The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Rose & Oaks Media to showcase film at Toronto International Film Festival in Canada

Rose and Oaks Media’s latest feature film, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, will be included at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada. The Toronto International Film Festival is known for its celebration of innovative filmmaking and commitment to fostering global storytelling.

The film, directed by Embeth Davidtz, has gained traction due to its intriguing story, stellar cast and unique cinematography. The official screening of the film is on 12 September.

The film made its first public screening at the prestigious Telluride International Film Festival and has been described by trusted industry critics as a “harsh, intense character drama with no one coming out unscathed,” spotlighting its profound connection to the film’s director Embeth Davidtz ‘s South African heritage.

The film is based on the book of the same title, written by Alexandra Fuller, which is highly acclaimed and a New York Times Best Seller. The film stars 8-year-old newcomer, Lexi Venter, as the lead character named Bobo. Embeth Davidtz portrays the role of Nicola, Bobo’s grief-filled mother. The film includes cast members; Zikhona Bali, Fumani N. Shilubana, Rob van Vuuren and Anina Reed.

Rose and Oaks Media, founded by industry trailblazers Anele Mdoda, Frankie Du Toit, and Paul Buys, is a dynamic South African production company dedicated to creating authentic and compelling stories for international audiences.

Known for its dedication to high-quality productions that resonate across borders, the company has positioned itself as a key player in both local and global entertainment industries. They are behind The Masked Singer South Africa, Ludik on Netflix and Ready, Steady, Cook South Africa among others.

People moves

Haseena Cassim welcomed as inaugural chairperson of the NAB Women’s Forum

Y managing director (MD), Haseena Cassim, will lead the NAB Women’s Forum as its first-ever chairperson. The NAB Women’s Forum was launched on 20 August 2024 to formalise the ongoing efforts of the NAB women in policy, regulation, compliance and corporate affairs, who have committed themselves to mentoring, training and supporting each other, and the next generation of women in the sector.

Cassim is Y’s first female MD and has been in the position since 2017. She holds an LLB degree. Her career at Y began in 2012, as a compliance and regulatory manager, managing various departments in her 12-year tenure at the station. Cassim is a member of the NAB’s Commercial Radio Committee and has served on its Executive Committee over a number of years.

NAB Executive Director, Nadia Bulbulia, welcomed and congratulated Cassim on her appointment to the role. “As a women-led organisation, the NAB supports and celebrates female leadership in its committees and structures, as well as the broadcasting industry at large. We are excited by what the NAB Women’s Forum will bring with Haseena at the helm,” she said.

Tractor Outdoor appoints new DOOH sales lead

Tractor Outdoor has appointed experienced digital media professional Kim Mc Leod as its new programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) sales lead.

With over two decades in sales and with qualifications in digital marketing and project management under her belt, Mc Leod’s resume spans several core business areas such sales, customer service and strategic campaign development, with her having previously occupied leadership roles such as head of sales and business unit head. Prior to joining Tractor, Mc Leod spent almost seven years at 365 Digital as Head of Performance Advertising, where she was responsible for leading a team and delivering successful campaigns on time, driving brand growth.

Says Mc Leod, “I’m thrilled to join Tractor because of its forward-thinking approach to transforming the DOOH landscape.”

Avatar welcomes a new head of strategy

Avatar has appointed George Chen as the new head of strategy, effective 1 September 2024. He brings a wealth of experience from his notable stints and his appointment marks a significant step in Avatar’s continued commitment to innovative, diverse, and impactful brand strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome George to the Avatar family,” said Lynda Fiebiger, managing director of Avatar Johannesburg. “His understanding of the pulse of our dynamic industry and his ability to blend the analytical with the creative will not only elevate our strategic approach but will also redefine what’s possible for our clients in Africa and beyond.”

Tribeca welcomes two new account directors!

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has appointed Anele Cebekhulu and Mamahlatse Marokane as account directors. In their new roles, they will offer strategic consultancy and continue to nurture strong relationships with both their teams and clients.

