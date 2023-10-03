[OPINION] Ten years ago, I left e.tv as a writer. My plan was to jumpstart my career as a freelance journalist, after working for House and Leisure, Cape Style, Fine Music Radio and e.tv.

I started writing for an array of print and online publications, here and abroad. Soon I realised that I had to be diligent at invoicing specifically for local publications as soon as they accepted an article. Overdue payments were par for the course, although my copy was already printed.

After speaking to other freelancers, some high-profile veterans, who have written for decades and were household names, they confirmed, that they, too, often must beg for their money.

Excuses are plentiful. The person who must sign for the payment is away. The system of payment is a month after publication, which in a magazine’s case could take three months as they work so far in advance.

Payment for permanent employees is processed automatically, but freelancers are paid per contribution, and their payments are therefore done manually, which takes longer. The list is ad infinitum and ad nauseam.

Let me keep it simple and focus on one publication, Rapport. I have been freelancing for their Weekliks supplement for roughly 10 years. It is part of the paper that focuses on politics, opinion, features, and columns.

The editor, Pieter Malan, collaborates well with freelancers and often would step in swiftly when remuneration was late. My first contribution was a column that appeared weekly, called Woorde Wat Wip. I could take an old Afrikaans word and I had the creative freedom to write a 500-word essay around it.

‘I just want the money’

These columns would later be published in two volumes, one by Jonathan Ball, the other by Penguin. I also authored book reviews for which I received an award. This is not to brag, I’m past that stage, I just want the money.

Thereafter, I also started writing weekly obituaries, roughly for the last seven years. Recently another publisher contacted me to discuss a volume of obituaries, which I’ve now shelved.

During this decade, freelancers have intermittently been paid late. We also get paid in a manner that is unnecessary, complicated, and stretched out in favour of Media24.

Thus, should the end of the month fall on Thursday, 31 August, we will only be paid on Friday, 8 September . Of course, the grandees who work full-time get their money every midnight on the 25th.

Overdue payments

Over the decade, I have never missed one deadline, and if I couldn’t write an obituary, I would let the paper know far in advance. Over the past 10 years, I have never missed any columns (Woorde Wat Wip).

It is therefore understandable that, as a loyal freelancer, I would get angry at overdue payments while the VIP’s money is deposited on time each month. In addition, during a decade of freelancing, I only received a raise once. Once!

In July, we were paid late again. The editor of the supplement was overseas, so I wrote directly and in a moment of anger to the editor of the paper, Inge Khüne, and I resigned.

She wrote it off as an administrative problem and said that she would investigate it. After 10 years of never being paid on a regular date, I was an erupting volcano.

A mistake

She wrote back and said that the editorial staff thought highly of my work but that she accepted my resignation.

After a decade of working for them, I naïvely thought that she would discuss this issue before accepting my resignation, but then, of course, ethics is a grey area: Her husband or life partner, Tim du Plessis, has a political column in the paper she edits.

Isn’t that called nepotism? She doesn’t think so; see her answer in the sidebar.

But I digress. I turned to Facebook and said that she had accepted my resignation and that we had not been paid. On the following Monday, I was told that the non-payment was an administrative mistake. Yawn, the usual justification.

I then said that I, too, made a mistake by resigning in a huff. It was in the heat of the moment. She answered that too much damage had been done and that I could not have my freelance work back.

Powerlessness

Indeed, I should take ownership of this fracas; I resigned, and she accepted. Tough. But really?

Experiencing financial abuse as a freelance journalist, especially when payments are consistently delayed, can be a chronically frustrating and demoralising ordeal. The feeling of uncertainty and powerlessness that goes with such situations can take a toll on both your professional and personal well-being.

As a freelance journalist, your income is directly tied to the work you produce. When your hard work, dedication, and creativity culminate in articles or pieces that are published, you rightly expect to be compensated on time.

When those payments are delayed, it can feel like a betrayal of the mutual understanding between you and your editor, where the buck stops. The impact of overdue payments extends beyond just financial stress.

Cycle of anxiety

It can lead to a cycle of anxiety and worry as you try to manage your bills, rent, and daily expenses while waiting for the funds that are rightfully yours. Constantly dealing with delinquent payments can erode your sense of self-worth and professionalism.

You might start to question whether your work is valued or if you’re being taken advantage of. Why must we feel as if publications are doing us a favour when they pay us?

Are we such lowlifes? Must we stand hat in hand at the backdoor begging for a slice of bread? No, we are innovative entrepreneurs who generate quality work as one-person businesses.

Editors who engage is this form of abuse and bullying should hang their heads in shame.

Herman Lategan is an award-winning freelance journalist and author of the bestselling book, Hoerkind.

Rapport editor Inge Khüne responds

Herman Lategan’s questions to Inge Khüne, editor of the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper, Rapport.

Did I ever miss a deadline?

No.

Why did I get a raise only once in 10 years?

I cannot speak for the time before I became the editor (Feb 2022), but I can confirm that during my term as editor you were one of our best paid columnists.

Why are we not paid on the 25th?

Payment of permanent employees is processed automatically, but freelancers are paid per contribution and their payments are therefore done manually.

Due to an administrative error on our side the July 2023 payment sheet for Sports freelancers was attached to a payment request twice, so they were paid double.

The payment request for the Weekliks [a supplement] freelancers was not attached at all, so they were not paid as supposed to on Friday, July 7. After you informed me of the error, we made urgent arrangements to effect payment to all the Weekliks freelancers by EFT on the Monday.

Did the two books that were published of my columns in your newspaper not enhance your brand?

This was also before my time. We are always happy when people associated with Rapport have success as writers.

Do you think it is ethical that your husband or life partner, Tim du Plessis, has a political column in the same paper you edit?

Tim has been a columnist for Rapport since 2011. When I became the editor in 2022, in my very first meeting with the staff, I offered that we terminate his column and recused myself from any further decisions regarding the use of his services or the handling of complaints or compliments about his work.

So, to answer your question: There is no ethical problem with him writing a column for the paper I edit.

My question is, finally, what is the real reason you accepted my resignation?

You indicated that you do not wish to work for Rapport, and I took you at your word.

Media24’s payment system for freelancers – Ishmet Davidson, CEO of Media24

Media24 greatly respects the talents of our broad network of freelancers and fully understands that their financial needs and requirements are different to those of our permanent employees, who receive a monthly salary.

Hence, and to limit the period freelancers wait for payment to the minimum, Media24 operates a weekly pay run for them (unless arranged otherwise, as some prefer to be paid monthly).

However, this requires adherence to tight deadlines to manage the admin involved as well as compliance with internal controls and banking governance regulations. These deadlines are clearly communicated to and agreed upfront with all freelancers.

We fully agree that no freelancer should be paid late. In addition to having apologised to Mr Lategan for the incident he referred to, he received payment by a special EFT a few days later.