The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.
Fak’ugesi Awards celebrate digital creativity: 2023 winners announced
In a vibrant awards ceremony that illuminated the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival, the Fak’ugesi 2023 Awards for Digital Creativity proudly unveiled the winning projects spanning Animation, Video Games, Visual Arts, Music, and XR (AR/VR) categories.
The awards, now in its second year following a successful debut in 2022, holds the distinction of being the sole award of its kind on the continent, recognising exceptional digital innovation within Africa’s creative landscape.
Commenting on the awards, Fak’ugesi’s Festival Director Eduardo Cachucho says, “Over the past decade since our inception, we’ve witnessed and celebrated the phenomenal growth of African creativity in the digital space. This year’s nominees showcased an exceptional standard, seamlessly blending multidisciplinary practices with digital creativity to celebrate the richness of African culture.”
Animation
- Arowan Parker – ‘The Present’: Arowan Parker, a South African animator, storyteller, and writer, is the creative mind behind ‘The Present’. This award-winning project explores the escape into fictional narratives, the rediscovery of human connections and finding beauty in the present moment.
- Nkem Nwaturuocha – The Song Maiden: Nkem Nwaturuocha, Co-founder and Creative Director of Disrupt DNA, is a passionate storyteller across advertising, film, and animation. ‘The Song Maiden’ is a short, animated film depicting the struggles of a young girl caught between cultural norms, offering a compelling story of resilience and personal growth.
- Lola Aikins – NALEDI: Lola Aikins, a talented 2D animator and visual development artist, is on a mission to promote authentic African aesthetics in animation. Her debut short film, ‘NALEDI’ delves into the story of a star athlete who must confront her overwhelming grief to regain confidence and finish her race.
Video Games
- Kushal Jeethendra Sithlu – The Null Factor: Kushal Jeethendra Sithlu, a multifaceted creative as a Game Designer, Writer, and Founder of Pineapple on Pizza Studios. His latest project, ‘The Null Factor’ is an action-packed adventure in a post-pandemic world against a rogue AI.
- Alkemaize – Rapz!: Alkemaize, a game development studio, is on a mission to create inspirational and educational games that challenge perceptions. Their latest project, ‘Rapz!’ follows the story of Rapulani, a young girl with a magical afro. The game aims to promote self-love, especially among young girls dealing with hair-related challenges.
Visual Arts
- Diane Cescutti – Nosukaay: Diane Cescutti, is a French visual artist of Cameroonian-Italian and French heritage. Her latest project, ‘Nosukaay’ explores the links between Manjak weaving and computer technology using a Manjak cloth as a keyboard.
XR
- Agnes Ndegwa – Young Haven: Agnes Ndegwa is an imaginative 3D artist, VR content creator, and Illustrator, whose brainchild ‘Young Haven’ ventures into the realm of virtual reality with a profound focus on children’s mental health and emotional acumen. It serves as a sanctuary for children to play, relax, and communicate with their guardians, fostering open and expressive dialogues.
- Aluta Null – PHANTOM: A Johannesburg-based digital artist and game developer, Aluta utilises various digital mediums, from extended reality to video games, to convey their distinctive perspectives on politics, perception, and pop culture. Their latest project, PHANTOM, is a digital art endeavour that delves into the complexities of mental health disintegration employing extended reality as a means to draw parallels between the elusive nature of mental illness and haunting, ethereal apparitions.
- Baruu Collective – If Objects Could Speak: Hailing from Kenya, Baruu Collective is a dynamic production and creative agency on a mission to redefine and rekindle African narratives rooted in cultural heritage. ‘If Objects Could Speak’ follows daring filmmakers who unearth Kenyan artifacts from a German museum cellar, using immersive AR to revitalise them and embark on a journey to share this cultural treasure in Kenya’s communities.
Music
- |Kx’am – !Habesi: |Kx’am, a non-profit organisation, is dedicated to researching, restoring, and promoting |Xam and Khoe knowledge systems, culture, art, and heritage through new media. Their multimedia exhibition, !Habesi (roots), showcases fine art, photography, poetry, indigenous instruments, and augmented reality, shedding light on |Xam and Khoe land rights and honouring Ouma Katrina.