Cebekhulu brings over a decade of experience in consumer and corporate PR, with expertise in strategic planning, implementation and client service across diverse industries. She will lead the team working with clients such as Rays of Hope, LEGO, Under Armour, YuLife and Rectron.

Mamahlatse, although originally pursuing a different path, found her passion for storytelling leading her into the communications industry. Over the past 11 years, she has gained extensive experience across sectors like financial services, telecommunications, and energy, bringing a rich and diverse perspective to her new clients.

Fresh faces, fresh stories as MultiChoice Talent Factory unveils the 2024/25 creatives

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTFza) has unveiled its newest group of filmmakers from across South Africa. These talented individuals are set to bring fresh, innovative films to Mzansi screens, contributing to the richness of local storytelling and youth development.

The previous group of interns capped off a successful year with their final feature uBab’Stivovo, and throughout their four films, they collaborated with industry veterans such as John Kani, Desmond Dube, and Nomsa Buthelezi Shezi, as well as rising stars like Sello Motloung.

This new class of interns brings a diverse range of talents and perspectives, among the standout talents is Raheem Razak, a recent Sony X award winner for his sci-fi film Anguish, which earned him accolades in Los Angeles earlier this year. The cohort includes passionate filmmakers such as Katlego Denga, who specialises in colour grading, and Simphiwe “Fiddy” Ngcobo, a self-taught filmmaker driven by a love for storytelling.

By equipping emerging filmmakers with hands-on training, collaboration opportunities, and access to top industry resources, MTFza continues to shape the future of South African film, ensuring local stories and cultural perspectives shine on-screen as we celebrate and promote South Africa’s diverse cultures through creative expression.

Rugby icons join hands with Engen

Engen, South Africa’s biggest fuel brand and the Official Fuel Supplier of the Springboks, has officially welcomed four rugby legends as brand ambassadors, inviting rugby fans to join it in celebrating this exciting new chapter and to share in the joy of the game loved by so many.

Rugby superstars, Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, and retired Springbok, Tendai Mtawarira were unveiled by Engen in Cape Town on Monday, 09 September. These icons of the game will join forces with Engen to celebrate the rich heritage and spirit of rugby in South Africa.

Commenting on the announcement, Engen MD and CEO, Seelan Naidoo, commended the four Springboks for bringing pride to South Africa through their contributions to the world champion Springbok rugby team, as well as their ability to inspire and connect with people across cultures and backgrounds.

“As a company synonymous with high performance and reliability, Engen is incredibly honoured that Siya, Eben, Cheslin and Tendai have chosen to represent our brand to help us fuel growth and progress in communities across South Africa. The four living legends all demonstrate a deep passion and care for our country, which resonates deeply with Engen’s commitment to making a positive contribution. Together we will continue to push boundaries and strive for excellence in every endeavour,” commented Naidoo.

Human8 announces new Global CEO to lead the next stage of growth and AI innovation

Human8, the global insights consultancy (formerly known as InSites Consulting & Columinate), has announced the appointment of Tim Wragg as its new chief executive Officer. He succeeds Camille Nicita, who transitions to the role of Non-Executive Partner and continues to serve on the Human8 Board of Directors.

Wragg brings over 25 years of global experience in the insights industry, having held senior leadership positions at major global research companies. His extensive background includes roles as CEO and Global Chief Client Officer for Millward Brown in Europe, CEO of Kantar’s Insights, Analytics and Brand Strategy practices in the U.S., and most recently as CEO of Hall & Partners (recently acquired by Escalent alongside C Space).

