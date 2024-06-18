The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

DStv named South Africa’s Most Admired Media Brand by Brand Africa 100

DStv has been recognised as the #1 Most Admired Media Brand in South Africa by Brand Africa 100. This prestigious honour also places DStv among the 10 most impactful South African brands that have significantly shaped the country’s global reputation and competitiveness over the past 30 years.

The official announcement of the rankings and awards for the most admired South African brands took place at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Every year, since 2011, Brand Africa, through its independent research partners, Kantar, GeoPoll across sub-Sahara Africa, Integrate in North Africa, and Analysis in the East African Islands, conducts research in over 30 markets, and consolidates the results into a global and local lens of the best brands in Africa.

DStv’s journey began in 1995 as a pioneer in digital satellite television, offering a novel viewing experience for South Africans. Over the years, DStv has consistently evolved, embracing technological advancements and audience preferences. Almost 30 years later, it boasts a diverse selection of channels, caters to various demographics, and integrates seamlessly with popular streaming services including Showmax.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from Brand Africa 100,” said Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa. “This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to our subscribers across South Africa. We are dedicated to providing a diverse and high-quality content offering that caters to all tastes and interests.”

The Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands is the only pan-African, independent, non-commercial and research-led ranking of brands in Africa.

METRO FM ranked as one of the Most Admired Brands in South Africa

METRO FM has been named one of the 30 most admired brands in South Africa at the Brand Africa rankings and awards.

The Brand Africa awards recognise the best brands in Africa that have inspired and shaped the continent’s global reputation and competitiveness over the past 30 years. The rankings are based on comprehensive research conducted in 31 African countries between January and March 2024.

The station’s iconic “What makes you black” campaign ranked second in the Best South African campaigns over 30 years (A-Z).

“We are thrilled to be recognised as one of the most admired brands in South Africa,” said Kina Nhlengethwa, business development manager at METRO FM. “Our iconic ‘What makes you black’ campaign resonates with South Africans and we are proud to have been a part of the conversation.”

The campaign, which launched 18 years ago in 2006, aimed to inspire a sense of pride and self-love among black South Africans, encouraging them to embrace their heritage and define what being black means to them.

Through this campaign, METRO FM has created a platform for meaningful conversations, storytelling, and connection, fostering a sense of community and belonging among its audience. By sharing personal stories, experiences, and perspectives, the campaign promoted a deeper understanding and appreciation of black culture, challenging stereotypes and biases.

Nomad Africa ranked as one of the Top Best Travel Magazines in Africa Nomad Africa has been ranked as one of the top best travel magazines in Africa for 2024, according to a ranking done by panellists at FeedSpot, a global online media monitoring platform. In an era when digital content reigns supreme, recognition for being a credible and influential publication becomes a benchmark for success. Among a plethora of esteemed African travel magazines, Nomad Africa has secured a prestigious fourth place as one of the Top 15 Africa Travel Magazines on the web. Feedspot, renowned as the internet’s largest human curated database of blogs and podcasts, meticulously evaluated and ranked Africa’s travel magazines based on criteria including website traffic, social media followers, domain authority, and content originality. “I would like to personally congratulate the Nomad Africa team on this great achievement as one of the top 15 Africa travel magazines on the web,” said Anuj Agarwal, founder and CEO of FeedSpot. “Thank you for your contribution to this world. This is the most comprehensive list of top African travel magazines on the internet, and I am honoured to have you as part of this,” he concluded. Nomad Africa is published quarterly by 2414 Publishing (Pty) Limited, headquartered in South Africa, with offices in Nigeria, Kenya and Canada. The magazine is available in digital and print formats, and is distributed across the continent. PMI champions project management at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2024

Project Management Institute (PMI) is making its debut at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as the official career and coaching partner. PMI will demonstrate how fundamental project management is to enhancing the effectiveness and success of the creative industries.

Today’s creative agencies face the challenges of averting crises, shaping pop culture, and managing complex campaigns. According to CoSchedule, organised marketers are nearly seven times (or 649%) more successful than their peers. To stay organised, these professionals leverage robust project management to keep pace with cultural trends and utilise their strong interpersonal skills to drive new levels of collaboration.

In a series of live events, PMI will unveil the breakthrough project skills it helps professionals sharpen during their work in some of the world’s most complex industries. Delegates will learn how to use these same project management skills to boost creative output, bridge the gap between imagination and implementation, and inspire a new generation of creative professionals.

Throughout the festival, PMI will feature a diverse lineup of activities, including daily one-on-one mentoring sessions with project management professionals, an insightful group session at The Cannes Lions School, and key presentations at the ADWEEK House and CMO Accelerator, led by PMI CMO Menaka Gopinath. Each event is designed to showcase the transformative power of project management in the creative process.

The sessions and workshops are tailored to demonstrate how project management enables teams to achieve extraordinary results by fostering collaboration, enhancing efficiency, and promoting innovation.

