The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: South Africa’s IAS to upcoming AdForum Worldwide Summit in New York

The AdForum Summit, held twice a year in selected cities across the globe, will include Johanna McDowell and the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) as part of an exclusive, captive audience of search consultants.

The 2024 AdForum Summit will take place in New York City between 13-17 May, providing the IAS with the opportunity to assess and forecast global communication industry trends; and, with up-to-date information constantly being exchanged, an exclusive forum to share ideas, challenges and opportunities.

The major theme running through the Forum this year will be AI, from a multitude of angles, looking at the value it can bring across areas from creativity to customer relations.

The AdForum summit is an invitation only event. “The main reason we accept the invitation to attend is to ensure that the IAS continues to be at the forefront of global issues and trends facing the advertising and communication industry and the complex world of agency selection,” said McDowell.

“AdForum offers us the chance to discuss the future of the marketing communications industry. This will be especially important this year with the rapid strategic shifts taking place within agencies as they grapple with the new needs of marketers, new ways an agency can partner with business, as they seek to break through the old, embrace change and bravely tackle the next frontier of challenges.”

For South African agencies, brands and marketers, IAS will be hosting a Masterclasses in June where insights and learnings, along with new case studies, from this summit will be shared. Look out for details on our LinkedIn page here.

People moves

Megan Walker joins Ultimate Media as head of planning and insights

Due to the tremendous response to their aggregated audience offering, Ultimate Media has been on the hunt to appoint a senior media person to drive this new part of the growing business. As of 6 May, Megan Walker joined the team.

“I’m excited to be joining the Ultimate Media team at a time when I believe my experience can add value to their journey as new and exciting opportunities within Radio get explored and embraced in the evolving landscape of audio solutions and partnerships,” said Walker.

“It means that Ultimate Media can now offer a full radio and audio partnership service to our agencies and clients. Our strategy is not to become generalists but to remain as the radio and audio specialists and, to that end, we need the very best radio people on board. Megan Walker is one of the most experienced and senior media strategists in the country. We’re super excited to have her on board where she will head our Planning and Insights department,” said John Walls, managing director at Ultimate Media.

Walker has worked on brands such as Delta Motor Corp. (Opel, Isuzu, Suzuki), Telkom, Appletizer, 702 Radio, Unifoods (division of Unilever), Vodacom, Incredible Connection, Chicken-Licken, Adcock Ingram, Guinness UDV (Now Brandhouse), OLX and most recently on Shoprite.

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa boosts direct marketing, loyalty and CRM offerings through Black&White

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has announced the strategic expansion of its capabilities through Black&White, headed up by Kathryn McKay and Jane Smit, that will specialise in one-to-one marketing, including B2C, B2B, CRM and Loyalty.

Effective 1 March, McKay assumed the role of executive creative partner, while Smit stepped into the position of managing partner. They bring a combined 40 years of experience and expertise to the new agency and aim to deliver powerful and highly effective solutions to clients.

Jacques Burger, CEO of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, said, “We are so pleased to welcome Kathryn and Jane onboard, a pair of real trailblazers that bring a wealth of experience. Reconfiguring and reorientating around the opportunity of including the services of B2B and B2C one-to-one marketing presents a massive opportunity. Not just for the Group, but for our clients and how we service their needs.”

RISE Mzansi appoints Gugu Ndima as national spokesperson

RISE Mzansi has appointed Gugu Ndima as mational spokesperson. The role has been vacant since Tebogo Moalusi assumed the responsibility of leading organisational building and campaign efforts as the Gauteng Provincial Convenor.

The appointment of a spokesperson comes at a critical time, with just days to go before the national and provincial elections. This will ensure that RISE Mzansi has a dedicated function to liaise with the media and stakeholders, and to keep the people of South Africa informed and educated about the party and movement’s work of building a safe, prosperous, equal and united South Africa in a single generation.

Ndima, who is an experienced political communicator, will work closely with the RISE Mzansi National Leadership Collective on political matters, and with the National Communications Office and the National Campaign Team on day-to-day operational and campaign matters.

TUKS FM PRESENTER KARABO ‘KAYBEE’ MODISHANE JOINS 5FM

Tuks FM, one of South Africa’s leading campus radio stations, is proud to announce that one of its presenters Karabo ‘Kaybee’ Modishane has joined the SABC youth radio station, 5FM.

