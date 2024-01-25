The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The MRF presents top-line data from the latest MAPS release

The Marketing Research Foundation’s (MRF) will connect with the marketing and advertising industry at their upcoming webinar on Thursday, 1 February 2024, to provide general top-line data from the latest MAPS (Marketing All Product Survey) data that was released in December 2023.

“The three continuous years of data, from July 2020 to June 2023 with over 60 000 respondents, has provided invaluable insights into consumer media and product consumption and spending patterns,” said the MRF’s CEO, Johann Koster.

The webinar will include MAPS demographics, the economic landscape that South Africa finds itself in, the current media landscape, and consumer product consumption and spending patterns.

Some interesting findings in the data include the continued upsurge in online activities and e-commerce. Social media and content streaming services continue to show strong growth, for example, TikTok growing by 531% over the past three years, while print media is showing some stability following sharp declines during the pandemic. Television has been severely affected by loadshedding and the Government’s digital migration programme and saw an overall decline of 22%. Some TV channels however bucked this trend and experienced growth during this challenging time.

The three-year period under review presented extraordinary challenges for consumers ranging from the pandemic, economic and cost-of-living challenges to loadshedding and water supply interruptions. These challenges forced consumers to adapt and change their behaviour and the MAPS data provides invaluable insights into these behavioural shifts.

MAPS December 2023 Release Industry Webinar

When: Thursday, 01 February 2024

Time: 11:00

Where: Webinar (https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/97d5d696-906b-410e-b9c1-01a614d3022b@54694a3e-ea56-4bf8-bd2c-83bf1d910d45)

People moves

Levergy appoints Nomaswazi Phumo as head of strategy

Levergy Marketing Agency has appointed Nomaswazi Phumo as head of strategy. Phumo joins the agency from Ogilvy South Africa, where she predominately worked on new business for the agency as well as the Mondelēz account.

With over a decade in the industry, Phumo has built a reputation for delivering effective strategic solutions for some of South Africa’s most iconic brands. She brings a wealth of strategic insight and a proven track record of driving impactful campaigns for clients across sectors, including FMCG and financial services brands.

“I am motivated by Levergy’s growth trajectory and the compelling proposition of passion marketing. I am eager to contribute to the agency’s strategic direction. Acknowledging the industry’s rapid evolution, I aim to leverage and cultivate diverse, rich insights for the agency and its clients to drive Levergy’s two core beliefs: brutal simplicity of thought and diversity of thought,” said Phumo.

Among her notable achievements are her thought leadership contributions on BusinessLIVE, winning her first Effie award for Nandos Mzansipoly, and becoming a regular industry contributor on 702’s Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

Mohamed AbuSamra appointed group chief Procurement officer at Point Group

Global marketing services company Point Group has appointed Mohamed AbuSamra as its Group Chief Procurement Officer.

Boasting 23 years of experience in supply chain management, procurement, strategic sourcing, global sourcing, logistics, and operations, AbuSamra holds a master’s in International Transport and Logistics from The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. He is well-equipped to take on the global scope within Point Group, looking after 13 office locations, 26 countries and more than 2,000 clients. He will also serve as a group executive Committee member.

Commenting on his appointment, AbuSamra shared, “Point Group is an industry leader in the procurement, management, and delivery of end-to-end marketing solutions across Africa and the Middle East. It prides itself on offering procurement solutions driven by technology and delivering effectiveness and efficiency to provide the strongest ROI for its clients’ marketing investments. I’m excited to be a part of this dynamic business and team.”

Business moves

Africa’s most prestigious film programme opens applications for 2024 intake

The MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa (MTFza) has announced its call for entries for the year 2024.

The MTFza is committed to equipping aspiring industry professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the ever-changing world of film and television. This programme presents a one-of-a-kind chance for gifted individuals across the country to unleash their creativity and demonstrate their potential on a global platform.

Now in its tenth year, this comprehensive 12-month industry readiness program offers participants the invaluable opportunity to learn from esteemed industry experts in various fields such as scripting, directing, producing, cinematography, commissioning, editing and more, thus gaining valuable hands-on experience.

