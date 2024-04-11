[PRESS OFFICE] Cannes Lions has announced its latest group for the 2024 #SeeItBeIt programme, which aims to promote gender diversity in creative leadership.

Michelle Marais, a senior copywriter at DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa, is among the 19 talents chosen from 14 different markets.

The programme, held during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from 17-21 June, offers a tailored four-day experience including mentorship sessions, masterclasses with industry leaders, and exclusive insights.

#SeeItBeIt, celebrating its 10th anniversary, continues its mission to promote equal representation of women and non-binary individuals in creative director roles worldwide. This year’s cohort includes participants from previously underrepresented regions like Kazakhstan, Kenya, and Thailand.

Meaningful change

Marais shared her thoughts on the selection, emphasising the value of the experience in driving meaningful change and building a more inclusive future.

“See It Be It will be an invaluable experience. Driving meaningful change starts with building a more inclusive future and I can’t wait to be inspired by and connect with mentors, allies, and women from around the world who do what I aim to do: propel our industry forward in a positive, impactful way.”

Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa, remarked, “We are immensely proud of Michelle’s achievement and are confident that her participation in #SeeItBeIt will not only elevate her career but also contribute to driving positive change within our industry and beyond.”

