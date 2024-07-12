After 14 years in the digital trenches, I’ve seen it all. From the early days of SEO hacks and MySpace profiles to the rise of AI-driven marketing and TikTok trends, one thing remains constant: clients face barriers that can make digital strategy feel like climbing Everest in flip-flops.

But fear not. It’s time to ditch the conventional playbook and tackle these challenges head-on with a fresh perspective.

Knowledge gap? Time to get real

Let’s face it, digital marketing isn’t rocket science, but it isn’t a walk in the park either. Clients often come in with dreams of overnight virality and million-dollar returns. It’s our job to ground those expectations with a healthy dose of reality. Forget jargon-filled presentations. Use analogies and real-world examples to make complex concepts digestible. Think of it as translating ‘geek speak’ into plain English. Host workshops, create bite-sized video explainers, and keep the lines of communication open. A well-informed client is a happy client.

Resistance to change? Shake things up

Change is scary. We get it. But sticking to old-school methods in a digital world is like using a flip phone in the age of smartphones. Encourage clients to embrace innovation by showing, not just telling. Share success stories from similar industries. Run pilot projects highlighting new strategies’ benefits without demanding a full commitment. Sometimes, all it takes is one small victory to turn skeptics into believers.

Budget blues? Get creative

Limited budgets are the reality for most clients, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make magic happen. Prioritise and focus on high-impact, low-cost strategies. Social media offers incredible reach and engagement without breaking the bank. Leverage content marketing—think blogs, videos, and infographics—to build authority and trust. It’s not about spending more; it’s about spending smarter.

Data privacy concerns? Stay ahead of the curve

Data privacy isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a fundamental pillar of trust. Educate clients on the importance of data ethics and compliance with regulations like the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Implement robust data management practices and be transparent with consumers about how their data is used. A proactive approach to privacy builds trust and can set clients apart in a crowded market.

ROI headaches? Show the money

Proving ROI is often like finding a needle in a haystack. But with the right tools and mindset, it’s possible. Set clear, measurable goals from the outset. Use analytics to track performance and make data-driven decisions. Regularly report on progress and adjust strategies as needed. Clients need to see that their investment is driving results, so keep the focus on tangible outcomes and continuous improvement.

Content creation challenges? Think outside the box

Content is queen, but creating it consistently is tough. Encourage clients to repurpose existing content and tap into user-generated content. Experiment with different formats—blogs, podcasts, videos, and live streams. Keep the content pipeline full without overwhelming resources by planning ahead and staying flexible.

Trend tracking? Stay agile

The digital landscape changes faster than you can say “algorithm update.” Staying ahead of trends means being agile and ready to pivot. Regularly monitor industry developments, participate in webinars, and engage with thought leaders. Encourage clients to be open to experimentation and adapt their strategies to incorporate emerging trends.

Internal buy-in? Cultivate champions

Securing internal buy-in for digital initiatives requires more than just a great pitch. Build a compelling business case that highlights strategic value and potential ROI. Engage stakeholders from the get-go and foster a sense of ownership. Clear communication of goals, milestones, and successes helps maintain momentum and support.

Digital strategy isn’t about following a set path—it’s about forging your own, with creativity, adaptability, and a healthy dose of reality. By understanding and overcoming these barriers, companies like Nerdware can help clients navigate the digital landscape with confidence and achieve sustained success. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work. The digital world is waiting.

Adelaide Tshabalala, lead strategist at Nerdware, brings more than 13 years of extensive experience in traditional and digital communication to the table. Throughout her career, Adelaide has skillfully developed impactful digital communication strategies, played a crucial role in establishing strong communication policies, and formulated invaluable crisis management procedures.