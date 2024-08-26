Trying to navigate marketing without a budget? It’s a common challenge for small businesses.

But before you sit back, watching your business die and wondering why your social media posts aren’t leading to customers, explore alternative ways to connect with your audience without breaking the bank.

We spoke to the CEO and founder of Shift ONE Digital, Dylan Kohlstadt, to hear her tips for small businesses marketing without a budget.

Tip 1: Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Search engine optimisation costs nothing but hard work. It’s the cheapest way to help potential customers find your business online if you’re marketing without a budget.

Think about your products/services and the topic your business covers. What do you sell? Do keyword research – use Google Trends or Ubersuggest – and find a keyword that clearly states what you do. Then mention that keyword in your meta title, meta description and throughout your website.

This approach ensures that when potential clients search for your services, your site is more likely to appear in their search results. For instance, if you’re a master of web design in Cape Town, “Web Design Services in Cape Town” will resonate more with searchers than simply “XYZ Designs”. No one’s searching for XYZ Designs. They just want web design services.

Now isn’t the time to be clever. Be clear.

Showcase your services

Your website should clearly reflect your offerings, with a dedicated page for each service. This clarity helps visitors navigate your site, and it helps Google understand your content and website structure.

Each service page is an opportunity to dive deep into what you offer, and each one needs a well-researched keyword. If you’re selling furniture in Cape Town, your service pages might be “beds in Cape Town” and “cupboards in Cape Town”. Then you need to optimise each page for its respective keyword. Ask ChatGPT for help churning out content.