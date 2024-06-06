The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The Hive Group merges creative and technology for data-driven marketing solutions across Africa

Globally, companies across industry sectors are turning to data-driven advertising solutions. This is reinforced by projections that digital advertising spend will top $740 billion by the end of this year.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and real-time data analytics have contributed to a dynamic environment where brands can engage in more tailored ways with customers. Secondly, as corporate executives seek return on investment, coupled with the above change in consumer behaviour, the need for a data and insights-led approach to advertising has become more prominent.

The converging needs of clients across Africa in a digital-driven marketplace has resulted in the formation of The Hive Group, which comprises of Tech Hive led by Sizwe Dlamini and Idea Hive headed by Fiso Tshivhandekano.

This enables Idea Hive to still deliver the innovative marketing solutions it has built in the last 10 years providing insights-led content and creative with a focus of driving growth and elevating brand presence for clients. Driven by its commitment to growth and excellence, the business has launched Tech Hive, a performance and martech unit which aims to prioritise consumer knowledge with the use of analytics, data, insights, and technology to unite precision with brand communications.

The Hive Group will deliver an integrated approach to modern marketing by combining creative prowess with technological innovation. What differentiates the group is its ability to cater for both creative and technical elements of marketing.

“Both Idea Hive and Tech Hive will continue to adapt and innovate to reflect market trends. Our focus will remain on delivering powerful solutions that unlock new opportunities for our clients to achieve their goals,” concludes Yaw Dwomoh, Ceo of The Hive Group.

People moves

The ACA Announces 2024/25 Board of Directors

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) South Africa is pleased to announce the new Board of Directors for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

The industry leaders responsible for overseeing the ACA’s commitment to the marketing and communication industry’s transformation, self-regulation, ethics promotion, advocacy, and global guidance, among others, for members, were elected at the 77th Annual General Meeting, held on May 22, 2024.

Sharleen James, Director at Accenture Song, will serve as the Chair, with Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA/South Africa, elected as Vice-Chair. The Exco comprises Brenda Khumalo, Founder and Managing Director of Lobengula Advertising; Wayne Naidoo, CEO of DUKE Group; and Gillian Rightford, Executive Director of the ACA.

The newly elected Board is:

BOARD MEMBER AGENCY DESIGNATION Sharleen James: Chair Accenture Song Director Luca Gallarelli: Vice-Chair TBWA/South Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Brenda Khumalo: Exco Lobengula Advertising Founder and Managing Director Gillian Rightford: Exco Association for Communication and Advertising Executive Director Wayne Naidoo: Exco DUKE Group Group Chief Executive Officer Adeshia Singh Singh & Sons Managing Director Alison Deeb Metropolitan Republic Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brand Ninety9cents Chief Executive Officer Derek Coles McCann Joburg President Gareth Leck Joe Public Group Chief Executive Officer Haydn Townsend Accenture Song EMEA Agency Chief Growth Officer Jarred Cinman VML SA Chief Executive Officer Kagiso Musi Meta Media Group Managing Director Karabo Denalane TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Chief Executive Officer Koo Govender Publicis Groupe Africa Chief Executive Officer Leo Manne Net#work BBDO Managing Director Mpume Ngobese Joe Public Co-Managing Director Musa Kalenga The Brave Group Group Chief Executive Officer Pete Case Ogilvy South Africa CEO & Creative Chairman Preetesh Sewraj The Loeries Chief Executive Officer Roxana Ravjee Dentsu South Africa Chief Executive Officer Sarah Dexter MullenLowe South Africa Chief Executive Officer Sharon Bergmann-Stanley Association for Communication and Advertising Finance Manager Tebogo Skwambane WPP Country Manager Thabang Skwambane: ACA Lead: MAC SA Sector Charter Council Nahana Communications Group Group Chief Executive Officer

Nedbank Private Wealth announces Nandi Mxokozeli as its new Managing Executive

Nedbank Private Wealth (NPW) has appointed Nandiswa (Nandi) Mxokozeli as its managing executive, effective January 2024. Mxokozeli’s transition from her interim role, which she held from April 2023, signifies a new chapter in NPW’s journey towards innovative financial leadership and growth.

Mxokozeli brings to the role more than a decade of experience within Nedbank, coupled with her acute financial expertise as a Chartered Accountant and former Chief Operating Officer at Nedbank Wealth. Her inclusive leadership style is characterised by a unique blend of strategic acumen, people centricity, and a deep commitment to pushing the boundaries of the finance industry. It’s an ethos that she says is inspired by a myriad of sources, from the tireless work ethic of entrepreneurs to the unsung heroes of everyday jobs.

