This week’s BIG move: Nisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN

Primedia Broadcasting has appointed Nisa Allie as the new editor-in-chief of Eyewitness News (EWN), effective immediately. Allie brings over two decades of invaluable experience and an unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence to her new role.

Her illustrious career at EWN began 23 years ago as an intern, marking the genesis of a journey dedicated to delivering trustworthy news coverage and upholding the highest standards of integrity. Her recent tenure as news editor has been characterised by notable achievements, including the successful launch of EWN’s inaugural English and isiZulu bulletins. Allie’s meticulous oversight of editorial and visual output, coupled with her leadership during significant live events such as the ANC’s National Congress and the State of the Nation Address, exemplify her unparalleled dedication to journalistic excellence.

Reflecting on her appointment, Allie said, “Since returning to Eyewitness News two years ago, I have been privileged to work with some of the best and most talented journalists in the industry. I relish the opportunity to lead this amazing team into the future as we refine our radio offering, increase our video content and cement our digital footprint.”

Mpho Raphata will retain her position as managing editor of EWN’s newsroom, ensuring the seamless continuation of EWN’s legacy of excellence.

People moves

Meet Radio Workshop’s new executive director, Vuyo Lutseke

After a year-long selection process, Vuyo Lutseke has officially stepped into the role of Radio Workshop’s executive director.

Lutseke joins the organisation from Shared Value Africa Initiative where she was executive director. Previously, she worked in various fundraising capacities with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lutseke is no stranger to working with young people or nonprofits. She has a deep passion for the power of narrative, not only to capture the spirit of our unique experiences across Africa but also to bring youth voices to the forefront of the conversation.

Lutseke said, “I am honored to lead the Radio Workshop team and collaborate with our global network of funders and partners. Some immediate priority areas I’d like to focus on include exploring new funding opportunities, raising further awareness of our work, and growing our strategic partner base on the continent – all with an aim to grow our network and impact, and continue to help African youth break down barriers to their advancement.”

Primedia Outdoor appoints Thulani Dumakude

Primedia Outdoor, a division of Primedia, has announced the appointment of Thulani Dumakude as the new executive for rights & real Estate.

Dumakude brings a wealth of experience to Primedia Outdoor, with over 20 years of success in the out-of-home media industry. Throughout his career, he has developed and executed business strategies with a focus on business development, key accounts management, and corporate governance.

Before transitioning to the media owner side of the business, he worked as a consultant in KwaZulu-Natal, where he provided support to municipalities, in developing administrative frameworks and policies to administer Outdoor Advertising in South Africa.

Business moves

Unveiling ‘Talking in Creative Circles’, the official Creative Circle podcast launch

The Creative Circle NPO has announced the launch of their official podcast ‘Talking in Creative Circles’. Produced in partnership with Kagiso Radio Media, the podcast features conversations with a diverse lineup of prominent industry figures on exploring the facets of creativity in the dynamic world of advertising.

As a leading force in promoting creativity in the South African advertising industry, the Creative Circle is committed to fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and celebrating the innovative spirit that drives creativity forward. The podcast serves as an extension of this, offering listeners a platform to delve deeper into the latest trends, success stories, and thought-provoking discussions shaping the advertising landscape.

The inaugural first episode, ‘Best of 2023’, offers a retrospective look at the most impactful and creative ads of 2023. The episode is joined by guest hosts Carl Willoughby, the chief creative officer of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris (and newly appointed Creative Circle chairperson) alongside Sibusiso Sitole, cofounder and chief creative officer of The Odd Number and Roanna Williams, the chief creative officer of Boundless.

Listeners are encouraged to share their suggestions and feedback by emailing info@creativecircle.co.za.

TEDxCapeTown announces headline partner search for 2024

TEDxCapeTown, a Cape Town-based TEDx organisation dedicated to sharing transformative ideas, is delighted to announce its search for a headline partner for 2024. This partnership opportunity offers unparalleled exposure and engagement with a diverse audience passionate about innovation, inspiration, and positive change.

“TEDxCapeTown is a catalyst for showcasing South Africa’s changemakers. Our volunteer team aims to create spaces that foster interdisciplinary collaboration and nurture an ecosystem of innovation. Through our curated talks and immersive experiences we create stages and experiences that inspire, educate, and empower individuals to shape a better future for our communities,” says TEDxCapeTown Curator and License holder, Ronell Swartbooi.

“Our primary focus is to ensure that the quality of our TEDxCapeTown speakers, and the delivery of their Idea Worth Spreading is aligned with TED guidelines. With the support of our partners, we look forward to showcasing the incredible ideas and talents of South Africa’s innovators on a global stage. Their dedication to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to spread ideas worth sharing,” adds Swartbooi.

