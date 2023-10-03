The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Fak’ugesi Awards celebrate digital creativity: 2023 winners announced

In a vibrant awards ceremony that illuminated the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival, the Fak’ugesi 2023 Awards for Digital Creativity proudly unveiled the winning projects spanning Animation, Video Games, Visual Arts, Music, and XR (AR/VR) categories.

The awards, now in its second year following a successful debut in 2022, holds the distinction of being the sole award of its kind on the continent, recognising exceptional digital innovation within Africa’s creative landscape.

Commenting on the awards, Fak’ugesi’s Festival Director Eduardo Cachucho says, “Over the past decade since our inception, we’ve witnessed and celebrated the phenomenal growth of African creativity in the digital space. This year’s nominees showcased an exceptional standard, seamlessly blending multidisciplinary practices with digital creativity to celebrate the richness of African culture.”

Animation

Arowan Parker – ‘The Present’: Arowan Parker, a South African animator, storyteller, and writer, is the creative mind behind ‘The Present’. This award-winning project explores the escape into fictional narratives, the rediscovery of human connections and finding beauty in the present moment.

Lola Aikins – NALEDI: Lola Aikins, a talented 2D animator and visual development artist, is on a mission to promote authentic African aesthetics in animation. Her debut short film, ‘NALEDI’ delves into the story of a star athlete who must confront her overwhelming grief to regain confidence and finish her race.

Video Games

Kushal Jeethendra Sithlu – The Null Factor: Kushal Jeethendra Sithlu, a multifaceted creative as a Game Designer, Writer, and Founder of Pineapple on Pizza Studios. His latest project, ‘The Null Factor’ is an action-packed adventure in a post-pandemic world against a rogue AI.

Visual Arts

Diane Cescutti – Nosukaay: Diane Cescutti, is a French visual artist of Cameroonian-Italian and French heritage. Her latest project, ‘Nosukaay’ explores the links between Manjak weaving and computer technology using a Manjak cloth as a keyboard.

XR

Agnes Ndegwa – Young Haven: Agnes Ndegwa is an imaginative 3D artist, VR content creator, and Illustrator, whose brainchild ‘Young Haven’ ventures into the realm of virtual reality with a profound focus on children’s mental health and emotional acumen. It serves as a sanctuary for children to play, relax, and communicate with their guardians, fostering open and expressive dialogues.

Baruu Collective – If Objects Could Speak: Hailing from Kenya, Baruu Collective is a dynamic production and creative agency on a mission to redefine and rekindle African narratives rooted in cultural heritage. 'If Objects Could Speak' follows daring filmmakers who unearth Kenyan artifacts from a German museum cellar, using immersive AR to revitalise them and embark on a journey to share this cultural treasure in Kenya's communities.

Music

|Kx’am – !Habesi: |Kx’am, a non-profit organisation, is dedicated to researching, restoring, and promoting |Xam and Khoe knowledge systems, culture, art, and heritage through new media. Their multimedia exhibition, !Habesi (roots), showcases fine art, photography, poetry, indigenous instruments, and augmented reality, shedding light on |Xam and Khoe land rights and honouring Ouma Katrina.

MultiChoice Group scoops 45 top awards at SAFTAs 17!

MultiChoice group marked a triumphant evening at this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs 17) held at the Gallagher Convention Centre. Echoing the group’s commitment to celebrating African stories and talent, MultiChoice Group dominated both evenings by scooping a total of 45 awards.

Among the highlights, Lavish was recognised as the Best TV Drama, and Gaia secured its spot with the Best Feature Film Award while Legacy took home the Best Telenovela Award. For her role in the popular Showmax comedy Tali’s Joburg Diary, Kate Normington won her second SAFTA, making the total of Showmax wins 10. James Bothwick took his third SAFTA as best actor in a comedy for the character Ferdie in Hotel,

Host for the night and the face of Big Brother Mzansi Lawrence Maleka exemplified his exceptional talent by winning Best Actor in aTelenovela for his role as Zolani in The River. The awards were broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment for the MultiChoice Group, said: “Tonight, more than ever, the MultiChoice group and all our beloved titles and brands reaffirmed our position as the true home of entertainment, our commitment to providing a stage for African storytellers to shine has never been stronger. Their narratives, their passion, and their talent are what drive us to excel.”

