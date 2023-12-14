The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Heineken Beverages awards Red Star SA as media agency partner

Heineken Beverages and Red Star have announced the extension of the Red Star global contract which has resulted in Red Star South Africa (SA) being awarded the Heineken Beverages media strategy, planning, and buying mandate across their brand portfolio in SA, effective from January 2024.

Following the recent integration of Heineken SA, Distell Group Holdings Limited and Namibia Breweries Limited, Heineken Beverages goes ‘Beyond Beer’ with the company boasting a multi-category portfolio including wine, spirits, ciders, FABs, and as their premium beer portfolio.

“We are immensely grateful to the teams at Essence MediaCom, Publicis Media, Singh & Sons (Pty) Ltd, Accenture Song, and Hoorah for their wonderful partnership and stellar media strategy, planning, and buying work that has delivered brilliantly for the Distell brand portfolio over the past few years,” said Sharon Keith, marketing director at Heineken Beverages.

“And we look forward to partnering across the Heineken Beverages portfolio with Red Star; building on the strong relationship we have established on the beer business.”

Bradley Hall, managing partner at Red Star SA, added: “This exciting alliance expands our horizon, incorporating a diverse portfolio ranging from ciders and FABs, to spirits and wines, seamlessly complementing our established expertise in beer.

“The growth from a beer portfolio of 4 brands to a multi-category portfolio of over 24 brands, creates an exciting canvas for our talented and dedicated team to push the envelope from a media perspective, with the added benefit of tapping into a network of specialists, capabilities, products and tools across Red Star worldwide.

“With this responsibility of being the media custodians for the broader Heineken Beverages portfolio, Red Star SA is perfectly poised to steer a course for growth across South Africa and beyond.”

People moves

Top Unilever media executive Lunga Mooi to be keynote speaker at WOO Africa Forum

Unilever Africa head of digital marketing, media and D’Commerce hub, Lunga Mooi, is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization’s first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from 11-13 March 2024.

Mooi has more than 17 years’ experience in digital, media and marketing and has worked in 24 markets in Africa including Southern Africa countries as well as Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire.

He has also been executive head: digital channels, ecommerce and digital marketing at Telkom and Africa Digital CoE director of Tiger Brands. He holds a B.Com in Information Systems & Marketing.

Mooi will look at the wider media market in Africa based on his wide experience, with a particular focus on the growth opportunities for out of home.

WOO President Tom Goddard said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lunga as a keynote speaker at our Africa Forum. Taking the Out of Home message to the senior client community has to be a priority for the OOH industry and Lunga’s active participation is exactly that.

“He is a major figure in African media and marketing and there could be no-one better to set the tone for what will be a landmark occasion for the OOH medium in Africa and WOO itself.”

To register for the forum click here.

Dr. Mabaso Leaves SITA

The SITA board of directors has accepted a request from the Managing Director, Dr Bongani Mabaso, to be released early from his employment contract with the company.

Dr Mabaso joined the company on 1 April 2023 and was on a fixed term contract for five years. He indicated the desire to pursue interests elsewhere, aligned with his career direction and growth. The board respects the choice and decision Dr Mabaso has made.

The shareholder minister Mondli Gungubele has been informed of this decision.

The Board has appointed the executive national regional consulting services, Ntutule Tshenye, as the acting managing director. He assumed this role from 09 December 2023 until further notice.

Dr Mabaso is currently serving his notice period (December 2023) and will use the remainder of this month to prepare a handover report and brief the acting MD on major and strategic projects to enable seamless transition.

Business moves

Beers brewed with real fan cheers to slide into the public holiday double

Today Castle Lager launches Taste of Victory – a limited edition beer that has been specially brewed with the sounds of millions of SA fans’ cheers – to celebrate South Africa’s four-time RWC winning team and to officially kick off the nation’s Festive Season.