Business moves

Gearing up for MMA SA IMPACT 2024

This year’s MMA SA IMPACT Forum will be hosted at THE CMO SUMMIT @Leaderex from 17:00 on 12 September, where hundreds of delegates are expected to join the heavy-weight line-up of speakers for the IMPACT Forum who are either delivering their keynote addresses or are part of a panel discussion. IMPACT Forum attendees will have the opportunity to learn from top CEOs and thought leaders on how to navigate South Africa’s rapidly changing business environment. The venue is the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The theme this year is : Mastering AI for Marketing Supremacy Redefining Strategies with Groundbreaking Insights and IMPACT Forum 2024 will showcase how AI and machine learning are revolutionising media strategies for leading local brands like Showmax, and international brands such as Shell and Bayers, driving both top and bottom lines.

Turn Left becomes Bloomberg Media’s exclusive ad sales partner in SA

Turn Left, a seasoned B2B specialist in media and marketing, has announced today it has become the exclusive ad sales partner for Bloomberg Media in South Africa. This partnership will provide African businesses with enhanced access to Bloomberg Media’s diverse marketing offering.

Bloomberg Media, a leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. With a strong presence in Africa, Bloomberg operates 7 news hubs across Sub-Saharan Africa, with live TV reporting from Johannesburg, Kigali, and Lagos.

MTN Western Cape embraces eco-friendly advertising with Green Riders partnership

MTN’s Western Cape region has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Green Riders, an innovative company dedicated to transforming the delivery industry through eco-friendly solutions.

This collaboration introduces the use of eco-friendly e-bikes into MTN’s overall advertising strategy, aligning South Africa’s most valuable brand’s marketing efforts with its broader mission to support sustainable practices while driving meaningful business revenue. An e-bike saves an average 249 g of CO 2 emissions for every kilometre travelled according to Greenmatch.

MTN SA’s General Manager for the Western Cape, Noluthando Pama, explains that the collaboration with Green Riders contributes to MTN’s wider Sustainability efforts under the pillar of Doing for the planet. “MTN is committed to protecting our planet and achieving net zero emissions by 2040. We believe that we can actively contribute towards reduction in carbon emissions and job creation whilst enhancing our ability to provide our customers with the best deals and offers.”

Green Riders’ bold mission to generate 50 000 jobs in the delivery sector over the next five years is both ambitious and inspirational.

Red Ribbon Communications drives remarkable growth for EdTech company Zaio

In a testament to the power of strategic public relations in the EdTech sector, Red Ribbon Communications has successfully elevated the profile of Zaio, an online coding school, through a targeted six-month media outreach campaign. The collaboration between Red Ribbon Communications and Zaio has yielded exceptional results, positioning Zaio as a go-to platform for accessible coding education.

Ronelle Bester, account director at Red Ribbon Communications, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “Our work with Zaio exemplifies the transformative impact of strategic PR in the EdTech space. In just six months, we’ve not only significantly increased Zaio’s brand visibility but also contributed to tangible business growth.”

The campaign’s success is evident in the impressive metrics achieved. In a mere six months, Red Ribbon secured over 120 pieces of media coverage, with 25% in tier-one media outlets and increased Zaio’s Share of Voice by 22%.

The impact of the PR efforts extended beyond media coverage, directly influencing Zaio’s business growth. A radio interview on community station Radio 786 contributed to almost 20% of new student signups for their next bootcamp. Red Ribbon’s strategic focus on securing broadcast interviews proved particularly impactful, with a single broadcast on SABC igniting a staggering 60% increase in visitors to Zaio’s website. This momentum continued with consecutive features on eNCA and Newzroom Afrika, driving another 60% spike in traffic.

Introducing Pharma TV: Revolutionising retail media in independent pharmacies

September 2024 marks a significant milestone as Shopper Media, a division of Provantage, launches Pharma TV, a digital media network designed to enhance the shopper experience within independent pharmacies across South Africa.

A total of 170 stores have been rolled out to date, and a further 230 installations are planned for completion by February 2025. This involves placing high-definition screens in independent pharmacy dispensaries – areas with the highest dwell-time within the pharmacy – and providing tailored content that appeals to different customer mindsets and needs throughout the day.

The launch of Pharma TV is the first of several new initiatives that Provantage is currently developing within the retail media segment. Retail media is showing explosive growth and is forecasted to grow by an annual compounded growth rate of 21.7% globally.