Modishane, known for his dynamic presence and engaging broadcasting style, has been a cornerstone of Tuks FM’s programming, captivating audiences with his insightful commentary and infectious energy. Since joining Tuks FM in 2022, Modishane has played a pivotal role in shaping the station’s identity and fostering a strong connection with its listeners.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time at Tuks FM and for the support of our loyal listeners,” said Karabo Modishane. “Joining 5FM is a thrilling opportunity for me to expand my horizons and reach an even broader audience. I am excited to bring my passion for radio to a new platform and continue to connect with listeners across South Africa.”

Modishane’s transition to 5FM marks a significant milestone in his career, as he joins one of the country’s most influential radio stations known for its innovative programming and commitment to delivering cutting-edge content.

“We are thrilled to have Karabo Modishane join 5FM, said Tuks FM Station Manager Lwazi Mpofu. As a campus radio station, we take pride in nurturing talent that goes on to make an impact on larger platforms. Karabo’s talent and dedication to the craft of broadcasting make him a perfect addition to the 5FM team. We are confident that he will continue to thrive and contribute to the continued success of 5FM.”

Vic Naidoo bids farewell to East Coast Radio to embark on a new journey

East Coast Radio bids farewell to its beloved daytime workday host, Vic Naidoo, as he prepares to embark on a new adventure. Since joining ECR in 2020, Naidoo has become a cherished voice in the KwaZulu-Natal community, captivating listeners with his infectious laughter and genuine passion for owning your story, and of advocating for self-care love.

Reflecting on his time at ECR, Naidoo said, “Leaving KZN is bittersweet for me. The past four years have allowed me to reconnect with my roots, grow as a radio personality, and evolve from a personal capacity. I’m immensely grateful for the love and support of our listeners.”

While bidding goodbye to the airwaves for now, Vic assures fans that this departure from the radio airwaves is not forever. He is taking a brief pause to embark on a transformative journey, akin to an ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ adventure, as he transitions into a new season of life.

East Coast Radio adds KZN’s ‘King of Angling’ to its podcast lineup

East Coast Radio has welcomed a new addition to its podcast lineup that promises to give listeners the latest scoop straight from KwaZulu-Natal’s waters.

The ‘Angler News South Africa’ (ANSA) podcast with Durbanite Vinesh Soogreem has joined ECR’s award-winning podcast bouquet. The podcast has been delivering fishing updates, tips, and techniques to South Africa’s angling community since 2022, and has amassed over 150 episodes in its archives.

“Having my podcast as part of the ECR family feels like a dream come true. I’m bursting with joy and excitement,” said an excited Soogreem ahead of the launch.

“I’m in utter awe when I think that an idea – that kicked off in the corner of my garage for a really niche audience – is now part of a mainstream radio station – and in fact, the one I’ve grown up listening to!”

Introducing Well of Wisdom Podcast: A Journey of Inspiration and Truth

Kearabetsoe ‘Kea’ has launched the eagerly anticipated podcast, Well of Wisdom. As a beacon of optimism and purpose, Kea embodies a relentless pursuit of breaking barriers and fostering authentic connections. With an unwavering dedication to creating art that resonates with the soul, Kea’s mission is to provide a platform where unspoken truths find solace and uncomfortable realities are confronted head-on.

Through Well of Wisdom; she extends her reach to offer a sanctuary for individuals yearning for representation and resonance. Each episode promises to be a lifeline, weaving together real-life narratives that empower, inspire, and equip listeners to embrace a purposeful existence.

StageOne welcomes Simon Robinson to the team

StageOne has announced the appointment of Simon Robinson as the new business development manager. Robinson, the co-owner of Mediatech Africa, brings a wealth of experience and a solid network to the StageOne family.

He has been a familiar face in the South African Professional AV market and has known Peter Berry, owner of StageOne, for many years through Mediatech Africa and has collaborated with him for the past 18 months, developing the company’s marketing strategies part-time.

He said, “I am really excited about joining the company full-time. Peter has built an amazing business with an exciting future ahead of it. I admire his work ethic, integrity and positive outlook, and I look forward to learning more about the Pro Audio AV distribution business from him and the team.”

First Battery appoints Shane Petersen as director of sales and marketing

First Battery, a long-standing name synonymous with automotive batteries excellence, has announced the appointment of Shane Petersen as the company’s director of sales and marketing.

With an illustrious 93-year history deeply rooted in automotive batteries, First Battery has been a trusted provider of powering vehicles across South Africa’s varied terrain.

