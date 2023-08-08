As an advertising graduate, I explore what is a clever deception that perpetuates unrealistic beauty ideals, leaving women grappling with their own reflections.

Women’s Month encourages us to celebrate women for who they truly are. It also reminds us to challenge behaviours, norms and seemingly socially accepted practices that demean their self-perception and sense of worth – like false advertising – to pave the way for genuine empowerment.

In this article, I highlight how one group of women broke the spell of false advertising. And I suggest that we, too, should work for a more authentic and inclusive representation of beauty locally.

False advertising in the haircare industry has long been a contentious issue, particularly within black communities. For decades, hair relaxers and other chemical treatments have been marketed as a solution to “unruly” and “difficult” natural hair, promising sleek and manageable results.

However, women who have been featured on Dark & Lovely product packaging have taken to Twitter to reveal the truth behind their hair.

Wave of discussion

Contrary to what the advertisements implied, these women explained that their hair was not chemically relaxed as portrayed, but rather silked pressed to achieve the sleek look. This revelation sparked a wave of discussion and critique surrounding the brand’s marketing practices.

The power of social media has brought about a significant shift in consumer advocacy, providing a platform for individuals to share their experiences and hold brands accountable.

By sharing their stories on Twitter, these women brought attention to the issue of misrepresentation in the beauty industry. It also raised questions about the lack of transparency in advertising and the need for more authentic representation of black hair.

Cultural shift

The impact of these revelations resonated not only within the Twitter community but also among consumers and beauty enthusiasts globally.

Dennis Campbell, Health Policy Editor at The Guardian, interviewed the chief policy officer at the British Beauty Council, Victoria Brownlie. She stated that “upholding the rules around safe advertising is key to this and we absolutely do not condone illegality in this area”.

This cultural shift signalled a demand for truthful advertising without relying on deceptive tactics to promote products. Consumers demand authenticity and inclusivity, the industry is gradually transforming to better reflect and celebrate the diverse beauty of women around the world.

As noted by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), to promote authenticity and ensure ethical marketing practices, beauty brands must adopt proactive strategies to avoid false advertising.

Meaningful connections

Brands have a unique opportunity to redefine their marketing strategies and build meaningful connections with their audience. Avoiding false advertising is not only an ethical imperative but also a chance for brands to celebrate individuality and promote positive self-expression.

Moving away from false advertising not only enhances brand reputation but also fosters a positive cultural impact.

As consumers seek genuine connections and meaningful experiences, brands that prioritise authenticity are well-positioned to inspire change and become beacons of empowerment in the beauty landscape. Brands can pave the way for an industry that celebrates authenticity, diversity, and empowerment.

Keorapetse Mokoena is a graduate intern at RAPT Creative. She holds a degree from The Independent Institute of Education’s MSA (formerly Monash University South Africa) with distinction. She now sets her sights on furthering her academic journey as an Honours candidate at the University of Cape Town.