Her vision for NPW encompasses not just business growth but also fostering a culture of integrity and client-centered service. To deliver on this objective, under Mxokozeli’s leadership, NPW’s strategy is to steadily expand its market share, particularly in the high-net-worth segment, and solidify its reputation as a leader in integrated, advice-led financial services, both locally and internationally.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa appoints Omane Sokapase as Hardware Product Manager

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Omane Sokapase as the new Hardware Product Manager. With a wealth of experience and a robust educational background, Sokapase brings a strategic and innovative approach to this key role.

Having joined Kyocera in 2019, Sokapase Having joined Kyocera in 2019, Sokapase has held various positions, starting as a Product Support Engineer, then advancing to Field Service Supervisor, and now stepping into the role of Hardware Product Manager. His previous experience builds a solid foundation for the new responsibilities, which include managing the Printer, MFP and Production Printer product range, providing strategic input on market statistics, and maintaining day-to-day operations and vendor relations.

In his spare time, Sokapase enjoys creating radio and television commercials and is an avid squash player.

Business moves

Hoorah helps take Alexforbes’ marketing to the next level with internal agency

Full-service digital marketing agency Hoorah has helped Alexforbes evolve its marketing by partnering with the integrated financial service provider to build an in-house agency.

The agency, called Junxion (so named because it sits at the intersection of creativity and the Alexforbes business), allows Alexforbes to consolidate control of its marketing activities through a single point of entry. Previously, those activities were fragmented among a variety of agencies and freelancers.

The in-house agency operates on a hybrid model. Under this model, some staff are employed directly by Alexforbes and others are employed by Hoorah. The Hoorah team provides strategy, oversight, and management services to ensure the success of the internal agency.

“At Hoorah, we embrace new models of partnership,” says Hoorah Group COO Clyde Mallon. “We believe the in-house agency model is a fantastic way for brands to bring digital marketing capabilities in-house to transform their marketing approach.”

For Colette van Dyk, head of group marketing at Alexforbes, the shift is designed to have a direct impact on Alexforbes’ clients. “Our motivation for transitioning to an internal agency model was deeply rooted in our commitment to our clients,” she says. “We recognised the need for marketing initiatives that resonate with our audiences on a profound level, fostering meaningful brand engagement and driving loyalty.”

“By establishing an internal agency, we aim to achieve just that. Having a dedicated team within our organisation allows us to craft campaigns that speak directly to our clients’ needs, preferences, and aspirations,” she adds. “This direct connection enables us to deliver more impactful marketing initiatives that forge stronger relationships and drive lasting value.”

SA Podcast and Music Festival: A media partnership for youth development

The much-anticipated SA Podcast and Music Festival is set to debut at the Red Roman Shed in Emperors Palace, bringing together major media powerhouses for a one-of-a-kind event focused on the development and empowerment of content creators.

Festival organiser Nicolas Regisford remarked, “The opportunity to collaborate with SABC and Arena Holdings is both humbling and inspiring. Their support signals a strong belief in the festival’s vision and fosters a partnership built on mutual trust and value exchange. Our goal is to create relationships that are not only beneficial now but also have the potential to become commercially viable in the future.”

This landmark event highlights the importance of media partnerships in creating meaningful and impactful experiences. Attendees can expect to hear extensive coverage on SABC radio stations and read about the festival in the Sunday Times, Sowetan, and on digital platforms such as Sowetan Live, Viva Nation TV, and Times Live, all part of the Arena Holdings network.

DJ Sbu, a key supporter of the festival, emphasises the significance of the event: “Youth Month is the perfect time to create something memorable. We’re dedicated to making this festival a standout experience.”

Briefly News launches Young Money Makers Initiative to empower young entrepreneurs

Briefly News has launch of its Young Money Makers Initiative for Youth Month.

The initiative features inspiring stories of seven young entrepreneurs who have navigated the challenges of entrepreneurship and are striving to be the next generation of business leaders and innovators.

“Through these profiles, we hope to provide valuable insights, practical advice, and a platform for young people to learn from one another’s experiences. We aim to create a positive community where young innovators can connect, collaborate, and thrive.

This is our inaugural youth project, and we plan to introduce more exciting initiatives to encourage active citizenship and promote a sustainable future,” said Rianette Cluley, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief at Briefly News.