TEDxCapeTown invites businesses and organisations who share our values and vision for a brighter future to join us in this exciting partnership opportunity. Together with Workshop17, Missing Link and Greenhouse Media, we can inspire, innovate, and create positive change that reverberates across communities and continents.

For partnership inquiries and further information, please contact: Ronell Swartbooi – ronell [at] tedxcapetown [dot] org

SingularityU South Africa Summit to take place in collaboration with Old Mutual in October 2024

SingularityU South Africa and Old Mutual have announced a collaboration, which will see the popular future-focused SingularityU South Africa Summit, return to Johannesburg this year. In its quest to future-proof Africa, the SingularityU South Africa Summit will take place on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with a focus to forge the future of Africa, through community, collaboration and exponential technologies.

Now in its sixth year, and known for exceeding expectations every iteration, the 2024 event will feature the world’s top speakers, who will address topics including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, cybersecurity, energy, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), food, leadership, medicine, robotics, technology, the future of work, virtual reality, and water.

House of TASK appoints Brand Ambassadors as PR representative

House of TASK, a name in African interior design, 3D modeling, styling, and shopfitting & construction, has announced its partnership with Brand Ambassadors. This strategic alliance aims to strengthen House of TASK’s brand positioning, enhance its public relations strategies, and maximize its exposure in both local and international markets.

Founded by interior stylist and businesswoman Mali Langa, House of TASK is dedicated to providing exceptional, full turnkey solutions for excellence in African interior design.

She said, “We are delighted to partner with Brand Ambassadors as our PR representative. Their expertise in developing brand-specific marketing strategies aligns perfectly with our vision and goals. This partnership will not only enhance our brand image but also help us reach a wider audience.”

IOL joins IAB SA’s Measurement Dashboard

News website IOL enters the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard Top 10 Online Publishers and Top 10 Online Publications (Domains) this month.

IOL earned the number five spot on both lists — with 28 318 829 monthly pageviews — in its first month on the Dashboard. The Dashboard, developed in partnership with dY/dX, reports on the top publishers across South Africa as well as on trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.

Penquin restructures to elevate business and drive innovation

Penquin, a brand and communications agency based in Johannesburg, has announced a strategic restructuring aimed at elevating the company and driving innovation in the industry.

The agency recently made headlines with the introduction of its striking new logo and CI, garnering attention from clients, industry professionals, and the public alike.

The decision to restructure comes as Penquin seeks to push itself to the next level, ensuring the agency is better known for its outstanding work and innovative solutions.

The new structure comprises six key teams within the business, each with a specific focus on client service, new business acquisition, and innovation. Additionally, a dedicated New Business team will be tasked with proactively approaching potential clients and driving growth opportunities for the agency.

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers partners with the Exhibition and Events Association of South Africa to elevate exhibition industry standards

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) has announced a strategic partnership with the Exhibition and Events Association of South Africa (EXSA), marking a significant milestone in the advancement of the exhibition sector, fostering growth, professionalism, and excellence across South Africa and the African continent.

EXSA, renowned for its commitment to setting industry standards and promoting integrity among its members, joins forces with AAXO, a collaborative platform dedicated to enhancing the exhibition landscape in Africa. Together, they aim to fortify the industry, address challenges, and elevate standards through mutual support and cooperation.

Speaking about the partnership, Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson at AAXO, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with EXSA in our shared mission to elevate industry standards and promote excellence within the exhibition sector. This partnership represents a significant step forward in advancing the interests of our members and the industry as a whole.”

FNB ranked strongest brand in South Africa following a strategic shift in brand positioning

Following its brand overhaul in 2022, First National Bank (FNB) has been named the Strongest Brand in South Africa by Brand Finance, boasting a brand strength score of 92 out of 100.

According to Brand Finance, the Strongest Brand in South Africa accolade was determined by a combination of factors including the bank’s strategic shift towards positioning itself as more advisory-focused, rather than merely product-oriented. The strength of the brand within South Africa was further evidenced by its high levels of familiarity and consideration among consumers. Lastly, the bank’s strategy that has enabled it to maintain a pervasive presence, ensuring it remains top-of-mind among South Africans.

FNB CMO, Faye Mfikwe, says, “Our brand refresh in 2022 was a pivotal moment and has borne fruit. Our unwavering promise of help has resonated deeply with our customers, forging a powerful connection that transcends transactional boundaries. We now proudly occupy the top spot in brand love, a testament to the effectiveness of our engagement strategy, which weaves emotional resonance, loyalty, and trust into the fabric of our brand.”

Tarsus Distribution and iiDENTIFii join forces to enhance biometric security across Africa

Tarsus Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with iiDENTIFii, a Cape Town-based innovator in biometric technology. The partnership brings the latest in identity verification solutions to the African continent.