The video opens on Faf de Klerk explaining that there have been experiments that show if you play music to beer, it tastes better. Castle Lager Brand Director, Wendy Bedforth, said, ‘According to reports in BBC Science Focus and in Frontiers in Psychology, sound waves can influence the behaviour of yeast cells during fermentation. This suggests that music or specific sound frequencies may impact the rate of fermentation, yeast growth, or the production of certain flavour compounds.’ Bedforth continues, ‘As a result, music can: Speed up the fermentation process by 30%

Make citrus aromas stronger

Weaken banana and apricot flavours

Intensify vanilla flavours with low frequency; and reduce with high frequency’ She added, “To make our Taste of Victory brew, we recorded the sounds of 62 million cheers from the Stade de France in Paris, the arrivals hall at OR Tambo, the parade bus as the Victory tour traversed the country, and everything in between.” And she said, ‘We then composed a track of these Sounds of Victory and played it to our beer at the Rosslyn Brewery for a fortnight; infusing 62 million cheers into our golden, Castle Lager liquid, to craft the limited edition Taste of Victory. We made beers from literal cheers.’ Springbok double RWC winner, Damian Willemse had this to say, “The guys at Castle Lager told me they were brewing beers with real fan cheers. We couldn’t have won in France without your cheers. Thank you SA! This one’s for you.”

Three years of trendable consumer data now available from the MRF

The Marketing Research Foundation’s (MRF) latest iteration of MAPS (Marketing All Product Survey), with fieldwork from July 2022 to June 2023, is now available to marketers and their designated agencies. The latest quarterly release marks three continuous years of insights into consumer behaviour and spending patterns.

“The data, now from over 60 000 unique respondents, over the last three-year period provides a clear view of the changes in product consumption and spending patterns,” said the MRF’s CEO, Johann Koster. “The recovery from recent global events and ongoing economic pressures on consumers are evident in the data.”

It is important to note that normally there would only be four releases of data per annum, but due to the audit conducted this year and the implementation of the findings there is an additional release. 2024 will see the releases return to the normal quarterly cadence.

The fieldwork data from July 2022 to June 2023 is currently available for use to the subscribed marketers and their agencies, there will be a general top-line data industry webinar late January 2024, once everyone is back from the holiday season.

“MAPS is an invaluable strategic marketing tool for today’s dynamic landscape delivering an incredible depth and breadth of data whether looking at year-on-year, seasonal or quarterly shifts in consumer behaviour,” said Koster. “We look forward to sharing the latest insights into the ever-evolving South African consumer with the industry next year.”

HOT 102.7FM champions small business with airtime packages

Johannesburg-based radio station HOT 102.7FM celebrated being honoured at the National Small Business Chamber Awards by gifting complimentary airtime packages to fellow-winners at a breakfast hosted by event sponsor Absa. That’s after coming out tops in three categories at the NSBC Awards in Johannesburg.

HOT 102.7FM managing director, Lloyd Madurai, broke the good news to the NSBC winners, with 15 small and medium-sized businesses awarded R50 000 airtime packages for their use in promoting their services, ensuring they walked away from the event with another tangible tool with which to market their businesses.

“It seemed like the right thing to do, as HOT 102.7FM prides itself on being a champion of small business in South Africa, and we have the platform with which to help these businesses promote their services,” said Madurai. “So, we wanted to stay true to our word and we expect these airtime packages to deliver a noticeable return for these businesses.”

HOT 102.7FM was named the winner in all three categories at the NSBC Awards – namely ‘2023 National Small Business Champion’ and the ‘National Community Award’ category, whilst Madurai was honoured as South Africa’s ‘National Entrepreneur Champion’.

The National Community Award acknowledged the extensive work done by the station’s Hot Cares initiative, as well as HOT 102.7FM’s ‘HOT Radio Academy’, which provides free radio training to deserving applicants and is the station’s commitment to the industry to provide radio training to students, with a view to expanding the skills and knowledge base within the industry.

ESG and AI top priorities in ICCO World PR Report

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is the area in which most investment is expected in 2024, while mastery of AI tools is the most important skill for the future, according to the new ICCO World PR Report 2023-2024.

Produced annually, the World PR Report is a definitive survey of senior PR leaders and directors, providing insight on growth, investment, technology, ethics, mental health, diversity, measurement, and social media, with a breakdown by seven geographical regions.

The change in sentiment to AI impact is noticeable in the ranking of top three technologies for the future, with 86% ranking AI in their top three, compared to 40% in 2022. Data science is pushed down to second at 41% (42% in 2022). The top skill for the future is ‘mastery of AI tools’ with 45% ranking this in their top three, a new option for this year rising above strategic consulting, 42%.

The top application of new technology is ‘operating more efficiently’ at 55%, up from 40% and fourth rank in 2022. Building online communities is second with 47%, up from 44% and improved employee engagement is third with 38%, down from 41% in 2022.

ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) is the area agencies expect the most investment (49%, up from 44% in 2022 and 32% in 2021). With influencer comms and strategic consulting completing the top three for the second year running. The top social issue clients are likely to prioritise is again sustainability and environment (69% up from 62%). For the first time this is the top social issue for clients in all seven regions.

The joint top ranked challenge is ‘economic conditions generally’, with 42% of PR leaders ranking it as a top three challenge alongside ‘clients unwilling to commit sufficient funds’, also 42%.

Despite this, 96% of global PR organisations expect to grow in the five years.

‘Midlands Magic’ video series unveiled by Love Howick

In an exciting development for the tourism sector, Love Howick has launched the ‘Midlands Magic‘ video series, a stunning visual narrative that captures the essence of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. This series, now freely available for all tourism stakeholders, is set to revolutionize the way the region is marketed and experienced by travellers worldwide.

The ‘Midlands Magic’ series invites viewers on a journey through the diverse landscapes and cultural richness of the Midlands. From exhilarating adventures and serene natural beauty to romantic getaways, family-friendly experiences, cultural exploration, and culinary delights, this series offers a comprehensive glimpse into the heart and soul of the region.

Supported by eight financial partners, including Amber Glades, Halfway Toyota Howick, Hilton College, Midlands Fable, Mills Fitchett, Pick Your Playground, Seeff Midlands, and Wedgewood Confectionary, this initiative is a significant stride towards boosting the tourism economy of the Midlands. The series is not only a showcase of the region’s attractions but also a testament to the power of collective effort in driving economic recovery and growth post-pandemic.

The ‘Midlands Magic’ series is more than a mere travel guide; it’s an invitation to experience the Midlands as a home away from home. It aims to make every visitor feel welcomed and cherished, reflecting the region’s warm hospitality. By providing these high-quality videos as a free-to-use resource on platforms like YouTube.

Woodlands Dairy unveils new sustainability campaign – The Truth Tastes Good

Woodlands Dairy, a trailblazer in sustainability within the dairy industry, has launched a campaign aimed at demystifying sustainability across the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) realms. The initiative seeks to communicate, in straightforward language, the efforts made by the company to achieve tangible sustainability successes.

Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive of Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, said sustainability is at the heart of Woodlands Dairy’s business strategy and corporate values, shaping every aspect of their environmental, social, and governance practices.

“Whether it’s adhering to the Woodlands Dairy Milk Standard, implementing the SWAN system, adopting energy-efficient manufacturing processes, or embracing eco-friendly packaging, sustainability is seamlessly woven into our operations. It transcends being a mere pillar; it’s the very essence of our company, it’s in our DNA”, she explained.

The Truth Tastes Good campaign adopts a refreshing strategy to convey information in a readily comprehensible manner. Aimee Taylor, Brand Consultant at HOOLA, elaborates on the campaign’s objective, stating, “Our aim is to enlighten consumers about Woodlands Dairy’s sustainability journey and establish a meaningful connection between the company and its brand, First Choice. By encouraging consumers to ‘Taste the Truth’ through scanning a QR code on the products, leading them to the newly launched website. Our bold concept strives to make a distinctive impact in-store, sparking consumer curiosity about the truth behind their choices.

Navigating generational dynamics in the workplace: Strategies for Attracting and Retaining Gen Z Talent

Recent insights indicate the significant influence Gen Z holds within businesses. They prioritise concerns like the environment, diversity, inclusion, and privacy more than previous generations did. So, in light of this, it’s crucial for employers to strongly consider the implementation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles within the workplace if they want to effectively attract and retain this emerging workforce.

