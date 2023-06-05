In the realm of business, success is often measured by profit margins and bottom lines.

However, there’s a growing realisation that working with people who genuinely care and exhibit kindness can have a profound impact on both personal fulfilment and the overall success of a venture.

Yes, we need to be avoiding assholes in business (and life). Trust me, I’ve learned this lesson the hard way.

As a panellist at a recent event at the V&A Waterfront, we delved into the importance of cultivating positive relationships with clients and suppliers. Drawing from my own experiences, I have come to understand that prioritising genuine connections over profit is not only a more fulfilling approach but also a smarter business decision.

Life’s too short

When I embarked on my journey with Good Things Guy, I made a conscious decision to surround myself with people I genuinely like. Let’s face it, folks, life’s too short to work with assholes.

In my corporate days – in a previous life – it was all about profit, and that meant enduring countless moments of feeling like dirt. Too often, I found myself enduring meetings that resembled visits to the principal’s office, where respect and camaraderie were conspicuously absent. So, I made a commitment to create an environment where genuine connections thrive.

Respect is the backbone of any successful business relationship.

We can’t afford to have someone believing they’re better than others, creating a master/slave dynamic. Instead, it’s about treating each other with respect, valuing diverse perspectives, and appreciating the expertise and contributions of every individual. When respect becomes the norm, collaboration thrives, and success becomes a collective achievement.

Something magical

And there’s also something magical that happens when you choose not to focus on profit.

You start to seek your passion and purpose. And that is a game-changer, my friends. When you align your business endeavours with your personal values and passions, good things happen.

Good Things Guy is a testament to that.

We prioritise making a positive impact over chasing money. By choosing clients and partners who share similar values and goals, we create a purpose-driven work environment where profit naturally follows.

Trust me when I say it’s a more fulfilling way to do business. There are real benefits of positive collaboration (with nice people).

Enhanced business performance: Working with nice people enhances productivity and efficiency. Harmonious relationships and effective communication lead to greater synergy within teams, resulting in the faster achievement of shared goals.

Reputation and trust: Collaborating with kind-hearted individuals builds a reputation for your business as one that values integrity, fairness, and kindness. This reputation attracts more like-minded people and organisations, fostering trust and long-term partnerships.

Employee satisfaction: When you create a culture where kindness and respect prevail, your employees’ job satisfaction soars. This, in turn, leads to increased loyalty, reduced turnover, and a positive work environment that fuels innovation and growth.

Customer loyalty: Clients are more likely to stick around when they’re treated with kindness and respect. Positive experiences create lasting impressions and foster trust, resulting in repeat business and enthusiastic referrals.

So as South Africa’s Good Things Guy, I’m here to remind you that choosing to work with assholes is simply not worth it.

In the pursuit of success, it is vital to remember that genuine connections and positive relationships are at the heart of a thriving business. By prioritising mutual respect, finding purpose over profit, and nurturing meaningful collaborations, we create a business ecosystem where everyone can thrive.

Yes! Let’s create a future where collaboration is rooted in kindness, and success is measured not only in monetary gains but also in the positive impact we make on the world.

Let’s reject the toxic culture of working with assholes and embrace a future of compassionate collaboration.