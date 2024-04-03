The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Création Africa shortlist of 40 businesses chosen for mentorship programme

Création Africa shortlist of 40 businesses chosen for mentorship programme for cultural and creative entrepreneurs

The objective of Création Africa is to enable Africa’s emerging creative and cultural entrepreneurs to make a sustainable and sustaining impact on their national and regional economies

The Embassy of France, The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), and UVU Africa are delighted to announce that a shortlist of 40 creative and cultural initiatives has been selected in the R24 million Création Africa programme.

Création Africa is a ground-breaking initiative, launched by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in 2023 to boost and support entrepreneurship in the Cultural and Creative industries in South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi. It is driven by France’s broader engagement with Africa, focusing on youth, entrepreneurship and creative industries.

The 40 promising initiatives capture the economic significance and diversity of the CCI sectors in all three countries. The talented young entrepreneurs and businesses (of which 35% are represented by female participants) lead projects spanning fashion and design (35%), audiovisual and media (32.5%), video games (10%), music, literature, visual arts, performing arts, and multidisciplinary ventures.

“The response to our call for Création Africa applications was overwhelmingly positive and enormously encouraging,” said H. E. David Martinon, Ambassador of France to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi. “Création Africa received 702 applications, many of them of excellent quality and representing the diversity of cultures, genders, economic sectors and geographic regions. We are satisfied that we have chosen the most promising and deserving projects out of an enormously competitive field and look forward to taking the next step together with those businesses that go on to the next phase of the programme.”

In total, 72 applicants were pre-selected to pitch their business ideas and growth plans to a panel of jurors over three days in the second half of February, 2024. The 40 chosen initiatives, of which two are from Lesotho, four from Malawi, and 34 from South Africa, will now take part in an intensive month-long mentoring programme with Création Africa partner, UVU Africa. The programme will address a wide range of topics including business planning, marketing, corporate finance, sales, access to funding, as well as in depth insights into the cultural and creative ecosystems.

People Of Kolor Advertising & Design wins at international Martech awards

South African advertising and design agency, People of Kolor (PoK) scooped up Most Client-Focused Digital Brand Development Agency 2024 – South Africa at the international Martech Awards on Thursday, 28 March.

Hosted by Innovation in Business, a division of UK-based B2B publishing house, AI Global, the prestigious awards recognise the meeting of marketing and technology excellence – and honours individuals, companies, and solutions for reshaping marketing strategies through innovation and technology.

“It is a privilege to be recognised internationally for our hard work. With so many new players in the industry, winning this award enables us to demonstrate to current and prospective clients our ability to offer tangible value in this exciting and evolving space,” says Riaan Pretorius, owner of People of Kolor.

Marketing technology, known as martech, refers to a variety of technologies and tools such as automation, AI, and analytics that businesses can use to streamline their marketing efforts.

Founded in 2021, People of Kolor has quickly earned a reputation as a leader in the creative field. The Cape Town-based agency works with local and international brands to develop and implement 360 marketing and advertising strategies, with a specialised focus on lead generation.

“Not too shabby for a shy boy from Pretoria who one day decided to take a chance on himself,” remarks Pretorius.

Click here to view the full list of winners.

The deadline for the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards entries extended to Wednesday 3rd April 2024

Due to numerous requests, the deadline for entries for the 2024 edition of the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, brought to you by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), has been extended.

The deadline was initially on Friday, 29 March 2024, However, we have noted that it coincided with the Eastern Friday religious festivities and has now been extended by five days. The deadline to submit your entries will now be Wednesday 3 April 2024.

The Awards will cover stories published or broadcast between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023. There will be no extension and winners will be announced at an event on Saturday, 22 June, at a venue yet to be confirmed in Gauteng.

The awards are open to all media platforms – print, online/digital, and broadcast (radio and TV) journalists. They are regarded as a highlight on the journalistic calendar rewarding the exceptional work done by the country’s journalists, in categories ranging from investigative journalism to feature writing, and lifestyle as well as photojournalism.

To enter the awards, go to www.sikuvileawards.co.za

Tribeca secures a top spot in Best Agencies to work for in EMEA

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has distinguished itself yet again in the PR industry by securing a prestigious top five position in the PRovoke Media Best Agencies to Work for 2024 in EMEA (non-UK), ranking third this year. Tribeca is once again the sole African agency among this year’s celebrated achievers.

The Best Agencies to Work For awards recognise agencies across the EMEA region that excel in cultivating an engaging and supportive workplace culture, and one that places a strong emphasis on employee satisfaction and well-being.

Managing director Nicky James credits this ongoing success to Tribeca’s 18-year commitment to a people-first culture, underscored by significant investments in employee development, diversity, and team morale.