MultiChoice Group scoops 45 top awards at SAFTAs 17!
MultiChoice group marked a triumphant evening at this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs 17) held at the Gallagher Convention Centre. Echoing the group’s commitment to celebrating African stories and talent, MultiChoice Group dominated both evenings by scooping a total of 45 awards.
Among the highlights, Lavish was recognised as the Best TV Drama, and Gaia secured its spot with the Best Feature Film Award while Legacy took home the Best Telenovela Award. For her role in the popular Showmax comedy Tali’s Joburg Diary, Kate Normington won her second SAFTA, making the total of Showmax wins 10. James Bothwick took his third SAFTA as best actor in a comedy for the character Ferdie in Hotel,
Host for the night and the face of Big Brother Mzansi Lawrence Maleka exemplified his exceptional talent by winning Best Actor in aTelenovela for his role as Zolani in The River. The awards were broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).
Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment for the MultiChoice Group, said: “Tonight, more than ever, the MultiChoice group and all our beloved titles and brands reaffirmed our position as the true home of entertainment, our commitment to providing a stage for African storytellers to shine has never been stronger. Their narratives, their passion, and their talent are what drive us to excel.”
In a poignant moment of the evening, Derek Watts, a stalwart in South African television and investigative journalism, was honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award, posthumously. Watts’ impactful 35-year tenure on M-Net’s Carte Blanche exemplifies the profound influence of media on creating a more informed and just society.
Wins across MultiChoice Group on the second night include:
- Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Thulani Mtsweni, Gomora
- Best Actor in a Telenovela: Lawrence Maleka, The River
- Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Deli Malinga – Redemption
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV comedy: Kate Normington, Tali’s Joburg Diary
- Best TV Drama: Lavish
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap: Odelle De Wet, Binnelanders
- Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap: Charlie Bouguenon, Binnelanders
- Best Actress in a TV Soap: Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders
- Best Actor in a TV Comedy: James Borthwick, Hotel Season 5
- Best Actor in a Feature Film: Jarrid Geduld, Indemnity
- Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film: Gaia
- Best Feature Film: Gaia
- Best Actress in a Telenovela: Michelle Botes, Legacy
- Best Telenovela: Legacy
- Best TV Presenter: Tshegofatso Mosupye (Public Vote)
Additional wins at the SAFTAs Craft Awards on Friday 29 September includes Best Youth Programme for Trend Season 1, Best International Format for Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts, and more.
The full list of MultiChoice winners:
Craft Awards:
- Best Entertainment Programme: Miss South Africa 2022 Live Finale
- Best Variety Show: Sunday Sexy Love
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela: DiepCity Season 2
- Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama: Lavish
- Best Youth Programme: Trend Season 1
- Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5
- Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5
- Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela: Suidooster
- Best Achievement in Editing – TV/Soap or Telenovela: Diepe Waters
- Best Achievement in Directing – Soap: Erina Niemand, Shirley Ellis, Romano Gorlei & Richard September for Suidooster
- Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film: Pierre-Henri Wicomb for Gaia
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film: Jorrie van der Walt for Gaia
- Best Current Affairs Programme: Mining Takedown
- Best Natural History and Environmental: Crocodiles Revealed
- Best Children’s Programme: NickMusic Africa
- Best International Format: Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts
- Best Educational Programme: MTVShuga: What Makes a Man
- Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama: Desert Rose
- Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy
- Best Lifestyle Programme: Homegrown tastes South Africa season 1
- Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: Life with Kelly Khumalo Season 3
- Best Structured Or Docu-Reality Show: Sex in Afrikaans
- Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy: Tali’s Joburg Diary
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy: Julia Anastasopoulos, Ari Kruger, Gilli Apter, & Daniel Zimbler for Tali’s Joburg Diary
- Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy: Ari Kruger for Tali’s Joburg Diary
- Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama: Jozua Loots for Donkerbos
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama: Willie Nel for Blood Psalms
- Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama: Nico Scheepers for Donkerbos
SABC Video Entertainment congratulates its SAFTA winners
The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) ceremony was held this past weekend to honour and celebrate the best of the South African Film and Television industry.
