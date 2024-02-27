The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

IAB SA introduces new committees, calls for nominations

IAB South Africa members can take a seat on behalf of their member organisations to get involved in these exciting new initiatives.

The first of the three new committees is the AI Committee, which aligns with the organisation’s 2024 theme and includes nine seats to oversee research, data and measurement, creative agency, media agency, publisher, platform, brand, education and innovation. The committee is being established to monitor and guide the indexing of generative AI tools and platforms within the digital media and marketing industry, and support and address the concerns and approaches around generative AI, including regulatory guidelines.

IAB South Africa has further introduced a Media Committee, whose mandate includes collectively discovering new solutions and approaches to addressing the needs and challenges of media agencies, and a Digital Marketing Transformation Committee, which will be a guide for brands, agencies and specialist organisations to safely navigate the new era of marketing.

The current Digital Audio Committee, which seeks to develop best practices and set performance-related benchmarks for digital audio, has been overhauled to include video and, as the Audio & Video Committee, it will further seek to empower industry stakeholders on the use of digital audio and video as effective tools and channels for advertising.

Employees of IAB South Africa Member Organisations may nominate themselves or a colleague for one of the eight councils and committees with open seats. Nominations close at midnight on 15 March 2024.

For further information and to nominate, click on one of the links below:

RSG and ATKV reward writers for creative imagination as radio drama writing competition launches

RSG has announced that its radio drama writing competition that has provided writers with the opportunity to craft their own radio dramas for the past 28 years is back. This competition stands out for its provision of free resources, which equip contestants to refine their scripts before the initial submission. RSG will continue its collaboration with the ATKV in 2024 by offering free workshops in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Participants will have the privilege to attend and experience the finer details of a short radio drama recording. The total prize money for 2024 amounts to R115 000. The first-place winner will receive R50 000, the runner-up R25 000, and the third-place winner R15 000. Additionally, there’s a young writers award (for those younger than 30) worth R15 000.

Apart from these prizes, a merit award of R10 000 will be given to a contestant who did not get a place in the top four. Entries for the competition close on June 30, 2024, and must be submitted online. For more information, visit www.rsg.co.za. The competition guide can also be obtained by emailing rsgdrama@gmail.com. The winning dramas will be aired on RSG in 2025.

Ready to show the world your creativity?

Leave your mark on the industry. Surround yourself with world-class creativity. Inspire your team and honour their best work. Submit your work to Cannes Lions 2024.

From Film Craft to Creative Business Transformation, this year’s 30 specialist Awards celebrate creative excellence across every sector and specialism of our industry – from every corner of the globe.

Juries made up of expert leaders will convene this June in Cannes to dissect, debate and ultimately decide the work that sets the new global benchmark for creativity – announcing the winners over five exhilarating Awards Shows every night of the Cannes Lions Festival.

Click on the pic for further information.