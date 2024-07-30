The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Applications now open for Prism Young Voices 2024

The PRISM Young Voices (PYV) programme is giving 10 young up-and-comers the chance to connect with South Africa’s top PR and communications experts during the 2024 PRISM Awards.

“If you are a young, aspiring public relations (PR) professional looking for an opportunity, this is for you,” said Ayanda Siswana, 2024 Young Voices chairperson.

Initiated in 2017, the PYV programme was created in collaboration with the PRISM Awards and the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA). The programme focuses on providing mentorship and skills development opportunities to emerging public relations professionals. This year is its fifth anniversary.

Applicants – who can either be professionals or students – must have at least two years of experience in PR and communications, or be actively engaged in the field. (Out of the 10 positions available for young judges, two will be reserved for final-year students specialising in PR or communications).

Every candidate must submit either a 300-word statement explaining why they should be chosen, OR a one-minute motivational video. Written and video motivations can be sent to PRISM@prisa.co.za.

South Africa’s Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award winners

Morongwe ‘Mo’ Mokone and Refilwe Sebothoma were named winners of the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award, respectively. Now in its 52nd year, the award celebrates businesswomen worldwide who embody the fearless spirit of Madame Clicquot, owning their power and paving the way for future generations of fearless women.

The 2024 winners, as well as each of the finalists, embody what it means to be a bold woman, in keeping with the daring tenacity of Madame Clicquot.

Mokone is co-founder of Mo’s Crib, a home décor and design company specialising in practical handmade items using recycled and non-invasive materials. With African craft and sustainability at its core, Mo’s Crib manufactures and exports hand-crafted homeware for the global market, with its products now stocked in top department stores across the globe.

She is a self-taught artisan and designer, having learned the art of origami from her Japanese roommate when she was at university in England. She started Mo’s Crib as a side hustle with her sister in 2019. As the business has grown, she has assumed the role of creative director and head of business development. The company has partnered with international brands like Crate & Barrel and Target.

Many of their products are made from recycled materials, including PVC waterpipes collected from landfills and construction sites. The company also proudly employs over 100 artisans, 87% of whom are women. “It is about things being made sustainably, and creating jobs in the community that matter,” says Mokone.

“Winning the Bold Woman Award is an incredible honour and a profound celebration of the challenges I have overcome. It signifies triumph over adversity and is a beacon of hope, reaffirming that I am on the right path. This recognition is a personal achievement and testament to the resilience and determination required to navigate and succeed in the entrepreneurial world,” said Mokone.

The 2024 Bold Future Award winner is Refilwe Sebothoma, founder of Hakem Energies. The company provides accessible and affordable liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to marginalised communities. Hakem Energies supplies a safe energy alternative and is working to address social issues such as energy poverty, paraffin poisoning, and air pollution from dirty cooking fuels.

By offering ‘pay-as-you-use’ refills for small, portable 5kg LPG cylinders, Hakem Energies has made clean cooking accessible to more than 640 families in the past three months alone.

She credits her grandmother as a source of entrepreneurial inspiration, whose small food business relied on wood, coal, and cow dung for fuel, leading to health and safety concerns. “I’ve always seen entrepreneurship as a tool that could allow me to not just impact my own life but to impact the life of women who are like my mother and grandmother,” says Sebothoma.

eVOD Original Film ‘A Queen’s Lobola’ sweeps up our Awards at the KZN Film and TV Awards

eVOD is thrilled to announce that its original film, A Queen’s Lobola, has won a remarkable four awards at the prestigious KZN Film and TV Awards. The accolades include Best Feature Film, Best Actress in a film for Jo-Anne Reyneke, Best Supporting Actor in a film for Mbongeni Ngema, and Best Use of Cinematography.

“We are thrilled that ‘A Queen’s Lobola’ which we had the honour of producing, has been awarded 4 Simon Sibela Awards”, said Ashish Gangapersad, the film’s producer. “The film’s success, opening at number one on eVOD, is a testament to the trust and creative freedom the platform afforded us. In just seven months, we went from development to delivery, assembling a world-class crew. Our goal was always to create an environment where creativity thrives and where each individual feels their contributions matter and are valued.”