The main awards were broadcast live on S3 at 8pm tonight and saw the SABC’s Video Entertainment division win 6 Golden Horns. South Africa’s much-loved duo Lawrence Maleka and former Miss Universe turned host, Zozibini Tunzi, excellently co-piloted the main show, which was a first for both!
As a lead up to the main broadcast, the red carpet was presented to the viewers by two award winning hosts Pamela Mtanga and Thabiso Makhubela.
SABC1’’s documentary feature Lobola, A Pride’s True Price? presented by filmmaker Sihle Hlophe won the awards for the Best Achievement in Directing and Best Documentary Feature. The Best Competition Reality Show went to Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars while Best Factual Programme went to Rebounders: Grizelda Grootboom. Seasoned actor Craig Urbani walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama for his role on Makoti Season 2.
Skeem Saam actors Lebohang Elephant, Clement Maosa and Hellen Motsuki were joined by Generations – The Legacy’s Refilwe Madumo and Pearl Monama, Muvhango’s Ronewa Mudau, Uzalo’s Thuthuka Mthembu, Makoti’s Craig Urbani, Andile Gaelesiwe and Dr. VVO Mkhize as presented various award categories on the night.
Paramount Africa Celebrates Five Sensational Wins at the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards for Innovative Monetisation Project
Paramount, a global television and multimedia broadcast organisation, has emphasised its position as an industry trailblazer by clinching five awards at the 11thAnnual New Generations Social & Digital Media Awards. The event celebrated as the largest independent awards ceremony in South Africa, recognised Paramount for its ground-breaking work on its 2022 Monetisation Project.
The Monetisation Project, leveraged advanced algorithms and compelling content to expand platform reach and increase monetisation on Facebook and YouTube, surpassing all targets set by the team, and setting new standards for digital marketing innovation. Paramount Africa’s outstanding achievements in this project emphasise the organisation’s unwavering commitment to understanding the dynamic relationship between content and audiences in today’s digital landscape.
The awards ceremony, held on 27 September 2023 at The Hilton Hotel in Sandton, brought together industry leaders and experts across South Africa. The theme of the event, ‘Identifying true winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future communications, media, and digital technologies’ reinforced the significant role of innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Paramount’s impressive win in five diverse categories is a testament to the organisation’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results not only within film and television but also pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and next-gen digital. Paramount’s The Monetisation Project scooped wins for:
1. Gold for Best Low Budget
2. Gold for Best Revenue Generating Campaign
3. Gold for Most Innovative Use of Social & Digital Media
4. Gold for Excellence in Content Marketing
5. Gold for Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
One notable win is the ‘Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate’ category, where Paramount Africa stood out as the sole finalist in the category, further cementing its position as an industry leader in social media research and analytics. This achievement also sets a new benchmark for the entire digital marketing community.
“The success of the Monetisation Project reflects our commitment to effectively capturing the relationship between content and audiences in today’s digital world. We remain committed to African storytelling, as well as delivering exceptional, industry leading results for our audiences no matter what platform they are on,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount Africa and Lead BET International.
Flow Communications ‘absolutely delighted’ at its 11 New Generation awards
Flow Communications walked away with 11 awards – including three golds – at this year’s New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, hosted at the Hilton Sandton on Wednesday night (27 September 2023).
“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in this manner! We would not have been able to present our clients’ excellent campaigns in this year’s New Generation Awards had it not been for our wonderful team. A massive thank you also goes to our clients, who trust us with their campaigns,” said Flow CEO Tara Turkington.
Flow’s managing director, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, echoes the sentiment: “2023 has been a big one for us as an agency because this month [September 2023], we turned 18 years old! And now to receive 11 New Generation awards on behalf of our clients in September, well that’s just the icing on our big pink cake!”