Santam announces its new brand repositioning as it ushers in a new era

106 years after entering the market, and well into its tenure as South Africa’s largest short-term insurers, Santam has launched its new brand repositioning that will see the business refresh its strategic positioning in line with a brand new concept: “Living in the moment, not in the worry”.

Commenting on this is Nondumiso Mabece, head of brand at Santam, said, “For over 100 years, we have centered our product and service offering around safeguarding the things that are important to our clients. Now, well into the information age, many South Africans are rethinking what it means to have financial protection for their assets. This repositioning is the first of many exciting developments that we have planned for the brand and for our clients – the individuals, businesses and corporates – who trust us to deliver on our values.”

This new outlook will see Santam championing what it means for insurance to be one of the ways in which people can feel free to seize the day, live without fear or worry and live liberally – knowing that the things that support their lives and livelihoods are properly protected.

Reclaiming the challenger spirit: SHIFT’s role in Cell C’s brand reinvention

In a turning point for South Africa’s telecommunications industry, Cell C has unveiled its bold new brand identity in partnership with design agency SHIFT – one of South Africa’s leading brand and communications agencies. The identity is a nod to the purpose: “To be an ally to those Cell C serves”.

SHIFT was briefed to redefine Cell C’s brand to reclaim its spirited disrupter status with a sense of boldness, edginess and feistiness to resonate with the South African market. The rebranding initiative aimed to create a human-centric, innovative identity that both reflects and elevates the brand’s core purpose.

According to Simone Rossum, executive creative director at SHIFT: “We focused on creating a visual identity that feels iconic but also deeply rooted in Cell C’s heritage, ensuring the brand is both relevant and inspiring. The refreshed look reflects Cell C’s commitment to putting people first.”

Guerilla accelerates ahead with Castrol Africa

Guerilla, the ‘anti-traditional’ creative agency known for disrupting the status quo, has just pulled off a major win: Castrol Africa has entrusted the multi-awarded, creative-tech agency with the task of steering their brand, B2B, and B2C communications across the African continent.

In a pitch that included industry heavyweights, Guerilla had the opportunity to showcase their abilities and came out on top, edging out industry big hitters. Guerilla Africa is now at the helm of all through-the-line (TTL) and below-the-line (BTL) activities for Castrol Africa, spanning South Africa, the SADC region, and East and West Africa.

So, why Guerilla? The agency’s blend of creativity, innovative digital approach, and sharp strategy convinced Castrol Africa to embark on the journey with Guerilla.

SA’s first travel tech mag launched

GadgetWings, South Africa’s first online magazine focused exclusively on travel technology and trends, was launched by World Wide Worx on 2 September 2024.

Aimed at a growing audience interested in the intersection of technology and travel, GadgetWings is the second spin-off title from the Gadget family, following the launch of automotive tech magazine GadgetWheels in 2022.

“The new publication represents a strategic response to the evolving demands of tech-savvy travelers,” said Gadget editor-in-chief and World Wide Worx founder Arthur Goldstuck.

“With the increasing role of technology in every aspect of the travel experience—from booking flights and accommodation to navigating airports and enhancing in-flight experiences—the need for a dedicated platform has never been greater.

“Travel is no longer only about the destination; it’s increasingly about getting there, and that journey is increasingly shaped by technology. Whether it’s the app that helps you find the best local experiences, the gadgets that keep you productive on the go, or the innovations in aircraft and airport design that make travel more efficient, technology is at the heart of the modern travel experience.”

South African celebrities to share business journeys at exclusive breakfast event

Jacaranda FM, in collaboration with MANCOSA, is set to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of South Africa’s next generation. As a nation celebrated for its vibrant business landscape, this partnership between MANCOSA—a leading private distance education institution known for its post-apartheid empowerment efforts—and one of South Africa’s most beloved radio stations, Jacaranda FM, promises to deliver an unparalleled business breakfast experience.

