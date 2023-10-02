TrendER/infoQuest, an online South African research supplier, recently partnered with In On Africa (IOA), an Africa-focused research and business advisory firm, to conduct research on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans.

The research is based on 3 032 working South Africans across all demographics and industries. The research was conducted during June 2023 and respondents were sourced from TrendER/infoQuest’s online panel of over 40 000 South Africans.

This article focuses on the influence of ChatGPT on the personal lives of individuals – it augments a previous article released by TrendER/infoQuest in mid-August which focused on the use of ChatGPT in the workplace.

Quality of life

Fifty-nine percent of the sample had heard of ChatGPT, while 38% had previously used it. Younger respondents (aged 18–34 years) were more likely to have heard of and used ChatGPT.

Of those that had used ChatGPT, over 50% claimed that it had definitely improved their quality of life – this sentiment was significantly higher for younger users compared with older users.

The top two ways that ChatGPT improves quality of life are by enhancing learning and problem solving, and by the speed and efficiency that it provides.

Everyday tasks

Other benefits on a personal level were for advisory/brainstorming and creative input, improving language and writing skills and for personal growth and development.

ChatGPT is used for a variety of everyday tasks, from generating ideas, to improving writing and language and even meal planning. Providing entertainment, health advice and financial management input are also tasks that users engage ChatGPT.

“With it’s boundless knowledge and adaptability, this AI-powered tool has become a trusted companion for those seeking inspiration, guidance and support in diverse areas of their lives,” says Mogorosi Mashilo, MD of “TrendER/infoQuest.

“In essence, ChatGP is more than a technological innovation; it is a powerful ally that enriches our lives by unlocking our potential, nurturing our creativity, and supporting our well-being – we look forward to embracing its future positive impact on our lives.”