The agency scooped the following awards for work done for its clients:
Corporate awards
- Gold for Blogging Excellence, for the Women Presidents Organization: Growing WPO campaign
- Silver for Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate, for Daily Maverick’sThe Gathering 2022
- Silver for Best Online PR Campaign, for the Nelson Mandela Foundation: the 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
- Bronze for Best Low-Budget Campaign, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign
- Bronze for Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign
Agency awards
- Gold for Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency, for Daily Maverick’s The Gathering 2022
- Silver for Blogging Excellence by an Agency, for the Women Presidents Organization: Growing WPO campaign
- Bronze for Best Use of AI in Marketing by an Agency, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign
Online media and tools
- Gold for Best Corporate Website, for Two Oceans Aquarium: launch of new website
- Silver for Best Marketing Automation Campaign, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign
- Silver for Best Online Newsletter, for Good Work Foundation: Reimagine Education newsletter
AI app scoops four New Generation Awards
“It is a real thrill to have won four New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards for developing an application (app) that uses artificial intelligence (AI),” said Flow Communications chief technology officer Richard Frank.
The four awards won in recognition of the app are part of a set of 11 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards that Flow Communications walked away with at the award ceremony, which took place in Johannesburg on the night of Wednesday 27 September 2023.
“AI, used creatively, can be an ideal tool for solving marketing challenges, especially for small businesses wanting to differentiate their offering in a crowded marketplace,” said Frank.
The award-winning app was developed for CarSpa, a car-washing business in Illovo, Johannesburg. It won silver for Best Marketing Automation Campaign and three bronze awards – for Best Use of AI in Marketing by an Agency; Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate; and Best Low-Budget Campaign.
The app – available on mobile, tablet and desktop – builds customer loyalty by automatically detecting a vehicle’s number plate using number plate recognition algorithms and triggering messages to people who have signed up for a loyalty programme, offering them rewards for repeat visits.
“We believe that AI tools merged with human marketing insight is a killer combination. The automation has allowed CarSpa to engage with its customers at the best possible moment – when they are actually using the service. This has definitely encouraged customer loyalty. We’re keen to do more of this type of innovative merging of AI and human marketing insight,” says Frank.
Wunderman Thompson SA Triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards
Wunderman Thompson SA, a market leader in brand strategy, advertising, and digital transformation, celebrated its achievement at the 11th Annual New Generation Awards. With a stunning 100% finalist conversion from its 34 entries, the agency underscores its commitment to creativity and innovation in the dynamic world of digital marketing.
The New Generation Awards spotlighted campaigns across a plethora of categories. The prominent campaigns from Wunderman Thompson SA that made waves include:
- Nestlé – Kit Kat with its #HowtoeataKitKat campaign, which garnered recognition in three major categories, including ‘Most Viral Campaign by an Agency’, ‘Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Brand or Event’, and ‘Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency’.
- Coca-Cola made a mark with its #WhatTheFanta campaign, securing eight nominations, including nods for ‘Excellence in Content Marketing’, ‘Most Innovative Use of Social & Digital Media’, and ‘Best Integrated Marketing Campaign’, among others.
- Standard Bank showcased its prowess with the ‘Save For it with Donovan Goliath’ and ‘Standard Bank App Series’ campaigns, accumulating ten nominations across categories such as ‘Best Influencer Marketing’, ‘Excellence in Content Marketing’, and ‘Most Viral Campaign’.
- South African Tourism charmed with its #Xibeleni Moves campaign, collecting seven nominations in categories including ‘Best Online Competition’, ‘Most Viral Campaign’, and ‘Excellence in Content Marketing’.
Additionally, Dipuo Tshoagong, head of social media community management at Wunderman Thompson SA, earned a deserving nod – and Gold award – for the ‘Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award’.
Wunderman’s Robertsons ‘Famous for Flavour’ campaign was also lauded in the ‘Best Social Media Reach from an Event’ category, and its AACL’s ‘Senior Pawfessional’ made its presence felt with three nominations. The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson company – also secured a nomination in the ‘Most Innovative Use of Social & Digital Media by Medium-Large Agency’ category.
