In today’s digital world, brands are constantly scrambling to create ‘shareable’ content.

But what happens when the chase for virality and ‘cool factor’ overshadows building genuine connections through earned media?

Your brand identity doesn’t depend solely on temporary trends.

Moving beyond the fleeting buzz of trending topics, brands need to craft content that fosters long-term engagement and loyalty – a shift from moment-planning, to relationship building. Your content strategy must adapt to the evolving relationship with your audience.

Tailor your content to different stages of the customer journey, addressing their specific needs and interests at each touchpoint. And where relevant; trends that align with your brand purpose and strategic roadmap can still be leveraged strategically.

Building lasting connections through content

People share viral content for a fundamental reason: it’s emotionally engaging.

Humans have a natural desire to feel connected and accepted by others. Whether it’s finding a humorous video or discovering a thought-provoking article, we crave the validation and community that shared experiences bring.

This need for social belonging fuels trend-chasing behaviour, as seeing something popular repeatedly can feel like a societal cue worth following – almost like a mental shortcut affirming your desire to engage.

However, the novelty of trending content fades quickly. Our brains crave new experiences, and the constant barrage of ‘same-same’ content can lead to disengagement.”

This creates a conundrum for content creators: how to craft engaging pieces that resonate with audiences beyond the fleeting allure of trends. While leveraging trends can attract new audiences, the real challenge lies in retaining them and building lasting relationships through meaningful content.

Chasing every ‘Hi Barbie!’ moment or communication fad may generate temporary buzz, but it risks neglecting the long-term goal of fostering brand loyalty and driving sustainable growth. Focusing solely on short-term metrics like ‘shares’ or ‘new customers’ overlooks the crucial aspect of building genuine connections with your target audience.

Instead of chasing trends, prioritise developing content that aligns with your brand’s core values, product offerings, and audience interests. Build content that leverages the equity you’ve established in each marketing and media channel; this allows you to integrate content and develop customized campaigns that are effective across channels.

A more personalised approach to creative takes the audience on a journey, fostering deeper connections and engagement beyond just ‘shares’.

Contribution by Planit Media.