Briefly News interviewed the under-35-year-olds that were driven by their passion. The focus was on those not just building businesses but solving real-world problems and creating opportunities within their communities. For instance, one of our heroes was an accountant who ended up owning a sneaker company that helps the poor.

Visionet launches at KMIA Int. following Airport Ads’ media rights extension

Airport Ads, part of the Provantage family of companies, has announced the extension of its exclusive airport advertising rights at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) – the gateway to the world’s most iconic game reserve, the Kruger National Park, the Blyde River Canyon, ancient caves and many scenic and heritage attractions.

Airport Ads has held the rights since 2014. The extension—confirmed for five years, with the option for renewal for an additional five years—will incorporate the introduction of a Visionet large-format digital out of home screen, prominently located within the departing passengers’ check-in area.

This cutting-edge platform provides not only the speed and quality of digital out-of-home technology but also the opportunity for brands to achieve a high-impact and lasting impression with travellers.

The KMIA site complements the existing network of ten Visionet sites at airports throughout South Africa. With the introduction of the large-format digital platform and the renewal of media rights, Airport Ads is able to provide continued access, impact and operational stability for brands with a presence at the airport.

Hyprop partners with MTN to host South Africa’s largest national gaming tournament

Get ready for another exhilarating display of gaming prowess, MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience is back. Now in its second year, it is the largest national mall-based gaming tournament ever held in the country. This groundbreaking event will feature a series of eight qualifier events held at Hyprop Malls across the nation over the next four months, culminating in an epic final taking place at Canal Walk in Cape Town this September.

Christie Stanbridge, Hyprop’s brand and campaigns marketing manager, remarked, “The goal of our national gaming tournament is to create a vehicle for making esports accessible to everyone, breaking down barriers and removing the stigma that gaming is only for a certain age group. We aim to ensure that people from all walks of life can come together to play games and participate in the thrilling world of esports.”

Jason Probert, General Manager: Digital Services at MTN South Africa, the event was a “testament to the growing gaming culture in South Africa, and we are proud to support an initiative that not only showcases incredible talent but also brings communities together through the power of gaming. MTN is committed to driving digital innovation and creating unique experiences for gamers across the country”.

OOH Golf Ads at work while consumers play

South African golf legend Ernie Els said, “If you don’t believe you can make every putt, why bother trying?” And try is something regular patrons of any of South Africa’s 450 golf courses keep doing – in droves. According to data from handicaps.co.za, in 2022, 4.27m rounds of golf were played, equating to over 11 700 rounds every single day of the year – a staggering increase of approximately 20% since 2015. With an estimated 66.6 million players worldwide, golf is a fast-growing pastime – and a captive market for advertisers looking to connect with this affluent, relaxed and discerning audience.

South Africa has over 153 083 registered golfers, and around 43.2% of the total membership base plays more than two rounds of golf monthly. Golf’s contribution to the South African economy clocks in at R49 billion. That is 4% of the country’s GDP. Additionally, South Africa is ranked 12th among countries with the most golf courses. And in 2024, the revenue generated in the Golf Equipment market amounted to US$209m, and It is projected that the market will experience an annual growth rate of 8.45% (CAGR 2024-2028) and an increase of around 53% since 2019.

In this burgeoning market, there are many innovative ways to connect with golfers as they navigate the course. As they engage in this hugely popular pastime, the golfer’s journey seamlessly brings them into incidental contact with many landmarks. Throughout the leisurely odyssey, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising opportunities are omnipresent. Upon arrival at the course, the golfer’s first touchpoint is a Golf Ads™ Golf Lites billboard.

These double-sided, internally illuminated billboards put participating advertisers front and centre, catching the golfer’s attention and being noticed by family members and friends joining them for the day out. Next, the golfer may head to the ProShop to buy some balls, replace an ailing glove or even buy a club or two.

Making moves

Responsible reporting around trauma

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has once again partnered with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) to help journalists deal with the many traumatic stories they cover. The recent devastating building collapse in George has seen journalists on the front lines for days on end, tasked with reporting the harrowing details and stories of loss. While their dedication to informing the public is commendable, it is essential to recognise the toll that covering such traumatic events can take on journalists’ Mental Health.

Witnessing scenes of devastation, interviewing rescue workers amidst despair, and detailing tragic losses can deeply impact journalists. This can lead to symptoms of Trauma or a Trauma Response or can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). SADAG and SANEF urge journalists experiencing distress or struggling with the emotional aftermath of covering traumatic events to seek help and support.