#TribecaProud reflects the agency’s ethos, encompassing a sense of belonging and recognition. This spirit is not only internal but extends to client engagements and industry accolades. Tribeca’s position in the 2024 Best Agencies to Work for highlights its holistic approach to employee satisfaction and client success, solidifying its role as an industry leader and a beacon of African excellence on the global stage.

Point Wins Digital Transformation Award From SABCO

The South African Business Council (SABCO) recently awarded Point the 2024 Digital Transformation Award. The leading end-to-end marketing specialist was recognised for its commitment to digital innovation and its role in driving advancements in digital transformation initiatives.

The SABCO Awards celebrate globally relevant players across various sectors demonstrating exceptional achievement. Point’s chief creative officer (Acting), Mitch Bowker, said, “Winning the SABCO Award for Digital Transformation is a special honour and a true testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation.

“SABCO promotes and develops South African business interests in the UAE, enabling members to connect to an economic and community ecosystem, facilitating businesses to reach and serve the Middle Eastern marketplace, and accelerating businesses to grow and expand in the Middle East. It’s a respected showcase of South Africa’s capabilities and its strategic importance in the world.”

IAB South Africa announces 2024 Bookmarks jurors

With just a couple of weeks before entries close for the digital media and marketing’s most prestigious awards, the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards announces its 2024 Jury Panels.

Continuing in its aim to set the benchmark for digital media, marketing and technology by rewarding impactful digital work within the marketing sector, the Bookmarks adds Marketing Craft to its Jury Panels. This ninth panel of jurors will join judges across Publishers; Innovative Engineers; Builders; Marketers; Performance Marketing; Social, Community & Influencer Marketing; Youth Action and Special Honours.

MARKETERS PANEL

Nkanyezi Masango, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, SSA (Chair)

Carl Willoughby, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA \ Hunt \ Lascaris

Matthew Van der Valk, Executive Creative Officer, VML South Africa

Kyra Antrobus, Creative Director, Accenture Song

Artwell Nwaila, Head of Creative & Ecosystem, Google

Suhana Gordhan, Independent Creative Leader

Nomsa Khanyile, Marketing Director – Bakeries & Wheat, PepsiCo

Peter Little, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe Africa

Camilla Clerke, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy

Kyle Schoeman, Executive Creative Director, Grid Worldwide

Nkululeko Vilikazi, Creative Director, Machine_

Bridget Harpur, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Group South Africa

MARKETING CRAFT PANEL

Alex Goldberg, Creative Partner, Ogilvy South Africa (Chair)

Pippa Misplon, Managing Director, Retroviral

Greg Davies, Chief Design Officer, PlusNarrative

Thomas Lawrence, Marketing Manager: Castle Lager, AB InBev

Tanya de Jongh, Integrated Creative Director, RAPT Creative

Ntokozo Nhlanhla, Executive Creative Director, Digitas Liquorice

Sithabile (Star) Kachisa, Head of Marketing – Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify

Gareth O’Callaghan, Creative Director, Joe Public

Monde Siphamla, Creative Director, M&C Saatchi Abel

PERFORMANCE MARKETING PANEL

Lerato Modisakeng, Paid Search Director, Jellyfish (Chair)

Gai Le Roy, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Australia

Cays Margison, Performance Account Manager, iProspect

Laureen Mxoli, African Digital Marketing & Commercial Lead – Nutrition, Unilever

Adrian Naidoo, Managing Director, Mindshare South Africa

Insaaf Khan, Chief Growth Officer, VML South Africa

Kuhle Verby, Digital Marketing Lead, Publicis Groupe

Lerato Zulu, eCommerce Head: Digital and Performance Marketing, Old Mutual

Brian Muguto, Managing Director, PHD Johannesburg

Loyiso Ngcongo, Acting: Senior Manager – Digital Marketing, Adoption & Acquisition, MTN

Yvette Naidu, Managing Director, Lucid Performance Media

PUBLISHERS PANEL

Charis Coleman, Head of Digital Content, Multichoice Group (Chair)

Christo Brits, Digital Business Manager, Maroela Media

Danette Breitenbach, Editor: Marketing and Media, Bizcommunity

Garrin Lambley, Head of Content, The South African

Sbu Ngalwa, Editor in Chief, EWN – Primedia

Servaas De Kock, Group Executive Digital, Caxton & CTP

Gugu Phandle, Digital Marketing Content Producer, Arena Holdings

Anthea Carstens, Audience Acquisition Manager, Kagiso Media

Mbali Soga, Editor in Chief – True Love, Media24

Bridget Ngcobo, Head of Agencies Business Partners, Google

Rikashni Rangasamy, Showmax

SOCIAL, COMMUNITY & INFLUENCER MARKETING PANEL

Deshnie Govender, Head of Marketing TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok (Chair)