As a provider of integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solutions in Africa, Tarsus Distribution is excited about the partnership’s potential to significantly enhance identity verification processes across the region. This strategic collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to improving security and accessibility in Africa’s evolving digital landscape.

Empowering business minds at the MANCOSA East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

The Durban ICC was alive with eager business enthusiasts attending the MANCOSA East Coast Radio (ECR) Business Breakfast.

Anticipation soared as tickets sold out within two weeks of launch, setting the stage for a morning brimming with invaluable insights and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Teaming up with MANCOSA, ECR curated a vibrant networking environment, allowing attendees to mingle and exchange ideas and business cards.

This year’s theme, ‘From Dreams to Legacy’, was a build up from last year’s event theme. It aimed to equip attendees with business insights necessary to turn aspirations into lasting achievements.

The lineup of speakers was nothing short of a wealth of knowledge. Kicking off the morning was John Sanei. The renowned author and global keynote speaker encouraged leaders to see beyond tomorrow. With AI on the rise, and technology constantly changing the world, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future. Sanei told attendees they needed to become a new type of human.

Making moves

Nat Geo celebrates Earth Day with ourHOME campaign & programming

The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic have announced a new global cross-platform campaign, ourHOME, timed to coincide with Earth Month, this April. The campaign will spotlight efforts internally and externally that help protect, restore and celebrate ourHOME by highlighting creators, storytellers and cast members for their contributions.

For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world. This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.

ourHOME will bring compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, our commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife. A new digital series will be released spotlighting three Disney Planet Possible stories with National Geographic talent visiting Walt Disney World Resort to see the work firsthand.

Additionally, on Earth Day, 22 April 2024, the latest installment of Nat Geo’s Emmy® Award-winning Secrets Of… franchise, Secrets of the Octopus,narrated by Paul Rudd, will premiere on Disney+ and on National Geographic Wild. The full series will broadcast from 18:00 (DSTV 182, StarSat 221). View the trailer here.

SABC News launches Elections 360

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) News and Current Affairs division is broadcasting its brand-new flagship Current Affairs programme, Elections 360.

This show comes at the time when the country is getting ready for the upcoming national elections set to take place on 29 May 2024, and will be presented by two seasoned journalists with wealth of experience, Sakina Kamwendo and Blain Herman.

The Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare said that Elections 360 would be highly interactive, audience driven, fast paced and will encapsulate robust debates that will allow ordinary citizens an opportunity to voice their opinions and express themselves”.

SA Podcast & Music Festival: Where brands, media and culture intersect

Prepare for a weekend of pulsating beats, electrifying performances, and insightful discussions as the SA Podcast & Music Festival launches at Emperors Palace on 14-15 June. Featuring an enticing line up of panelists, advocates and keynote speakers the event is set to pack a punch. Attendees at this event will be able to experience Dr Thebe Ikalafeng (Key note) is founder and chairman of Brand Africa. A well celebrated brand, marketing and culture expert, Dr Ikalafeng is set to lift the festival off on a high note with a talk on Content Culture.

The festival provides a prime opportunity for podcasters to showcase their content to a diverse and engaged audience. Whether you’re a seasoned podcaster or just starting out, this event offers a platform to gain exposure and connect with fellow enthusiasts and will teach beginners HOW to start a podcast.

With dedicated spaces for live recordings, the event allows podcasters to add dynamic elements to their shows while engaging with their audience in real-time. Interactive panels and discussions will provide valuable insights and tips to enhance podcasting skills, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the industry.

DJ Sbu, the festival host and visionary behind the idea, emphasizes the importance of leading others to consider podcasting as a business. “It’s a great time to stand up and lead others to a space where podcasting can be considered a business,” says DJ Sbu.

Take your interior design skills to the next level with VISI X BHC School of Design

Join BHC School of Design’s dynamic community of interior designers and take your passion for transforming spaces to the next level with our VISI X BHC Interior Design online courses.

If you’re eager to kickstart your career with a solid grasp of decorating fundamentals and finishes, or if you’re keen on elevating your design prowess through lighting techniques or furniture design, these 8 to 9 week online courses provide an ideal avenue to refine your skills. With staggered start dates throughout the year, you have the freedom to explore the world of interior design with a schedule that suits you best.

Enrol for the next intake commencing on April 26th. Can’t join in April? You can enrol for July 19th or October 4th. Details here.

Elevate Your Brand at the Mzansi Food & Drink Show

The Mzansi Food & Drink Show – which will take place at the Kyalami Convention Centre from 15-17 June – is set to become the biggest and best culinary show on the African continent.

The three day event, organised by leading exhibition and event specialists RX Africa, promises to be a gastronomic delight for foodies, chefs and home cooks alike, and will offer exhibitors an unparalleled opportunity to elevate their brands through strategic activations, and exposure to thousands of targeted consumers who will be attending this culinary extravaganza.