We are committed to promoting Mental Health awareness and providing resources within the media industry. Remember, reaching out for assistance is not a sign of weakness but a courageous step towards healing and resilience. We remain committed to Mental Health awareness and support in the media industry.

We understand the importance of equipping journalists with tools to cope with these challenges and prioritise their Well-being and provide key resources and support services to help them cope with the impact.

“We call on all journalists dealing with this – or any other deeply traumatic stories – to reach out to SADAG for help and support,” said Katy Katopodis. Chair of SANEF’s Journalism Wellness and Safety Committee.

Katopodis added “We also strongly encourage newsroom editors to offer all the necessary support to their teams and introduce regular newsroom debrief sessions.”

Golfers give hope to blind and partially sighted people

The Nkosinathi Foundation of and for Blind and Partially Sighted People is able to provide additional support to adults who are in the process of losing their sight, or who are blind thanks to the generosity of sponsors and participants in the annual Algoa Cares Golf Day hosted in March.

The Foundation has been able to kit out a special training room to help the partially sighted and blind to learn how to use a computer.

“Thanks to the R40 000 raised at the golf day, the Foundation has been able to provide a gateway to computer knowledge for blind people,” says Brian Bezuidenhout, Nkosinathi Foundation director.

“Clients who cannot be further assisted by eye specialists, and who are not able to use a computer because of their visual impairment, will be referred to Nkosinathi Foundation.

“Our new Low Vision Services Department will help fast-track adaption to a life severely affected by reduced or no vision. In addition to the computer training, we teach life skills to clients and help them to evaluate the various aids that are available to help blind people live a normal life. Because of the Algoa Cares Golf Day we can now offer new hope to the sector that we so passionately serve”.

The ‘Old Skool’ Hits Keep on Coming with HOT 102.7FM & Big Concerts

Another big-name ‘Old Skool’ musical act is on its way to South Africa, with Big Concerts and HOT 102.7FM once again teaming up to deliver a quality live music experience for local audiences.

This time it’s English supergroup Mike + The Mechanics, with HOT 102.7FM taking on a strategic media partner role, as the band brings their ‘Looking Back – Living The Years 2025 Tour’ to South Africa early next year.

The tour kicks off at GrandWest Casino in Cape Town on 30 January, before heading to the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria on Saturday the 1 February, with Mike + The Mechanics set to play all their unforgettable hits.

“Mike + The Mechanics are exactly the type of act that resonates with the HOT 102.7FM audience and that’s why we’ve partnered with Big Concerts,” said Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM. “It’s just another way for us to connect with our loyal listenership, as well as play a strategic role in furthering the objectives of Big Concerts, which, of course, is selling tickets.”

Originally formed in 1985 by Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford “as a side project”, Mike + The Mechanics originally featured Paul Young and Paul Carrack as frontmen, and together they achieved huge commercial success throughout the 80s and 90s, with number ones all over the world and over 10 million albums sold.

The DSAC Publishing Hub calling all storytellers to submit their manuscripts

South Africa’s literary landscape is on the cusp of a vibrant renaissance! The DSAC Publishing Hub, back for 2024/25, is calling all storytellers to submit their manuscripts for a chance to be published and receive funding.

This year, as we celebrate 30 years of democracy, the Hub is especially interested in stories that capture the rich tapestry of South African experiences. Unearth hidden gems, explore social issues, or craft captivating novels – the possibilities are endless!

“It’s also a chance to reflect on our nation’s rich history, diverse cultures, and the journey towards equality. Through literature, we can continue to shape narratives that resonate with the spirit of our nation,” says Dr. Cynthia Khumalo, Acting Director General.

ANFASA in partnership with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture invites proficient and passionate authors to submit their manuscripts for consideration. This is an exceptional opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s literary landscape, with a chance to receive a grant of R25,000.00 for content development. Successful authors will be paired with experienced publishers who will guide them through the publishing process.

Manuscript Submission Deadline: 28 June 2024 (ANFASA website)

Publisher Submission Deadline: 14 June 2024 (ANFASA & DSAC websites)

Selection Panel Application Deadline: 14 June 2024 (ANFASA & DSAC websites)

For detailed submission guidelines and requirements, visit the ANFASA website at www.anfasa.org.za and the DSAC website at www.dsac.gov.za

