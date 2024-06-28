I’m Alexander Brand, the Creative Editor at Rogerwilco, a home-grown South African medium-sized digital marketing agency. Less than three months ago, some colleagues and I decided to venture into the bustling world of Instagram and TikTok.

Fast forward to last week, and one of our videos astonishingly hit over 2.5 million views.

This unexpected viral success has emboldened me to share some insights that might help your brand shine on social media. Here’s a blueprint based on our experience:

Consistency is key

Consistency forms the bedrock of any successful social media strategy. We commit to posting at least three times a week without fail. This regularity builds anticipation and loyalty among your audience, much like a favourite TV show with scheduled episodes.

Consistent posting signals to algorithms that your account is active, potentially leading to a 30-50% faster follower growth rate. The Instagram algorithm favours accounts that frequently post and engage with their audience, while TikTok values consistency in content uploads.

Trend-driven content

Staying relevant in the ever-changing social media landscape means keeping an eye on current trends. However, there’s a fine line between trendy and outdated. Our team avoids jumping on trends that are older than a week because, in the fast-paced world of social media, yesterday’s news is ancient history.

Quickly identify and capitalise on trends to ensure your content remains fresh and engaging. On TikTok, trending sounds, hashtags, and challenges can significantly boost your visibility as the algorithm prioritises trending content. Similarly, on Instagram, using trending hashtags and participating in popular challenges can help increase your reach.

Relatability and shareability

Creating content that people want to share is the holy grail of social media. Think about the last video you shared—did it make you laugh, cry, or nod in agreement? In digital marketing, we focus on relatable and shareable content that resonates with our audience. Whether it’s solving common problems, offering valuable tips, or adding a dash of humour, ensure your content is irresistible to share.

On Instagram, content that sparks engagement, such as likes, comments, shares, and saves, is likelier to appear in users’ feeds. On TikTok, the For You Page is influenced by user interaction, so the more engaging your content, the higher the chance it has to be served to a broader audience.

High-quality content

Let’s bust a myth: authenticity doesn’t mean low quality. While being genuine is crucial, it doesn’t give you a free pass to post poorly produced content. High-quality visuals and sound are non-negotiable. Invest in good lighting, sound equipment, and editing tools. Your content should reflect the professionalism of your brand.

On Instagram, visually appealing content has a higher chance of being featured on the Explore page, while on TikTok, high-quality videos can hold viewers’ attention longer, signalling to the algorithm that your content is worth promoting.

Engaging with your community

Social media isn’t just about broadcasting; it’s about community-building. Engaging with your audience through comments, follows, shares, and likes is essential. We make it a point to interact with our followers at every opportunity. Responding to comments, asking questions, and encouraging user-generated content helps build a loyal and engaged community. Brands that respond to comments and DMs see an average engagement rate increase of 33%.

Leverage your team

Having your team on your side can significantly boost your social media efforts. Whenever we post content, at least 70 employees interact with it before it reaches the outside world. This initial engagement can create a snowball effect, increasing the likelihood of your content being seen and shared by a wider audience. Encourage your team to be active participants in your social media strategy for maximum impact.

People connect with people, not just brands. Having a team, or at least some of its members, willing to feature in your content can humanise your brand and make it more relatable. Whether it’s behind-the-scenes footage, employee takeovers, or testimonials, showcasing the people behind your brand builds trust and authenticity.

Case study: Rogerwilco’s viral success

In less than two months and with just 20 posts, we achieved our first viral video on Instagram, reaching over 2.5 million views (and still counting). This success wasn’t a stroke of luck but the result of a well-planned strategy focusing on consistency, quality, engagement, and trend-driven content.

We decided to break away from the typical aesthetic Instagram page and focus on creating content that would get us noticed and demonstrate that our finger is on the pulse of current trends. We found inspiration from accounts doing it right, like The Hawaiian Host Group’s amazing “Going to Disneyland” concept. This inspiration drove us to think outside the box and craft content that truly resonated with our audience.

You are now viral-ready!

While there’s no guaranteed way to go viral, implementing these strategies can significantly boost your chances. Consistency, relatability, high-quality production, trend awareness, community engagement, and leveraging your team are critical to a successful social media strategy.

By focusing on these elements and understanding how Instagram and TikTok algorithms work, you can create a robust online presence that captivates and engages your audience, setting the stage for that coveted viral moment.

Remember, social media success doesn’t happen overnight. It requires dedication, creativity, and a willingness to adapt. Stay committed to your strategy, keep experimenting, and, most importantly, engage with your audience. Your next viral moment could be just a post away.

Alex Brand is the Creative Editor at Rogerwilco. He is a versatile and experienced marketing professional with a solid background in journalism and media. Leading a team of copywriters, he excels in crafting compelling content and driving creative ideation. With a proven track record in conceptual copywriting, content creation, client relations, and even artist management, Alex combines strategic thinking with creative flair to deliver impactful brand messaging across various media platforms.