In addition to showcasing their products to a receptive audience, exhibitors will also be able to take advantage of unprecedented networking opportunities, connecting with industry movers and shakers, government entities, and stakeholders and forging valuable contacts.

From tastings to cooking demos, masterclasses competitions and marketplace opportunities, the Mzansi Food & Drink Show will bring together leading foodie personalities and trends, making it the ideal stage for brands to shine, whether you’re a food producer, a beverage

And the timing for the Mzansi Food & Drink Show could not be more perfect, taking place as it does over a long weekend that includes Youth Day and Father’s Day, making it the perfect occasion for families and foodies of all ages to satisfy their culinary desires and especially for dads and their lads to bond over a lunchtime braai and other outdoor activities and stalls at the Fire & Feast Festival.

Virgin Atlantic kicks off 40th birthday celebrations naming new aircraft after Sir Richard Branson

In the year that Virgin Atlantic turns 40, the airline will pay homage to its founder, Sir Richard Branson, by naming its latest state of the art aircraft in his honour. Ruby Rebel, registration G-VSRB, will salute Sir Richard and mark 40 years of Virgin Atlantic shaking up the travel industry.

The airline’s fifth Airbus A330neo, which will enter service from May, will also feature a brand-new flying icon, inspired by Sir Richard and the rebellious spirit that’s always driven Virgin Atlantic to do things differently.

Virgin Atlantic’s desire to do things differently, beginning in June 1984, when its first aircraft, Maiden Voyager, departed London for New York, bringing a flash of red to the skies.

BBC World Service files urgent appeal to UN over abuse of national security and counter-terrorism laws against BBC News Persian journalists

The BBC World Service has submitted an updated complaint to its urgent appeal filed with the UN and requested urgent action.

The action follows recent developments, including the publication of documents in late February 2024 by a hacking group, which appear to reveal that a number of current and former BBC News Persian journalists were convicted in absentia by a court in Tehran in February 2022 for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic”. This comes after sanctions were imposed on Iranian officials by the UK and US in January this year for threats towards Iranian journalists in London.

The updated complaint was sent to five Special Procedures mandate-holders with whom it was first filed in December 2020 and updated in February 2022: the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression; the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran; the Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions; the Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women, its Causes and Consequences; and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

The new complaint was also addressed, for the first time, to the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms while Countering Terrorism, citing “the relevance of historic and recent events” to this UN Special Rapporteur’s mandate, including the sanctioning of BBC News Persian by Iran, as well as the mass national security criminal investigation of BBC News Persian staff and the associated asset freeze.

Nedbank’s commitment in improving financial literacy through innovative approach

Enhancing financial literacy stands as a significant opportunity in South Africa. Empowering people with a deeper understanding of essential financial principles can pave the way for greater financial security and prosperity. Recognising this potential, Nedbank, a leading financial institution in South Africa, is actively engaged in initiatives to promote financial empowerment, especially among the younger generation.

Roblox has taken South African youth by storm and truly brings in the wave of Web 3.0 into mainstream users. You have heard of parents complaining online about their children’s addiction to this gaming platform, but it is not all negative.

Nedbank has embraced an innovative approach to financial education by leveraging the popularity of online gaming platforms and becomes one of the first banks in Africa to do so. In collaboration with influencer agency MSL, Nedbank launched the Roblox Chow Town campaign, aligning with their brand narrative of “Play, Learn, Earn”. This campaign partnered with child influencer Kairo Forbes and mother, DJ Zinhle, which aimed to engage pre-teens in an interactive and educational gaming experience within the virtual world of Roblox, teaching them valuable financial literacy skills while having fun.

The primary objective of the Chow Town campaign was to increase game play engagement and retention. The results speak volumes about the campaign’s success. The content reached over 5.6 million people, with over 470 000 organic content engagements and an impressive 5 400 000 organic video views. These metrics not only demonstrate the campaign’s widespread reach but also highlight the level of interest and active participation it generated among the target audience.

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers advocates for environmentally-conscious events amidst Africa’s business tourism growth

According to The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), business travel and tourism in Africa is projected to grow at an annual rate of 7.6% by 2028. With growing investment and attention toward events throughout the continent, prioritising environmentally-responsible gatherings has become increasingly imperative.

In fact, research conducted by the Events Industry Council highlights that integrating sustainability into event organisation not only yields a notable 20-30% decrease in expenses but results in a substantial 60-80% reduction in waste.

“A myriad of factors contribute to waste, spanning from disposable plastics to excess food. Surprisingly, the average event discards 15%-20% of its food, while the industry as a whole squanders 10% of its output. On average, each attendee generates a staggering 1.89kg of waste daily, of which 1.16kg ends up in landfills.[1] These figures underscore the importance for prioritising sustainability in event management across Africa, integrating it into the very beginning stage of planning,” said Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.