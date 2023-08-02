[PRESS OFFICE] DENTSU CREATIVE Africa celebrates remarkable success at this year’s IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards.

The award-winning creative agency brought home eight prestigious awards, which included two golds, four silvers, and two bronzes for the exceptional work on the #ReclaimYourDNA campaign, created for AB InBev’s Trophy Stout.

The campaign calls for the return of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, which was stolen by force in colonial times. The bulk of these artefacts are kept in Western institutions, who refuse to return them.

Achievements of ancestors

#ReclaimYourDNA also aims to reconnect modern Nigerians to the priceless artistic achievements of their ancestors, through digital platforms.

Revolutionising the concept of a museum experience by crafting an immersive digital journey that stands to rival any traditional exhibits.

Users were granted the opportunity to delve into the captivating history of the Benin Bronzes, while simultaneously engaging with exclusive, ephemeral digital artworks that drew inspiration from the originals.

Innovative digital work

Commenting on the wins, Michael Zylstra, Managing Partner for DENTSU CREATIVE Africa said: “We are absolutely delighted with our wins at the IAB Bookmarks.

“Less than a year after launching DENTSU CREATIVE on the continent with a mandate to make work that drives societal change and impacts culture the recognition from our peers for the #ReclaimYourDNA campaign across various channels and disciplines is extremely gratifying.

“We would like to thank our client partners AB InBev for their commitment to championing innovative digital work”.

To learn more about #ReclaimYourDNA, click here.