022 to January 2023 through its Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAMS), revealed that young people between the ages of 15 to 34 are:
- 40% more likely to listen to radio exclusively on digital platforms
- 26% more likely to listen to radio at a friend’s house
- 34% more likely to listen to radio on paid-for or public transport
“The BRC findings underscore the resilience of radio in our country. The fact that the platform boasts such high youth engagement against competition from audio streaming services shows just how trusted radio remains as a provider of high-quality, relevant and inclusive content,” said NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia.
Radio has long been a source of shared experiences and enjoyment, and the RAMS findings show how South African youth are continuing the tradition by consuming radio content in social settings. Radio is key to forging connections, and it allows for the exchange of ideas, information, and entertainment.
Significant data
The data also found that more 15 to 34-year-olds listened to radio than streamed online video (e.g. YouTube), listened to a podcast or listened to music streaming services such as Spotify. The data is significant as it shows that despite the emergence of new online media platforms, the medium of radio remains popular amongst the youth of South Africa.
In addition, the data indicates that the youth’s consumption of radio has become more future-focused, with a growing number of young people accessing radio online.
The interaction of young South Africans with radio is evolving and digital platforms are making the medium more accessible and convenient for them.
Relevant platform
As radio marks its 100th year in South Africa, it is encouraging to see that it is still considered one of the most relevant platforms for the youth, who remain eager to engage with its content through apps, smart speakers, computers, and other digital devices, as well as traditional means.
Radio serves as a constant companion during young people’s daily commutes, providing them with a sense of connection to the world around them. The medium continues to demonstrate its power as a portable medium that entertains and informs young people on the move.
As we observe Youth Day, we celebrate and recognise the contribution of the youth in the development of a vibrant broadcasting industry and wish young South Africans a meaningful Youth Day.
The NAB is the voice of South Africa’s broadcasting industry. It is a membership-based association that engages regularly with policymakers and regulators to promote an industry grounded in the principles of democracy, diversity and freedom of expression.