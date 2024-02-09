For the third consecutive year, African Public Relations Association (APRA) and Public Relations Communications Association (PRCA) will be delving into the intricacies of the PR and communications landscape across the African continent.

The organisations have issued a call for all public relations (PR) and communication professionals to share their opinions on the ethics and PR landscape in South Africa.

Once again, this study will be managed by Reputation Matters who will oversee the data collection and analysis of this industry research.

“This is an African wide research study, giving all African countries the opportunity to participate. It will serve as a bridge for mutual learning among African nations, offering more opportunities for cross-border collaboration and, practical insights for PR practitioners,” said secretary-general of APRA, Henry Rugamba. ” I highly recommend all PR and communication professionals dedicating some time to participate in the survey to provide feedback on ethics and PR in your own country.”

The study will explore an array of pivotal subjects, encompassing business ethics, perceptions of PR, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the paradigm of remote working, and the challenges poised to shape the industry’s trajectory in the future.

PRCA International Director Melissa Cannon MPRCA added, “We are excited to collaborate with APRA once again in conducting this vital research for the African PR industry. Communications professionals have a unique opportunity to lead organisations in a dynamic era of innovation and growth across Africa.

“Yet, what potential obstacles stand in the way of PR becoming the predominant voice in every sector of business? Where does the industry excel, and what prospects lie ahead? This research is our chance to gain profound insights into the industry’s trajectory. I urge practitioners across the continent to make their voices heard as we pave the way for the future of African PR in 2024”.

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) is in full support of the research and is urging everyone within the PR profession to share their insights into the ethics and PR landscape of our country.

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of the research again this year. There has been such a major shift in the way that businesses communicate with the rise of AI technologies like ChatGTP. However last year’s research results indicated that people still highly value personal relationships. The insight suggested that as a relationship building avenue, PR was not going anywhere,” said Regine le Roux, managing director at Reputation Matters. “It will be interesting to see how this holds true for 2024 and what the major PR trends are on the continent.”

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and all responses will remain anonymous. Questions are available in both English and French. To start the survey, follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EthicsandPRinAfrica2024

The research results will be presented at the APRA conference in Côte d’Ivoire taking place from 13 to 17 May 2024.