In a poignant moment of the evening, Derek Watts, a stalwart in South African television and investigative journalism, was honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award, posthumously. Watts’ impactful 35-year tenure on M-Net’s Carte Blanche exemplifies the profound influence of media on creating a more informed and just society.

Wins across MultiChoice Group on the second night include:

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Thulani Mtsweni, Gomora

Best Actor in a Telenovela: Lawrence Maleka, The River

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Deli Malinga – Redemption

Best Supporting Actress in a TV comedy: Kate Normington, Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best TV Drama: Lavish

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap: Odelle De Wet, Binnelanders

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap: Charlie Bouguenon, Binnelanders

Best Actress in a TV Soap: Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders

Best Actor in a TV Comedy: James Borthwick, Hotel Season 5

Best Actor in a Feature Film: Jarrid Geduld, Indemnity

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film: Gaia

Best Feature Film: Gaia

Best Actress in a Telenovela: Michelle Botes, Legacy

Best Telenovela: Legacy

Best TV Presenter: Tshegofatso Mosupye (Public Vote)

Additional wins at the SAFTAs Craft Awards on Friday 29 September includes Best Youth Programme for Trend Season 1, Best International Format for Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts, and more.

The full list of MultiChoice winners:

Craft Awards:

Best Entertainment Programme: Miss South Africa 2022 Live Finale

Best Variety Show: Sunday Sexy Love

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela: DiepCity Season 2

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama: Lavish

Best Youth Programme: Trend Season 1

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela: Suidooster

Best Achievement in Editing – TV/Soap or Telenovela: Diepe Waters

Best Achievement in Directing – Soap: Erina Niemand, Shirley Ellis, Romano Gorlei & Richard September for Suidooster

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film: Pierre-Henri Wicomb for Gaia

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film: Jorrie van der Walt for Gaia

Best Current Affairs Programme: Mining Takedown

Best Natural History and Environmental: Crocodiles Revealed

Best Children’s Programme: NickMusic Africa

Best International Format: Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts

Best Educational Programme: MTVShuga: What Makes a Man

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama: Desert Rose

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy

Legacy Best Lifestyle Programme: Homegrown tastes South Africa season 1

Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: Life with Kelly Khumalo Season 3

Best Structured Or Docu-Reality Show: Sex in Afrikaans

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy: Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy: Julia Anastasopoulos, Ari Kruger, Gilli Apter, & Daniel Zimbler for Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy : Ari Kruger for Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama: Jozua Loots for Donkerbos

Jozua Loots for Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama: Willie Nel for Blood Psalms

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama: Nico Scheepers for Donkerbos

SABC Video Entertainment congratulates its SAFTA winners

The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) ceremony was held this past weekend to honour and celebrate the best of the South African Film and Television industry.

The main awards were broadcast live on S3 at 8pm tonight and saw the SABC’s Video Entertainment division win 6 Golden Horns. South Africa’s much-loved duo Lawrence Maleka and former Miss Universe turned host, Zozibini Tunzi, excellently co-piloted the main show, which was a first for both!

As a lead up to the main broadcast, the red carpet was presented to the viewers by two award winning hosts Pamela Mtanga and Thabiso Makhubela.

SABC1’’s documentary feature Lobola, A Pride’s True Price? presented by filmmaker Sihle Hlophe won the awards for the Best Achievement in Directing and Best Documentary Feature. The Best Competition Reality Show went to Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars while Best Factual Programme went to Rebounders: Grizelda Grootboom. Seasoned actor Craig Urbani walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama for his role on Makoti Season 2.