Addressing this need, Pnet, an online recruitment platform, is embracing data-driven insights to understand what Gen Zs want in the job market. “We recognise that Gen Zs are looking for companies that have a strong work culture or can provide them with flexibility, career growth, or work-life balance,” said Paul Byrne, head of data insights & customer success. “This is where the ‘employer value proposition’, or ‘people promise’, really matters. Organisations looking for quality applicants need to ensure that their brand and job ads speak precisely and directly to the talent they want to employ,” advised Byrne.

When comparing the times the various generations tend to spend in a job, Pnet’s data shows that Gen Z has the lowest tenure of just over 12 months, but this may be attributed to only having recently entered the employment market.

It is important to note that the digital era has transformed how Gen Z interacts with potential employers. They are the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital age, making online presence and transparency crucial. As part of Pnet’s commitment to understanding these shifts, they continue to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance their platform, ensuring a seamless and transparent interface between job seekers and potential employers.

Making moves

Good Hope FM’s KroesRocks is back

Following a sold-out event in 2022, the KroesRocks Day Out returns with on Saturday between 11:00 — 18:00 at the Market Hall, GrandWest, with Good Hope FM as a proud media partner. Following a sold-out event in 2022, the KroesRocks Day Out returns with on Saturday between 11:00 — 18:00 at the Market Hall, GrandWest, with Good Hope FM as a proud media partner.

According to the station, KroesRocks passionately supports the narrative that no one should ever be told to “fix their hair”, that natural is the most beautiful, and promises a day of curls, coils, community and culture in pure KroesRocks style.

“It’s a massive privilege for us to be involved KroesRocks 2023, as it’s a great celebration of Cape Town originals, by Cape Town originals,” said programme manager, Gerard Muller. “At the surface level it presents an event that is hugely popular and greatly entertaining, and at a deeper level, it promotes and celebrates cultural education, understanding and inclusivity. It’s a perfect match for Good Hope FM and we are looking forward to another successful, packed event.”

It’s set to be a full day in the company of top natural hair experts, featuring on-stage hair demonstrations, product sampling, natural hair education masterclass sessions, and giveaways.

The event will also feature top-notch entertainment by Cape Town Originals like YoungstaCpt Salome, and Black Ties.

Good Hope FM’s ‘The Matinee’ host, Garth B, known for his chilled vibe sets on the decks, as well as his unique blend of current chart-toppers and nostalgic classics, and ‘The Weekend Special’ host, Carissa Cupido, whose show brings you anything from hip hop to R&B, house to pop, old school and new school, will be broadcasting live from the event and bringing the vibe.

‘Tis the season to tune in: Smile Christmas is back!

Off the back of the success of its 2022 launch, Smile FM is once again bringing listeners Smile Christmas, South Africa’s very first, Santa Claus-hosted pop-up streaming radio station with a perfectly curated festive playlist that is guaranteed to keep your bells jingling from the 30 November.

Said Naveen Singh, Smile FM’s programming manager: “On Smile Christmas, you can look forward to all your favourite Christmas songs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Chuckle along with Santa as he reads the letters that made him go Ho Ho Ho; keep abreast of tinsel trends and gain gifting inspiration; let Santa entertain you as he shares some of the letters he received this year, and offers a few tips on how to stay off the Naughty list; take part in the Christmas countdown; and of course, sing along with your favourite Christmas classics – from Santa Claus is Coming to Town to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – you can enjoy the best in festive season sparkle all on one station!” he said.

“Christmas offers an unmissable opportunity to celebrate the magic of life itself,” added Lois O’Brien, managing director of Smile FM. “With Smile Christmas, we want to amplify this enchantment.

“It’s been a long, busy year, and as we wind down 2023, Smile Christmas gives you reason to smile. This December, let us show you and your loved ones the true spirit of the festive season, celebrating all the things that bring joy at this time of year – and all curated on one station.”