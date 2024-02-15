The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SANEF holds a successful, first Council meeting for the year

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) held a successful Council meeting in Cape Town, which was addressed by DKMS-Africa and Brand South Africa.

The meeting sets the tone for the year for SANEF, on the programme of action and media-related issues the organisation needs to focus on this year.

DKMS-Africa is a non-profit organisation, whose communications director, Palesa Mokomele, addressed the Council on the work they do, and what role the media can play in spreading the word about blood cancer and its associated disorders.

Brand SA addressed the Council meeting on the country’s standing in the international arena and how the media’s reporting on the country influences perceptions about South Africa.

SANEF agreed to partner with the Henry Nxumalo Foundation to commission research on the current state of freelancers, and what possible solutions can be found to address some of the challenges they face.

Social media platforms are asked to work with the South African news media to co-create a conducive information environment for the upcoming elections. The aim is to reduce the potential for disinformation, harassment, and hate speech that could harm the integrity of the poll.

SANEF is especially concerned for the safety of journalists online, as well as the prospect that social media could be weaponised to foment violence and intimidate voters into silence.

The Council meeting adopted a detailed document setting out risks to freedom of expression and access to information, and suggested steps to counter these.

SANEF is now inviting the major social media companies to discuss the proposals, and the Forum is also requesting an audience with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies.

People moves

Meet Acer SA’s Gaming Ambassador, Julia ‘Bish’ Robson

Julia Robson, famously known as ‘Bish’, delved into the world of video games at the tender age of six. By the time she turned 13, her interest evolved into a passion for competitive esports. Now, Robson is channelling her energy into fostering the growth of South Africa’s gaming community, teaming up with Acer Nitro, and Acer’s renowned gaming brand, Predator.

She has embarked on a mission to elevate the esports gaming experience in South Africa. The pro-gamer has established a company that organises LAN events, providing gamers with a platform to bring their computers, engage in their favourite titles against (and with) each other, and connect with like-minded individuals within the country’s gaming sphere.

She said, “I became really fascinated with how many people came through with their computers and how passionate they were about showing off their hardware, no matter how good or bad it was. It was always just something that people felt a sense of pride towards. And you get to meet people for who they really were and not the societal boxes I saw in high school and later in workplaces.”

Eben Etzebeth teams up with Bayer as an ambassador for Berocca in South Africa

The Bayer Consumer Health division in South Africa is proud to announce the groundbreaking partnership between the international rugby player Eben Etzebeth and the Berocca brand.

The collaboration between Etzebeth and Berocca marks a union geared towards bringing consumers closer to the action. This ambassadorship ties in perfectly with Berocca’s mission to support many consumers such as athletes to stay sharp and physically fit to reach their full potential.

Etzebeth expressed his excitement about the partnership. He said, “I am thrilled to join forces with the Berocca brand. The brand’s commitment to support peak performance aligns perfectly with my own goals on and off the rugby field. Together, we aim to inspire individuals to unlock their full potential”.

Ocean Outdoor CEO Tim Bleakley joins speakers at WOO Africa Forum

Ocean Outdoor CEO Tim Bleakley is joining the line-up of speakers at the World Out of Home Organization’s first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 11-13 March.

Bleakley’s presentation is: The art of the possible, the world’s your Ocean. He will discuss growth opportunities in the African market and what the example of Europe, where Ocean has a multi-country business, reveals about the best way to take advantage of them.

Bleakley has been CEO of Ocean for 13 years during which time the digital Out of Home specialist has grown from a niche player in the UK to one of the world’s highest profile OOH owners, renowned for its major sites including the iconic Piccadilly Lights in London’s West End.

Reuel Khoza becomes a shareholder in Flanagan & Gerard

Distinguished South African businessman Reuel Khoza has become a shareholder in shopping centre investor and developer Flanagan & Gerard Property Group.

In this mutually beneficial agreement, Khoza’s investment builds on a decades-long relationship with the company’s founders Patrick Flanagan and Peter Gerard and furthers his long-held interest in property and real estate investment.

Khoza is currently chairman of Discovery Bank as well as Dzana Investments, an investment holding company with interests in property, energy, education, health and ICT sectors, and where his daughter, respected businesswoman Nkateko Khoza, a Non-executive Director of Flanagan & Gerard since 2021, serves as CEO.

Business moves

Jacaranda FM announces media partnership with Bulls Daisies

Jacaranda FM has announced its official media partnership with the Bulls Daisies – a pioneering South African women’s rugby team based at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria.

“We have a massive footprint in Gauteng where rugby, like music, is part of our culture and meant to be shared and enjoyed by everyone. To support this elite rugby team where women are gaining momentum and victories, aligns perfectly with our focus on purpose and enabling success,” said Deirdre King, managing director.

Jacaranda FM’s sport sponsorship focuses on aiding these elite women with the media support necessary for the Bulls Daisies to thrive in the up-and-coming field of women’s rugby. The station well known for its music and purpose-driven work has been a media partner to the Vodacom Blue Bulls for over two decades, “The synergy is natural and we are so proud to be supporting these triumphant teams that have become part of our entertainment ecosystem,” King remarked.

Edgar Rathbone, Chief Executive of the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) touts the partnership as a key milestone in taking women’s rugby to another level in the elite ranks.

The Women’s Premier Division tournament was first played in 2003, two decades later, the Bulls Daisies – named after the Barberton Daisy that first appeared in the Blue Bulls crest in 1938 – became the first professional women’s rugby team in South Africa.