Skeem Saam actors Lebohang Elephant, Clement Maosa and Hellen Motsuki were joined by Generations – The Legacy’s Refilwe Madumo and Pearl Monama, Muvhango’s Ronewa Mudau, Uzalo’s Thuthuka Mthembu, Makoti’s Craig Urbani, Andile Gaelesiwe and Dr. VVO Mkhize as presented various award categories on the night.

Paramount Africa Celebrates Five Sensational Wins at the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards for Innovative Monetisation Project

Paramount, a global television and multimedia broadcast organisation, has emphasised its position as an industry trailblazer by clinching five awards at the 11thAnnual New Generations Social & Digital Media Awards. The event celebrated as the largest independent awards ceremony in South Africa, recognised Paramount for its ground-breaking work on its 2022 Monetisation Project.

The Monetisation Project, leveraged advanced algorithms and compelling content to expand platform reach and increase monetisation on Facebook and YouTube, surpassing all targets set by the team, and setting new standards for digital marketing innovation. Paramount Africa’s outstanding achievements in this project emphasise the organisation’s unwavering commitment to understanding the dynamic relationship between content and audiences in today’s digital landscape.

The awards ceremony, held on 27 September 2023 at The Hilton Hotel in Sandton, brought together industry leaders and experts across South Africa. The theme of the event, ‘Identifying true winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future communications, media, and digital technologies’ reinforced the significant role of innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Paramount’s impressive win in five diverse categories is a testament to the organisation’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results not only within film and television but also pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and next-gen digital. Paramount’s The Monetisation Project scooped wins for:

1. Gold for Best Low Budget

2. Gold for Best Revenue Generating Campaign

3. Gold for Most Innovative Use of Social & Digital Media

4. Gold for Excellence in Content Marketing

5. Gold for Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate

One notable win is the ‘Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate’ category, where Paramount Africa stood out as the sole finalist in the category, further cementing its position as an industry leader in social media research and analytics. This achievement also sets a new benchmark for the entire digital marketing community.

“The success of the Monetisation Project reflects our commitment to effectively capturing the relationship between content and audiences in today’s digital world. We remain committed to African storytelling, as well as delivering exceptional, industry leading results for our audiences no matter what platform they are on,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount Africa and Lead BET International.

Flow Communications ‘absolutely delighted’ at its 11 New Generation awards

Flow Communications walked away with 11 awards – including three golds – at this year’s New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, hosted at the Hilton Sandton on Wednesday night (27 September 2023). ​​“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in this manner! We would not have been able to present our clients’ excellent campaigns in this year’s New Generation Awards had it not been for our wonderful team. A massive thank you also goes to our clients, who trust us with their campaigns,” said Flow CEO Tara Turkington. Flow’s managing director, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, echoes the sentiment: “2023 has been a big one for us as an agency because this month [September 2023], we turned 18 years old! And now to receive 11 New Generation awards on behalf of our clients in September, well that’s just the icing on our big pink cake!” The agency scooped the following awards for work done for its clients: Corporate awards Gold for Blogging Excellence, for the Women Presidents Organization: Growing WPO campaign

Silver for Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate, for Daily Maverick’sThe Gathering 2022

Silver for Best Online PR Campaign, for the Nelson Mandela Foundation: the 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Bronze for Best Low-Budget Campaign, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign

Bronze for Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign Agency awards Gold for Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency, for Daily Maverick’s The Gathering 2022

Silver for Blogging Excellence by an Agency, for the Women Presidents Organization: Growing WPO campaign

Bronze for Best Use of AI in Marketing by an Agency, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign Online media and tools Gold for Best Corporate Website, for Two Oceans Aquarium: launch of new website

Silver for Best Marketing Automation Campaign, for CarSpa: AI loyalty campaign

Silver for Best Online Newsletter, for Good Work Foundation: Reimagine Education newsletter

AI app scoops four New Generation Awards