Starting from 17 January 2024, the MTFza will be accepting applications from applicants who are passionate about filmmaking and have a strong story to tell.

“The MTF Academy represents our dedication to the future of the industry, offering young Africans a remarkable opportunity to refine their skills in television and film production through a top-notch training program that cannot be compared to any other. We are delighted to announce a fresh call for entries and eagerly anticipate meeting the upcoming African filmmakers,” said Bobby Heaney, Director of MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa Academy.

To apply, go to the MTFza website, applications close on 28 February 2024.

Keys Communications unlocks more storytelling with Mozambique expansion

Multi award-winning black female-owned outdoor advertising company, Keys Communications, has expanded its pioneering innovative storytelling prowess to Mozambique. Keys Communications, which already has presence through notable projects in Botswana and Zimbabwe, recently bagged PepsiCo in Mozambique as a client and will be spreading its wings and well-known outdoor solutions to the country.

The company’s innovations have revolutionised the way brands connect with audiences in townships, transforming these vibrant communities into canvases for compelling narratives. With a focus on innovation and impact, Keys Communications has developed a unique portfolio of Out-Of-Home (OOH) solutions that resonate with township audiences throughout the SADC region.

These include Wi-Fi wall murals, commercial graffiti, selfie walls, and ambient branding, all designed to seamlessly integrate with the local environment while delivering impactful brand messaging. Its in-house research-based innovations such as 3D with LED; wi-fi enabled walls and wall media insights have also ensured the company remains an industry leader.

The Duma Collective 2024 Kickstart makes waves in Johannesburg

Duma Collective held its second annual Kickstart event on Saturday, 20 January 2024 at the Cradle of Humankind.

Hosted by the founder and CEO of Duma Collective, Sibu Mabena, the event brought together well known industry artists, friends of the brand, and clients of the agency to break bread. It was a time to celebrate the achievements of the previous year, and usher in another year of breaking boundaries, exceeding goals, and giving back to the creative community.

“The purpose of the Duma Collective Kickstart is to create a space where we can celebrate with our partners, suppliers, clients, and friends of the agency. After a year of hard work, late nights, and outrageous deadlines, the Kickstart is our way of rejoicing with everyone, and kickstarting the new year in a positive light,” reflected Sibu.

In attendance were well-known faces including legendary choreographer Lorcia Cooper, actor Thapelo Mokoena, comedians Celeste Ntuli and Mpho Pops, dancer and TV personality Bontle Moloi, actress Zola Nombona, TV personality Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, actress Natasha Thahane, and The Wife star Kwenzo Ngcobo – who also stars in the upcoming Mzansi Magic telenovela Champions.

Samsung and Google Cloud join forces to bring Generative AI to Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Google Cloud have announced a new multi-year partnership to bring Google Cloud’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to Samsung smartphone users around the globe. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series announced at Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose, California, Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices.

“Google and Samsung have long shared deeply held values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyone. We’re thrilled that the Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI,” said Janghyun Yoon, Corporate EVP and Head of Software Office of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy.”

Making moves

Global Alliance President & CEO Justin Green hosts a health and wellbeing Workshop with PRISA members

During his tour to South Africa, Professor Justin Green, President & CEO of Global Alliance, was hosted by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA), and made his formal debut. The hybrid session, which took place on Monday afternoon, complemented the ongoing Global Alliance Health & Wellbeing Month well. Its central issue, ‘PRISA caring about the wellbeing of Practitioners’, was discussed.

As a result of the particular difficulties they face at work, the culture of the workplace, and the wide range of experiences and information they are exposed to, communication professionals frequently have greater rates of poor mental health than those in other professions. According to the World Health Organisation, anxiety and depression account for an estimated 12 billion missed working days yearly, making these mental health conditions commonplace around the globe.

“In recognition of Health & Wellbeing Month, the Global Alliance has planned a number of events, realising the influence on the PR sector. With this effort, professionals will get a chance to take a vacation, spend time with friends and family, and look forward to a healthier 2024,” said Green.

The Global Alliance is providing free access to downloadable white papers, articles, podcasts, and world news pertaining to health and wellness throughout the month of January.