Petersen brings to First Battery a wealth of experience from his extensive career spanning mobility, energy, and multinational enterprises. And with a profound understanding of market dynamics and a track record of strategic foresight, he is poised to lead First Battery into a future where energy liberation is not just a mission but a daily reality.

Penquin celebrates remarkable talent growth and promotions

Penquin, a brand and communications agency based in Johannesburg, has announced a series of remarkable promotions and new appointments that further elevate the agency’s creative prowess and operational excellence.

At the forefront of these exciting developments is the introduction of Nicole Fourie into the agency’s executive team as operations director.

Joining Fourie are several seasoned professionals who have been promoted to key positions within the agency:

Mandy Davis: Co-Managing Director

Syolo Mhluzana: Financial Director

Neil Robertson: Client Service Director

Sean Devlin: New Business Director

Nicole Glover: Digital Executive Creative Director

Keleabetsoe Rammopo: Head of Strategy

Theresa Burger: Innovations Operations Director

Andrion van der Merwe: Head of Production

Marnelle van der Merwe: Traditional Media Director

Matimu Maboya: Financial Manager

Fundi Twala: HR Officer – Talent Acquisition

Refiloe Moranye: Traffic Manager

Sinawo Bukani: Senior Social Media Community and Content Manager

Nicole Swartland: Project Manager

Dylan Samuel: Lead Digital Strategist

Aidan Moffet: Account Manager

In addition to these notable promotions, Penquin is delighted to announce the appointment of several talented individuals to key roles within the agency:

Kenny Thomas: Senior Creative Director

Maria Berrios-Carter: Senior Copywriter

Tyrell Stevens: Digital and Social Media Director

Shannon Spolander: Mid-Level Graphic Designer

Nobuhle Mkhize: Media Buyer and Planner

Zamile Mkhabela: Traffic Manager

Matthew Roodt: Multimedia Designer

Wesley Lewis: Sales Operations Manager

Refentse Malatjie: Brand Strategist

Unathi Mashiya: Multimedia Designer

Jessica Berger: Account Director

Dylan Prentis: Creative Director

Zakona Mlaba: Senior Conceptual Copywriter

Katleho Lesotho: Art Director

Xolisa Koyana: Creator Director

Penquin’s exco team is now fortified with a dynamic line-up of visionary leaders, poised to steer the agency to new heights of success.

Ryan Searle appointed sales director for Ford South Africa

Ford South Africa has announced the appointment of Ryan Searle as its new sales director, effective from 1 May 2024. With three decades of local and international retail sales, marketing, dealer development and management experience for German automotive brands, Searle will play a crucial role in the growth of the Ford brand in South Africa, and ensuring the success of its expanding range of new-generation products.

Searle joins Ford after six years as the head of Volkswagen Passenger Sales where he was responsible for sales and market share performance for its South African dealer network, including sales strategy and demand planning for the various sales channels.

Business moves

STARTUP CAPS launches on CNBC Africa, a new show championing Africa’s start-up ecosystem

STARTUP CAPS, a new show which aims to champion the continent’s startup ecosystem, has launched on CNBC Africa.

Backed by Africa’s leading digital payments gateway Onafriq, the show will tackle the latest happenings in the African startup space as well as profiling investors, startup founders, and other significant players in the ecosystem.

Each episode in the first season of the show will encompass an important theme within the continental startup space, ranging from specific technology sectors (such as fintech and agritech) to ecommerce, female founders, and artificial intelligence. Each industry segment offers a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing startups in Africa and contributes to the broader narrative of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

According to STARTUP CAPS anchor Tania Habimana, the show’s launch comes at a critical juncture for the African startup ecosystem.

Superbalist’s new Influencer Shops revolutionise online shopping

Superbalist has announced the launch of Influencer Shops, an innovative affiliate shopping programme designed to make shopping local fashion and lifestyle influencers’ looks easier than ever before.

Influencer Shops is an exclusive invite-only programme that allows customers to shop curated collections directly from a handpicked selection of fashion influencers and tastemakers, all conveniently accessible through the Superbalist website or mobile app.

The list of influencers features renowned personalities such as Melody Molale, Lisa Madibe, Sine Gugulethu, Miss Paula Bee, Looks By Lilli, Zee Online, and many more, ensuring a diverse range of styles and inspirations for every shopper.

The Superbalist Influencer Shop is now live, offering customers an unparalleled shopping experience that merges the worlds of social media and e-commerce seamlessly.