Nat Nakasa Award deadline extended to Sunday, 30 June 2024 The closing date for entries for this year’s Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism has been extended to Sunday, 30 June 2024. Nat Nakasa was a prominent journalist and writer who died in exile. Journalists, editors and media professionals are encouraged to submit nominees, focusing on stories published in print or online or broadcast between June 2023 and June 2024: Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity.

Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media This annual award recognises any media practitioner journalist or editor who has: Showed integrity and reported fearlessly

Displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa despite insurmountable obstacles

Resisted any censorshi.

Showed courage in making information available to the South African public. Any combination of the above The Award is open to all journalists serving all media platforms from a community / national newspaper, magazine, or an electronic medium (including online publishers). Nominations of deserving candidates/journalists can be done by members of the public, Editors, fellow journalists, and or their colleagues. Journalists can nominate themselves. Previous winners of this award are, however, not eligible for entry. Please submit your nomination with a motivation of 300 words and a sample of or the body of work by close of business on Sunday 30 June 2024: For Attention: Ms Dzudzie Netshisaulu, email: dzudzien@sanef.org.za l 0790297656

How the DStv Content Creator Awards are evolving in their third year

In just a few short years, the DStv Content Creator Awards have evolved into a vital platform for recognising and celebrating the exceptional talent within South Africa’s digital content creation landscape. Founded by Manuela Dias De Deus, MD of communications agency One-eyed Jack, the awards were conceived from the realisation that while South Africa boasts incredibly talented digital creators, there was a glaring lack of recognition for their efforts.

The DStv Content Creator Awards fills this gap by providing a platform to showcase work and an ecosystem that supports both emerging and established creators. As entries for 2024 officially open, Dias De Deus says the intention was to fill a gap in the industry not only by providing a platform to showcase content creators, but to create an ecosystem for emerging creators to have access to established creators, brands and agencies, with the aim of creating work and helping them monetise their content.

“The roll-out is significant, with mentorships, learning days, incubator workshops and webinars, all aimed at fostering opportunities, generating income, and fuelling creativity. We want to highlight the importance that digital creators have within the marketing and creative fields, and the impact they have shaping digital culture through their storytelling,” she said.

This year, the awards are expanding to the rest of Africa with the Pan-African Creator Award. This new category marks a significant milestone in the mission to celebrate and recognise the outstanding talent across the entire African continent. The Pan-African Creator Award is designed to honour creators from various African countries who are making remarkable contributions to the digital space.

Content creators and brands are encouraged to enter their work at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za before 21 June 2024. The 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards will take place in Johannesburg on 12 October and promise to be a glittering celebration of the continent’s best content creators.

Meet the hosts of the 3rd Annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards

The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs) are bringing a dynamic duo to host its 3rd annual edition of its awards show. Talented TV presenter, radio personality, MC and voice-over artist, Kgosi Rankhumise, alongside the esteemed former Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefe, will take the stage to host an evening of celebration and recognition of youth-owned brands. Known for his captivating presence on the big screen, Kgosi’s versatility as a media personality has captivated audiences in South Africa, making him the perfect choice to lead this year’s YOBAs. Joining him is the esteemed former Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefe, whose reign in 2021 showcased her grace, poise and commitment to excellence. Beyond her being Miss Botswana 2021, she also walked the stage of Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico, where she made it to the Top 30. Palesa’s career spans diverse industries, including being an actress, writer and producer. She is also a founder of an NGO called United Artists where they illuminate the value of artists and mental health in society.

The YOBAs take place on the 22nd of June 2024 in Sandton. The public is encouraged to attend by booking their seats here.

Publicis Groupe Africa boasts 12 judges at 2024 IAB Bookmarks

The IAB Bookmark Awards measure not only excellence in craft and original, innovative work, but true effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. Publicis Groupe Africa has 12 jury members from the group across eight different panels.

Congratulations to all talent who have been selected to represent their agency and Publicis Groupe Africa as jury members this year:

Roderick Laka, Machine_ Creative Group Head – Youth Action Panel

Vuyani Masango, Digitas Liquorice Art Director – Youth Action Panel

Pete Little, Publicis Groupe Africa CCO – Marketers Panel

Nkululeko Vilikazi, Machine_ CD – Marketers Panel

Ntokozo Nhlanhla, Digitas Liquorice ECD – Marketing Craft Panel

Kuhle Verby, ARC Digital Marketing Lead – Performance Marketing Panel

Paul Coetzer, LePub CD – Social, community & Influencer Marketing panel

Paul Coetzer, LePub CD – Social, community & Influencer Marketing panel Samkelisiwe Mndaweni, Digitas Liquorice Snr SMM – Social, Community & Influencer Marketing Panel

Shareef Galveen, Digitas Liquorice Head of Design – Builders Panel

Warren le Roux, Digitas Liquorice Head of Technical – Innovative Engineers Panel

Paula Hulley, Digitas Liquorice MD – Special Honours Panel

Robyn Campbell, Machine_ MD – Special Honours Panel

Finalists are announced on the 11 July before a second round of judging. The awards show takes place on 15 August. For more information on the IAB Bookmark Awards, visit: