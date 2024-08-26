Trying to navigate marketing without a budget? It’s a common challenge for small businesses.
But before you sit back, watching your business die and wondering why your social media posts aren’t leading to customers, explore alternative ways to connect with your audience without breaking the bank.
We spoke to the CEO and founder of Shift ONE Digital, Dylan Kohlstadt, to hear her tips for small businesses marketing without a budget.
Tip 1: Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
Search engine optimisation costs nothing but hard work. It’s the cheapest way to help potential customers find your business online if you’re marketing without a budget.
Think about your products/services and the topic your business covers. What do you sell? Do keyword research – use Google Trends or Ubersuggest – and find a keyword that clearly states what you do. Then mention that keyword in your meta title, meta description and throughout your website.
This approach ensures that when potential clients search for your services, your site is more likely to appear in their search results. For instance, if you’re a master of web design in Cape Town, “Web Design Services in Cape Town” will resonate more with searchers than simply “XYZ Designs”. No one’s searching for XYZ Designs. They just want web design services.
Now isn’t the time to be clever. Be clear.
Showcase your services
Your website should clearly reflect your offerings, with a dedicated page for each service. This clarity helps visitors navigate your site, and it helps Google understand your content and website structure.
Each service page is an opportunity to dive deep into what you offer, and each one needs a well-researched keyword. If you’re selling furniture in Cape Town, your service pages might be “beds in Cape Town” and “cupboards in Cape Town”. Then you need to optimise each page for its respective keyword. Ask ChatGPT for help churning out content.
Homepage hyperlinks
Your homepage acts as the central hub of your digital presence. Every service you offer should be mentioned on the homepage and then hyperlinked to its own service page. Including hyperlinks to relevant service pages makes for a smoother user journey and strengthens your internal SEO.
These links guide visitors through your site, reducing bounce rates and increasing engagement.
Tip 2: Google My Business
Your Google My Business (GMB) profile is more than just a listing; it’s a key player in your local SEO strategy. Including your main service keyword in your GMB name helps Google understand what you do and improves your visibility in local searches. It’s like placing a signpost in the digital world that points straight to your business.
The golden rule of reviews
Reviews are the lifeblood of trust and credibility online. Make it your mission to reach out to every customer for feedback, offering an incentive to sweeten the deal. Aim for at least 10 Google Reviews to kickstart your online reputation.
Visuals and keywords
Photos in your GMB listing bring your services to life, offering a visual taste of what customers can expect. Complementing these visuals with your primary keyword in your GMB company overview also ties your visual and textual content together, making your business’s digital presence more consistent and discoverable.
Tip 3: Google Search Ads
Google Search Ads are a powerful way to connect directly with individuals seeking your services. By strategically using keywords in your ad campaigns, you can ensure your ads appear to the right audience at the right time.
Google Search Ads do require a budget (the amount is up to you), but they’ll also get you results – fast.
“If your business is about to go under, you don’t need someone creating social media content for you; social media won’t get your customers. You need ads.” – Dylan Kohlstadt.
Here are several strategies to improve your Google Search Ads performance:
- Keyword research: Conduct keyword research to understand the long-tail and short-tail keywords your potential customers are using. Utilise these insights to create ads that speak directly to their search intent.
- Ad copy: Your ad copy should be concise, compelling, and, most importantly, relevant to the keywords you’re targeting. Include a clear call-to-action (CTA) that encourages users to click through to your website.
- Landing pages: Ensure the landing pages your ads point to are highly relevant to the ad copy and provide a seamless user experience. This relevance improves your ad’s performance and contributes to a higher conversion rate.
- Continuous optimisation: Google Search Ads require ongoing optimisation. Regularly review your ad performance, experimenting with different keywords, ad copy, and targeting options to find the most effective combination for your business goals.
What happens when there is no marketing for your business?
Why should people choose you if you don’t show what makes you special?
Can a business survive without a marketing plan?
- Directionless: A marketing plan is your compass. Without it, you’re wandering aimlessly. You need a game plan to know where you’re going and how you’ll get there.
- Who are you talking to? Not knowing your audience is like shooting arrows in the dark. A marketing plan helps you see the target so you can hit the bullseye.
- Change? What change?: The market’s always changing, and without a plan, you’re behind. You could quickly lose your competitive edge as your competitors thrive through their own strategic digital marketing efforts and promote their businesses.