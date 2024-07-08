Adtech organisations sit at the very edge of innovation and the evolution of marketing.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, the rise of data alongside the demise of the third-party cookie, have reimagined contextual messaging, creativity, and campaigns at scale. And agencies are set to embrace the change.

The deal volume among adtech and martech companies saw an increase of 82% year-on-year , despite concerns the sector wouldn’t cope with the changes in third-party cookies and the introduction of privacy-focused targeting solutions.

It’s an exciting time because of this massive paradigm shift. We’re living on the edge of change and it’s healthy. Truly innovative companies aren’t stagnant, and those that are not stagnant are creating a new narrative.

Better future

If companies respect this change and interrogate how they can work with the data – especially with regards to keeping it clean, private and secure – then the future is better for everyone.

It is the maturation of adtech, particularly in light of the demise of third-party cookies and the irresponsible collection of data. Consumer consent and privacy have become extremely important in the Information Era.

Adtech companies need tailored, contextual audiences, enhanced first-party data collection and finding novel ways of using these touchpoints to discover new ways of connecting with markets and customers.

When it comes to the retail sector, first-party data stands as a cornerstone of understanding customer behaviours, preferences, and patterns. It is a great example of how first party data can be used and is, to use a great analogy, eating into Meta’s lunch in 2024.

Budgets are moving

Budgets are moving away from Meta towards companies that have access to large quantities of first-party data, such as retailers. What’s also important to note is agencies and other media buyers aren’t under threat, as evidenced by the growth statistics; they’re still purchasing media, but the publishers have changed.

Media can now be bought from anyone with first-party data, it could now be from an insurer, from a retail giant – the market is open.

Of course, the data trend doesn’t stand in isolation. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are the gold standard in trends redefining the scale and scope of adtech today and in the future.

Connecting digital dots

AI, particularly generative AI (GenAI) has seeped into every industry and the change it’s introducing is as significant as the mobile phone – the ways in which adtech and marketing organisations leverage data and technology is about to fundamentally change, if it hasn’t already.

Technology is only as good as the foundation it’s built on. Deftly weaving data science and creativity together, adtech partners like Flow are connecting the digital dots.

It’s the blend of skills, expertise, and technology that is creating the next generation of adtech. This is the best way to stay ahead of, and benefit from, the changing shape of the industry.

~ Gil Sperling and Dan Levy, co-founders of data-driven adtech company, Flow.

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ THE MEDIA’S AGENCY ISSUE