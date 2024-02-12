Creativity, innovation and dedication across Sub-Saharan Africa was celebrated at Vodacom World on Friday, as TikTok creators from across Africa were honoured for their “exceptional content”.

“The #TopCreator2023 awards give us an opportunity to recognise and celebrate our talented content creators from across the continent,” said Bianca Sibiya, TikTok’s head of content operations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The awards are designed to inspire, guide, and empower the next generation of talent. We’re incredibly proud and inspired by these creators, who significantly impact their communities through innovative, engaging and captivating content. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.”

Powered by Vodacom NXT LVL, the awards ceremony emphasised TikTok’s commitment to empowering creators. By offering resources and monetisation opportunities, the platform is pivotal in enabling creators to pursue their passions sustainably.

Mathys Venter, Managing Executive for Prepaid and Loyalty at Vodacom South Africa added, “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards. Through this initiative in collaboration with TikTok, we hope to continue shedding light on the ever-evolving creative industry across Africa. We remain committed to providing creators with technological solutions that empower their entertaining content creation.”

2023 Top Creator Awards Winners

The collaboration between TikTok and Vodacom exemplifies a shared vision of nurturing talent and empowering creators economically, contributing significantly to Africa’s burgeoning digital economy.

The #TopCreator2023 awards highlight the endless possibilities within the TikTok community and set the stage for future innovations in content creation.