Three full calendar years of South African consumer insights across media consumption habits and product purchasing trends will be revealed at the release of the Marketing Research Foundation‘s comprehensive MAPS (Marketing All Product Survey) dataset on 16 May.

The MRF is to partner with ESOMAR, the world’s largest network of insights professionals, and leading South African research firm, Plus 94 Research, to unveil the results.

“The MRF and Plus 94 are thrilled to collaborate with ESOMAR to share our unparalleled MAPS dataset with a worldwide audience of insights professionals,” said Johann Koster, CEO of the Marketing Research Foundation.

“By combining our local expertise with ESOMAR’s global reach and Plus 94’s progressive market research, we can showcase how the rigour and quality of our data aligns with the highest international standards.”

The MAPS May 2024 release incorporates three full calendar years data of 2021, 2022 and 2023, offering brands, marketers and their agency partners an unprecedented opportunity to conduct deep-dive comparative analyses. This multi-year view enables more informed strategic planning based on emerging consumer trends and shifts in media and shopping behaviours.

“We have always tried to ensure the best standards from a sampling and methodology point of view in South Africa and in Africa. Looking at our links with the rest of the continent, it is our hope that we test ourselves further by benchmarking MAPS at a global level, comparing ourselves to the very best in the world that has so much to offer us and to whom we have so much to offer,” said Dr Sifiso Falala, CEO and founder of Plus 94.

With quarterly updates covering more than 3 000 brands, MAPS provides representative intelligence into the product and media consumption of all South Africans aged 15+ (over 18 million households) across South Africa. The study’s robust sample size, comprehensive scope and recency make it an essential resource for understanding the nation’s evolving consumer landscape and identifying opportunities for brands to optimise their messaging and product roadmaps.

The MAPS May 2024 Release webinar, hosted by ESOMAR, will take place on May 16 at 3:00 PM SAST. Registration details and further information will be available in the coming weeks across the MRF, Plus 94 and ESOMAR channels.