Sales director, Mali Motsumi-Garrido and Ruchelle Mouton, head of group marketing and services at Tractor Media Holdings, have joined Tractor Outdoor’s board of directors. Both women joined the company early last year.

“I am honoured to step into this role, where I eagerly embrace the opportunity to lead the Tractor Outdoor team with vision while championing collaboration and driving client centricity,” said Motsumi-Garrido.

And she added, “Devote the rest of your life to making progress, as Epictetus wisely said. Together, we will chart new heights, empowering our team to achieve sales excellence and write the next chapter of success for our company.”

Motsumi-Garrido has occupied a number of senior roles in media, including stints at Caxton Magazines, Primedia Broadcasting, Mediamark and the country’s premier broadcaster DStv, where she headed up the regional sales team. In her current role at the helm of Tractor’s sales team, Motsumi-Garrido has been instrumental in driving significant revenue growth for the media owner over the past year.

Tractor has focused on rapid expansion over the past two years. 2024 will see the media owner evolve its focus to further expand its client portfolio while taking the Tractor brand to new heights. As board members and company directors, both Motsumi-Garrido and Mouton will play a key role in driving this next phase in Tractor’s growth strategy.

Mouton has formerly held senior marketing and insights roles, including positions at Primedia Outdoor and Provantage. She also served as an OMC board member, and played an instrumental role in the launch of the audience measurement known as ROAD.

“Embarking on this role, I am genuinely excited to drive our company’s strategic outlook in the next growth phase of Tractor Outdoor. Working closely with Mali, we are set to elevate our sales and campaign delivery standards and revolutionise our client solutions through innovative data-driven targeting and measurement strategies. I look forward to turning our aspirations into accomplishments and guiding our organisation to a future defined by success,” said Mouton.

Mouton leads the marketing, data and programmatic functions of the business. She is responsible for developing data-led capabilities for the business to unlock commercial opportunities, with a focus on innovative and tech-led measurements that show campaign efficiencies and standardise audience measurement metrics.

Simon Wall, CEO at Tractor Media Holdings said Mali and Ruchelle commanded immense respect within their respective industries, serving as exemplary figures of achievement and expertise. “It is truly a privilege to have their invaluable skills and insights within our team,” he said. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to learn from their leadership as they steer their teams toward a future marked by excellence and innovation.”