Flow Communications appointed to assist GIZ with communications across Africa

Flow Communications has been awarded a three-year contract via a public tender process to assist the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) in its communication work across the African continent.

GIZ is a global service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development, dedicated to shaping a future worth living around the world. As a public-benefit federal enterprise, GIZ supports the German Government – in particular the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) – and many public and private sector clients in achieving their objectives in international cooperation in around 120 countries.

Over the next three years Flow and its Francophone partner, Dakar-based communications agency, Africaine de Conseils et de Communication (ACC), will be working with GIZ in Africa to develop strategy, implement communications activities, deliver capacity development training, and monitor and evaluate communications.

Salesforce launches trusted Generative AI for customers in Slack

Salesforce has announced the rollout of Slack AI, a trusted and intuitive generative AI experience available natively in Slack, where work happens. Customers can easily tap into the collective knowledge shared in Slack through guided experiences for AI-powered search, channel recaps, thread summaries, and soon, a digests feature. These capabilities will enable customers to find answers, distil knowledge, and spark ideas faster.

Nearly half of digital workers struggle to find the information they need to efficiently do their jobs, according to Gartner. This, paired with an increasing number of tools and ways to exchange ideas, adds to workers’ cognitive load and makes it difficult to catch up quickly and feel on top of the work day. AI holds enormous potential to make internal knowledge more contextual, relevant, and easier to find and prioritise.

Slack AI’s search and summarisation capabilities can help customers easily find and consume large volumes of information quickly.

Country Risk Atlas: South Africa’s Risk Rating Upgraded, Demonstrating Resilience to Global Shocks

The first edition of Allianz Trade’s Country Risk Atlas assesses the economic, political and ESG factors influencing non-payment risk for companies in 83 economies.

In 2023, Allianz Trade upgraded 21 country risk ratings (+13 vs 2022) including South Africa and downgraded only 4 (-13 vs 2022), indicating increased resilience despite global shocks.

Allianz Trade, which operates through the Allianz Commercial license in South Africa, has released its first Country Risk Atlas, a new flagship publication focused on country risk, an expertise the world leader in trade credit insurance has built up over decades. The Country Risk Atlas is based on a proprietary risk ratings model that is updated every quarter with the latest economic developments and Allianz Trade’s proprietary data on global insolvencies and the business environment.

Red Ribbon Communications joins Stop Working For Change and closes on International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Red Ribbon Communications has decided to close its doors and join the Stop Working For Change campaign, a global initiative advocating for equality of women in the workplace, particularly in the communication sector.

In the current context where inequalities persist, it is crucial to highlight that:

The number of female CEOs is 30 % in South Africa, according to a SNG Grant Thornton Women in Business Report 2023.

The gender pay gap between men and women in this country is between 23% and 35% according to a Baker McKenzie report.

In the South African news media, only 36% of women are in top management, states a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation report.

Beyond closing its doors on International Women’s Day, Red Ribbon Communications commits to donating 24 hours of pro bono work to the NGO 18twenty8®’s Big Sister Network, dedicated to mentoring their Little Sisters during their undergraduate studies.

Ronelle Bester, founder and account director at Red Ribbon Communications, said: “Joining the movement Stop Working for Change isn’t just about making a statement; it’s about making a difference. By participating in this initiative, you’re not only amplifying your voice but also taking concrete action towards a brighter, more equitable future. Join the campaign today and be a catalyst for change“.

Making moves

Golf with a difference to raise funds for charity

Participants in the annual Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day in Gqeberha will have the opportunity to witness and challenge blind golfers through a partnership between Algoa Cares and the Nkosinathi Foundation of-and-for Blind and Partially Sighted People.

The foundation has been selected as the beneficiary of the golf day, which will be hosted at the PE Golf Club on Friday, 1 March.

“Nkosinathi impressed us with their holistic approach to supporting partially sighted and blind people,” said Algoa FM managing director, Alfie Jay.

“We are particularly excited about our new Low Vision Services project, which will support adults who have, or are in the process of losing their sight,” says Brian Bezuidenhout, Nkosinathi Foundation director.

“At present, there is no further support in our region for a patient who cannot be further assisted by ophthalmologists or opticians. This is devastating for the individuals, their families, and their medical practitioners. Our new service will provide the support they need to adapt,” he said.

The theme for the 2024 Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day is “Groovy Greens: Rockin’ the ’80s”.

Four-balls and sponsorships can be booked through Algoa Cares on the Algoa FM website.

Briefly News editor-in-chief to hold workshop on ethical AI usage in newsrooms

Briefly News has announced the start of registration for a free online workshop dedicated to the ethical usage of AI tools in a modern newsroom. The webinar will take place on 27 February. Journalists and media managers wishing to register for the workshop can do this via the link.

Rianette Cluley, editor-in-Chief at Briefly News, will be a speaker. During the workshop, she will share practical examples of AI usage at Briefly News as well as share the knowledge and skills she obtained at Journalism AI.

In 2023, she attended the Journalism AI Academy for Small Newsrooms powered by the Google News Initiative at The London School of Economics and Political Science. From then, she actively introduced AI tools in the daily routine of Briefly News journalists and experimented with techniques and methods.

After the workshop, all participants will be assigned a practical home task to solidify their knowledge. Those who complete it successfully will get a digital certificate from Briefly News.