Theo Ferreira, Creative Director at the agency, said, “This tremendous achievement speaks volumes about our team’s dedication, resilience, and passion. Crafting meaningful narratives and creating transformative digital experiences is at the core of what we do. Seeing every one of our entries make it to the finalists is humbling and a testament to our collaborative spirit and client trust.”
Helm and DSTV scoop awards at the 2023 New Gen Awards
In an evening filled with glitz, glamour, and nervous excitement, customer experience innovation experts Helm and their partners DStv emerged as winners on Thursday night at the 2023 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.
Receiving recognition on the night was DStv Assist, an intelligent assistant that has been a game-changer for over 1.2 million DStv customers every month since its inception in 2019. The success story of DStv Assist, developed in collaboration with Helm, has been nothing short of extraordinary, with the bot sending and receiving over 1.6 billion messages with a 77% customer satisfaction score.
DStv Assist’s achievements at the 2023 NewGen Awards include:
– Best Use of Technical Innovation: DStv Assist was honoured with this prestigious award, acknowledging its strides in technical innovation.
– Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign: This award category celebrated the use of artificial intelligence, and DStv Assist was recognised for its groundbreaking AI-driven marketing campaign.
Arno van Huyssteen, Helm’s client product partner, said: “Our initial brief from MultiChoice was simple, but challenging – how can we move away from traditional customer service approaches and help more people in less time. One thing about Helm is that we love a challenge, so we snapped up the opportunity to help DStv radically transform their self-service offering.”
Working in close partnership with DStv, Helm harnessed its expertise in user behaviour and cutting-edge technology to create an Intelligent Assistant that could efficiently handle customer queries and issues that previously required human intervention. Utilising Helm Engine™, an AI-powered conversational platform, the team developed a solution that could understand and respond to users’ needs, enabling customers to manage their accounts and resolve decoder errors seamlessly.
Wits University and the Centre for Deaf Studies honours Takalani Sesame for improving access to South AfricanSign Language
Takalani Sesame, the much-loved South African children’s edutainment television programme, and its creator the Sesame Workshop have received an award for ‘Best Children’s Programme: SASL and Inclusivity’. The award is in acknowledgement of its efforts towards diversity and inclusivity and making the television program more accessible to deaf and hard of hearing children and families.
The award was bestowed by Wits University’s Centre for Deaf Studies (CFDS), a Centre of Excellence at the university, that provides training for teachers of deaf learners and conduct research into bilingual education for deaf and hard of hearing learners.
Mari Payne, director of education and outreach at Sesame Workshop South Africa, and Elmo – everyone’s favourite, red Muppet-friend, accepted Takalani Sesame’s award on 29 September 2023.
“It has always been a goal to create a children’s television show that is accessible to every child in South Africa. That thinking drove us to include SASL in some episodes, along with five other official languages: isiZulu, English, Sesotho, isiNdebele, and Afrikaans. This award is an endorsement an of our work and a sign that we are on track to achieving that goal,” Payne said.
She added that several Takalani Sesame episodes have included appearances from children who are deaf or hard of hearing, children in wheelchairs and a child with albinism.
“This is so important to us, because we know that children relate to other children when they can “see themselves” on screen – irrespective of their abilities, how they look, or how they speak or sign. Casting these children in the television show helps us develop an inclusive mindset amongst child and adult viewers.”
Payne reports that the decision was recently made to add SASL to previously aired seasons of Takalani Sesame. These improved and more inclusive seasons will be ready for re-broadcast in early 2024.
“The recent proclamation by President Ramaphosa that SASL is now the 12th official language of South Africa encouraged us to think about how we can refine our offering to make it even more relevant for deaf children and families. We are excited to be working with theCentre for Deaf Studies (CFDS) to help us improve on how we do SASL interpretation to make it even more accessible and suitable for our young audience”, Payne explained.
The award from Wits University and the CFDS is one of several accolades that Takalani Sesame has received, recognising its highly effective approach to blending education and entertainment for young children. This has had a marked impact on early childhooddevelopment and potential school readiness of young children – and research is telling us that the improvement in these areas is evenmore significant when the content is delivered in the child’s mother tongue.