Introducing the finalists of the 2024 Santam Women of the Future Awards

Santam in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE magazines has announced the finalists for the 10th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards. This event honours women entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to the South African economy and society, demonstrating innovation, resilience and leadership.

WOMAN OF THE FUTURE: These three entrepreneurs have businesses that are more than 1 000 days old and are well on their way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

Glynn Mashonga of Globescope: Globescope offers a comprehensive portfolio of security services and is setting benchmarks in the industry with its pricing and service excellence.

Lilian Kistan of Tekwecomm: Lilian bought the struggling telecommunications company Tekwecomm and turned it into a success.

Shantelle Long-Booysen of Elim Spa Products: Elim Spa Products formulates and manufactures products for medical pedicures.

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR: These three entrepreneurs have non-profits that have survived the first 1 000 days, and are making a real difference in their communities.

Candice Potgieter of The Unlimited Child: This non-profit company addresses early childhood development (ECD) interventions.

Lamise Inglis of iKasi Creative: Public benefit organisation iKasi Creative addresses the underrepresentation of marginalised voices in the media industry.

Nombuyiselo Jongqo of COOKtastic: Established in 2019, this non-profit organisation is a hospitality hub for disadvantaged youth in Cape Town.

RISING STAR: These entrepreneurs are aged 35 or younger and their businesses have passed the six-month milestone. Our judges believe they will flourish beyond the critical first 1 000-day period

Mpho Hlongwane of MH Automotive Engineering: The industrial engineer, MBA graduate and PhD candidate is the founder and managing director of MH Automotive Engineering.

Selanei Doorasamy of Vestara: Prompted by her journey navigating professional challenges, Selanei founded Vestara, a platform dedicated to connecting women with remote-work opportunities as virtual assistants.

Zanele Njapha of The UnLearners: Zanele, a former teacher turned CEO, specialises in helping organisations build cultures of learning, unlearning and relearning.

“The thing that struck me about this year’s entrants was that South African women are increasingly becoming a part of every facet of the South African economy, from STEM, education and heavy industry to the creative and marketing sectors. It makes me so proud … and very optimistic about our future!” said Suzy Brokensha, FAIRLADY editor-in-chief.

IAB SA Education Councils Calls for Front Row nominees

Building on the success of its Front Row Initiative launched in 2023, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Education Council has opened nominations for its 2024 cohort. The Front Row initiative aims to identify and provide a platform for the top 15 ambitious and talented industry youngsters, offering a springboard to launch their careers.

“The Front Row initiative was conceived to bridge the gap between education and the thriving digital media and marketing industry,” says Su Little, Lead Chair of the IAB South Africa Education Council. “It’s about creating opportunities for young, ambitious minds, giving them an inspiring glimpse into their future and providing a platform to connect with industry leaders and network with their peers.”

The programme provides participants with sponsored access to awards ceremonies, digital media and marketing educational programmes, workshops and courses, and industry-leading events. These activities and platforms further provide knowledge-sharing, networking and mentorship from respected giants in the South African digital media and marketing landscape. The experience aims to inspire and energise the participants for their future careers.

The IAB South Africa Education Council is calling for nominations from the IAB South Africa Member network for candidates within the creative, advertising and marketing industry fields who meet one of the following criteria:

A student in their final year of study

A graduate intern

A junior with one to two years of industry experience

Nominees are expected to possess the potential to thrive and become future leaders in the digital world. The closing date for nominations is 30 July 2024.

Nominate your candidates via Google or Microsoft.

Judging begins for the 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

Following extensive consultation with the restaurant industry and its patrons earlier this year, Eat Out has implemented a new judging process. Eight anonymous judges, carefully selected for their diverse backgrounds and expertise as restaurateurs, chefs and sommeliers, have embarked on a journey to discover and celebrate South Africa’s best dining experiences.

