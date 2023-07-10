Outdoor Network has installed 12 generators to keep digital billboards running when the lights go out due to load shedding. They are currently keeping billboards illuminated in KwaZulu-Natal (Ballito, Pietermaritzburg and Durban); Johannesburg (Cresta); Bloemfontein; East London and Cape Town.

A further eight generators are being installed at other high-traffic sites, and will be operational by the end of July.

“Billboards in South Africa’s major economic hubs need to stay operational during peak hours to give advertisers the engagement they have been promised. But agencies are feeling the pinch with no end in sight to load shedding,” said Shamy Naidu, director at Provantage, which owns Outdoor Network.

“We are dedicated to finding solutions that protect our clients’ investment and ensure they don’t lose out on exposure during peak times. We will ensure our digital billboards remain prominent and operational, assuring advertisers of delivery on engagements and impact.”

Losing exposure

Ongoing load shedding and an ailing Eskom has left many advertisers losing valuable exposure and revenue as activity in traditional media, such as print and television, declines.

Naidu emphasised advertisers are guaranteed key metrics on campaign performance and engagements as Outdoor Network’s full-scale alternative power programme for its digital sites rolls out.

“What sets our chosen alternative power supply apart is the ability to monitor fuel consumption and diagnostics remotely. This guarantees that our screens remain on throughout higher stages of loadshedding or power outages. We specifically opted for this solution as other alternative power sources do not provide the same level of reliability and assurance,” he said

Ensuring continuous operation

“We understand the challenges faced with freestanding billboards within public spaces. These are already susceptible to vandalism and theft of the advertising faces. The installation of inverters, batteries and solar panels adds a new dimension of risk and theft opportunities, which for instance, is a major concern for mobile operators at many base stations.

“Additionally, due to space limitations, installing sufficient solar panels and batteries for uninterrupted operation becomes impractical.

“By remotely monitoring fuel consumption and ensuring continuous operation during load shedding, we give advertisers the peace of mind that their messages will reach their intended audience consistently and effectively.

“We understand the unique challenges of the outdoor advertising industry, and we are committed to finding innovative solutions to overcome them.”