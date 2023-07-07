[PRESS OFFICE] MediaHeads 360, the Level 1 BEE media specialist known for developing and implementing integrated, strategic marketing campaigns, is thrilled to announce the addition of two dynamic sales professionals to their expanding team.

This strategic move reflects MediaHeads 360’s commitment to continuous growth and its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional client service.

Joining the sales force are Famida Omar and Masa Nkawe, who bring a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven track record of success. With their expertise and passion, MediaHeads 360 is poised to amplify its market presence and further solidify its position as a leader in the marketing industry.

Justin Keats, sales director at MediaHeads 360, expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Famida, or Faye as we call her, and Masa to our sales team. Their remarkable talents and extensive experience perfectly align with our vision of delivering captivating, engaging, and impactful marketing solutions. We are confident that their contributions will further enhance our ability to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations.”

With many years of combined experience in the media industry, Faye and Masa possess a deep understanding of the evolving landscape. They are well-equipped to navigate the ever-changing media platforms and effectively leverage MediaHeads 360’s integrated approach to develop innovative and strategic campaigns.

Suite of services

MediaHeads 360’s comprehensive suite of services across media including radio and television, enables clients to connect with their target audiences across diverse platforms. The company’s excellent relationships with media owners also empower them to negotiate advantageous partnerships across the country.

“Our aim is to captivate audiences by crafting authentic and memorable stories that resonate,” said Candy Dempers, Managing Director of MediaHeads 360. “By expanding our sales team with exceptional talents like Masa and Faye, we are poised to elevate our campaign strategies and deliver even greater results for our clients.”

With this strategic expansion, MediaHeads 360 is well-positioned to continue revolutionising the marketing industry and creating innovative solutions that leave a lasting impact. Their 360 approach to non-traditional promotions and an expanded sales force demonstrate their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional marketing campaigns that captivate and inspire.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Person: Famida Omar; Masa Nkawe

Designation: Sales Specialists

Phone: 068 592 1525; 082 401 0811

Email: faye@mediahead360.co.za; masa@mediaheads360.co.za

ABOUT MEDIAHEADS 360

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

We ACTIVATE by creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. We CAPTIVATE through well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. We AMPLIFY and optimise your reach and impact with 360 solutions.

For more information, visit www.mediaheads360.co.za