Eat Out’s new approach is designed to ensure that every shortlisted restaurant is judged by all eight judges over a number of different visits, seasons and times. To that end, this panel of judges will be visiting restaurants across the peak and off-peak seasons. That means the awards ceremony will no longer be held in November each year. The next Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards ceremony will take place in April 2025.

Melissa Cumming, head of Eat Out, says: “At Eat Out, our dedication lies in showcasing culinary excellence in South Africa, celebrating restaurants that continually strive for the highest standards. We want nothing less than an awards system that lives up to those same standards and we are proud to have commenced the judging season with an even more comprehensive process in place. Another heartfelt thanks to the industry for contributing to the research that helped us refine this new model.”

Elizka Ferreira, Woolworths’ head of food marketing, said: “At Woolworths, we believe that the details make the difference, and Eat Out have certainly left no stone unturned with their judging process this year. The care and attention to detail in their approach shows their impressive commitment to the industry, and we are proud to continue our role as headline sponsor, supporting the celebration of culinary talent, innovation and excellence.

The V&A Waterfront is calling on members of the public to crown their top eatery or store

The V&A Waterfront would not be the inclusive, accessible neighbourhood it is without the support of its visitors, which is why this year’s new Neighbourhood Retail Tenant Awards are turning to the people who matter most to have their say.

The People’s Choice Award, which will be awarded to one store and one restaurant in the precinct, will be determined by a public vote – giving visitors the power to support the establishments that make their Waterfront experience a special one.

Nominations, which close at midnight on 4 August 2024, are open for the public to put forward their favourite store (any place to shop at or experience) and restaurant (sit-down or takeaway) in the neighbourhood. Everyone who nominates their two top picks goes into a draw to win a R1 000 V&A Waterfront voucher.

To nominate a store or restaurant visit https://www.waterfront.co.za/2024-peoples-choice/

Vote for the winners here https://www.waterfront.co.za/2024-neighbourhood-awards-peoples-choice-2/

Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2024 winners announced

The 23rd annual Oliver Top Empowerment Awards, hosted by Topco Media, took place recently at The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Johannesburg. The event, held on Mandela Day, concluded the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and brought together leaders from both private and public sectors to celebrate and recognise significant contributions to empowerment in South Africa.

Lee-Ann Bruce, Associate Publisher at Topco Media, reflected on the significance of the event, stating, “As we reflect on the achievements of our committees and winners, let us all remember the importance of perseverance, collaboration, and the courage to challenge the status quo. Every story shared is a testament to the meaningful, limitless potential within each of us to effect meaningful change and to build a more inclusive society.”

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: FAST GROWTH BLACK-OWNED SMME OF THE YEAR Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions

Runner Up: NTGR Engineering Projects CC

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Merchants

Winner: Sanlam Limited

Runner Up: Sun International Ltd

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION IN THE WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR

Winner: African Bank Holdings Limited

Runner Up: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: LOCALISATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd

Runner Up: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd

TOP EMPOWERED PUBLIC SECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: State Diamond Trader

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: EDUCATION AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Reverside Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Runner Up: In2food Group (Pty) Ltd

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: ENTERPRISE AND SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT AWARD – Sponsored by Nedbank

Winner: Mondi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Runner Up: Sanlam Ltd

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Sasol

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: JOB CREATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: NTT DATA, MEA

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies

TOP EMPOWERED: PUBLIC SECTOR LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: COGTA NW: Setshwakge Phando Ephraim Legoale

Runner Up: State Diamond Trader – Nosiphiwo Mzamo

TOP EMPOWERED: RICHARD FLETCHER ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Y-Brand: Kabelo Ncholo

Kopano Bus Service: Olivia Maponya

TOP EMPOWERED: YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD

Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd – Nerissa Chegwidden

TOP EMPOWERED: BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: The Institute of Directors in South Africa – Parmi Natesan

TOP EMPOWERED COMPANY: BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARDS – Sponsored by Nedbank

Winner: Oceana Ltd

Runner Up: JSE Limited