It’s business as usual for THE BODY SHOP South Africa with more stores ready for revamp

The Body Shop continues its mission to transform the customer experience with the opening of its latest Workshop store at Nicolway in Bryanston, Johannesburg. This transformation marks a significant step in the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences.

Refilwe Mashego, brand manager for The Body Shop South Africa says: “In recent time, we’ve made numerous references to Changemaking Beauty. And to many, the idea of ‘changing the world’ can seem distant. Our Workshop store launches aim to make this mission tangible. We aim to unite people, showing them the power of small changes that can benefit our customers, our communities, and our planet.”

This refurbishment is part of a broader initiative in South Africa, with eleven stores already rejuvenated to reflect The Body Shop’s ethos of sustainability, cruelty-free beauty, and community engagement.

CMC Networks launches its CMC Cloud

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution brings workloads closer to the end user to improve the performance of applications and services, without the need to invest in physical hardware.

This is essential for real-time applications using transactional data, video streaming and IoT. The IaaS model provides access to virtual servers, storage, and networking infrastructure on a flexible, scalable and agile basis.

CMC Cloud also makes it simple for local and international businesses to enter and expand across African markets by overcoming data sovereignty laws which can otherwise limit cloud adoption.

Global digital service provider Hayo selects Ilex Content Strategies as agency of record

Ilex Content Strategies , a global B2B marketing and communications agency, has been selected by Hayo, an innovator in digital solutions in Africa, as its agency of record. Ilex will be supporting Hayo’s long-term growth with a comprehensive suite of marketing and communications services including brand development, messaging, borderless PR, content strategy, and sales enablement. Ilex was selected based on its experience in marketing in Africa and the Middle East as well as its track record of supporting growth and exit strategies.

Making moves

BBC Kids expands reach in South Africa

BBC Studios has announced the extension of its partnership with Switch Media to enable customers on the Vodacom network access to BBC Kids by paying for the service through add-to bill (for postpaid customers) or through airtime (for prepaid customers).

The video destination aimed at families with children aged 0-12 can be downloaded via the Apple App or Google Play stores, and is accessible to Vodacom customers via a flexible subscription model. Customers can choose between the daily subscription option at R5 or R15 for the weekly subscription, alternatively they can opt for the R25 subscription giving them access for the whole month.

BBC Kids made its debut in South Africa through Switch Media in September 2022. The ad-free video destination offering inspiring, educational and entertaining BBC content for families and children aged 0-12 has already proven to be a hit, gaining over 1.5 million subscribers since launch.

World Out of Home Organization President Tom Goddard calls on OOH industry to speed up its initiatives on sustainability

WOO President Tom Goddard has called on the US Out of Home industry to speed up its progress towards becoming more sustainable.

Speaking at the annual conference of the OAAA (Out of Home Advertising Association of America), in San Diego, Goddard described the issue of sustainability as the “elephant in the boardroom”.

“The Ad Net Zero report from last year showed that 88% of signed-up brands have set science-based carbon net zero targets whereas only 25% of media owners have followed suit. This is exposing us to accusations of greenwashing that are hard to defend currently. We’re seeing more attacks from eco protesters in Europe and elsewhere targeting the advertising sector and OOH is on the front line.”

However, Goddard pointed to the many positive stories that OOH can tell, such as switching to LED illumination, reducing power consumption and full utilization of renewable energy.

BBC explores state of democracy across Africa in major new documentary

In a year where nearly a third of African nations head to the polls, BBC World Service will explore the state of democracy across the world’s fastest-growing continent in a new milestone documentary, Africa: The Battle for the Ballot Box.

Presented by correspondent Nomsa Maseko, the documentary – which premieres as part of BBC World Service Presents – examines the historical and socio-economic context of democracy across Africa, alongside recent the challenges of reported coups, corruption, and worsening security situations.

Africa: The Battle for the Ballot Box will see Nomsa Maseko return to her home country of South Africa, three decades into its democratic journey since the end of apartheid, to interview experts and citizens. It will also tackle pressing issues such as access to public healthcare, economic opportunities, and inequality in the country.

The film explores the historical context of colonialism, including decades of resistance against apartheid and highlights the significance of South Africa’s first elections for the world, especially for Africans.

Africa: The Battle for the Ballot Box will examine the recent rise in reported military coups in Africa. A 2022 study by the African Youth Survey highlights a decline in confidence among young Africans in the continent’s future, where a significant portion of the population (70%) is under 30.