Sanele Mawisa, Head of Social & Digital Content, Ab InBev

Paul Coetzer, Creative Director: Digital & Social, Publicis Groupe Africa

Zipho Ntloko, Strategist, NIVEA, Dentsu Creative

Lebo Moerane, Head of Social and Digital, VML South Africa

Luzuko Tena, Social Media & Advertising Lead, Accenture

Koketso Masisi, Creative Director, Retroviral

MJ Khan, Head of Group Digital Communications, Sasol

Sylvester Chauke, Chief Architect & Founder, DNA Brand Architects

Jeanette Grove, Director: Digital, Content & Creative, Instinctif Partners Africa

Meagan Alexander, Performance Marketing Manager, DigiOutsource

Samkelisiwe Mndaweni, Senior Social Media Manager, Digitas Liquorice

YOUTH ACTION PANEL

Zodwa Gunuza, Creative Director, The Hardy Boys (Chair)

Lloyd Wybrow, Senior Strategist, Oliver Marketing

Anli Grobler, National Programme Manager: Brand and Communication Strategy, VEGA

Senzo Xulu, Digital Creative Director, THE ODD NUMBER

Andreas Shifotoka, Strategy Lead: Digital and Social, LePub: Publicis Italy

Lethukuthula Zimu, Freelance Creative

Keneilwe Mekgwe, Strategic Marketing Manager: Beverages, PepsiCo

Roderick Laka, Creative Group Head, Machine_

Edwin Mbugua, Senior Digital Strategist, Wunderman Thompson

Vuyani Masango, Art Director, Digitas Liquorice

Noah Makholwa, Digital Manager, Nielsen

BUILDERS PANEL

Nimay Parekh, Director, Accenture Song (Chair)

Lydia Oberholzer, Creative Partner, Kilmer & Cruise

Mbuso Mabena, Creative Group Head, Grey South Africa

Andrew Kay, Founder & Product Designer, Refresh

Vusi Khosa, Head of Experience Design, AltStudios

Taylor Wienand, Principle UI Designer, Foolproof

Kgomotso Rammutla, Head of Digital and Payments, Woolworths Financial Services

Genie Botha, Head of Product Design, MakeReign

Mia Roets, Experience Design Director, Joe Public

Shareef Galveen, Head of Design, Digitas Liquorice

Vincent Maher, Chief Executive Officer, I/O

INNOVATIVE ENGINEERS PANEL

Brandon Govender, Digital & Integrated Executive Creative Director, Joe Public (Chair)

Tlangelani Chabalala, Senior Tech Manager: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, ABSA

Victor Jacobs, Digital Creative Director, M&C Saatchi Abel

Natalie de Canha, Creative Group Head, MakeReign

Alex Bosman, Creative Group Technology Lead, Accenture Song

Tilesh Bhaga, Creative Director: Digital and Innovation, Grey Group

Mandisa Bohlela, Pillar Marketing Lead, FNB

Lauren Crook, Director, Kintaro

Qhakaza Mohare, Chief Operating Officer, Digify Africa

Andrew Louw, Head of Marketing: Digital Commerce (Checkers Sixty60), ShopriteX

Warren le Roux, Head of Technical, Digitas Liquorice

SPECIAL HONOURS PANEL

Vaughan Croeser, Vice President of Marketing, SAB (The S0uth African Breweries) (Chair)

Paula Hulley, Managing Director, Digitas Liquorice

Zanele Zwane, Managing Director, Have You Heard

Nosipho Ginindza, Managing Director, SoulProviders Collective

Robyn Campbell, Managing Director, Machine_

Dineo Mofokeng, Digital Marketing & CX Consultant

Viwe Mfaku, Senior Creative Director EMEA, Prime Video

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategic Officer, McCann Joburg

Refilwe Maluleke, Managing Director, Yellowwood Future Architects

Romy Townsend, Executive Head of Marketing, Nedbank CIB

Adetutu Laditan, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Google

SAMBRA Industry Awards scheduled for April

On 18 April 2024, SAMBRA and Lightstone will jointly be hosting the 2023 Annual SAMBRA Awards ceremony at the Bryanston Country Club honouring top vehicle insurers and OEMs, as well as automotive Refinishing brands, for excellence in service provision to SAMBRA members.

Just over a 100 insurers, OEMs and automotive refinishing suppliers are expected to attend the event.

SAMBRA focuses on creating and maintaining industry sustainability and development and the annual awards are one of its flagship projects.