Speakers (Connie Ferguson, Leanne Manas, Miles Kubheka and Jean de Villiers) will be sharing their journeys and lessons with both emerging and established business minds.

Date: 4 October

Venue: Vodacom Dome, Vodacom World, Midrand

Time: Registration starts at 07:00, with the event running from 08:00 to 11:00.

Ticket Prices: R500 per seat or R5000 per table, including breakfast and keynote addresses.

Tickets Available At: www.jacarandafm.com

2024 Nielsen Sports SA trends round-up

Nielsen Sports SA has hosted the latest edition of its Annual Trends Breakfast. The event hosted key sports industry stakeholders eager to gain valuable insight into the latest developments in sports, audience behaviour and market trends – both locally and globally.

Nielsen Sports SA MD, Tumelo Selikane presented crucial insights about the globalisation of sports and the expansion of market opportunities for brands and rights holders, emphasising audience fragmentation’s impact, and the growing interest in women’s sports.

Selikane was joined on stage by his colleagues and fellow experts: Amy Daley, Chief Operating Officer; Nwabisa Sauls, Commercial Manager; and Annalie Watt, Strategic Director for Nielsen Sports SA.

This year, these and other significant events featuring South African contenders saw exponential growth. Most notably, South Africa’s first UFC World Champion, Dricus Du Plessis’ Title Defence Against Israel Adesanya, drew in 1033% more live viewers than previous Du Plessis outings.

Selikane explains, “Critical takeouts included other key insights such as a noticeable shift in the role of sports influencers, who are now becoming direct revenue generators rather than just brand amplifiers, significantly impacting how sports content is consumed and monetised.”

Accenture and MTN concludes a proof-of-concept to test the capabilities of Open Radio Access Network

Accenture and MTN have embarked on a proof-of-concept to test the capabilities of Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) solution to improve customer experience and optimise costs. There were two successful trials completed in South Africa and Nigeria in the live network.

An initial trial phase exploring ORAN solutions was also conducted in MTN SA’s lab, prior to the live site deployment.

Nitesh Singh, Communication, Media and Technology lead for Accenture, Africa, said, “This project provided us with an opportunity to share our experience with MTN through the Rakuten communications platform, and to jointly create the next generation network that will set new standards for future mobile communications in South Africa and across the continent.”

YouRSA platform paves the way for showcasing South African arts and culture on a global stage

VMCO Advisory, an advisory firm in public fffairs, cultural diplomacy and events management, has announced the launch of YouRSA – a new platform dedicated to promoting South African arts, culture, and creative talent across the world.

YouRSA represents an ambitious initiative to mark 30 years of democracy in South Africa by recognising and celebrating the country’s spirited arts and culture space. The platform has been anchored in a vision to generate worldwide exposure and create opportunities for South African artists and creatives – especially young female artists, who will be at the forefront of this initiative.

“YouRSA was conceptualised from a very simple need – we want the world to see what the South African creative landscape is capable of,” said Collen Dlamini, the Executive Director of YouRSA.

“We hope this platform elevates South Africa’s visibility on the international stage and contributes to building meaningful cross-cultural relationships – especially between SA and the United States.”

TechNvst and Microsoft join forces to launch AI startups Uhuru Programme

TechNvst, an innovation commercialisation firm based in South Africa, has announced an exciting new collaboration with Microsoft through the African Transformation Office (ATO) to launch the TechNvst AI Startups Uhuru Programme.

“The alliance between TechNvst and Microsoft reflects a shared commitment to nurturing Africa’s startup ecosystem and accelerating the growth of innovative ventures. By offering a suite of benefits and strategic support, the AI Startups Uhuru Program aims to enhance technological advancement and drive economic prosperity across the continent,” said Miana Naude, director at TechNvst.

This new initiative is set to transform the landscape for AI-focused startups across Africa by providing them with essential resources and strategic support.

Darkies in Tech launches new website to drive inclusion and empowerment in SA tech ecosystem

Darkies in Tech (DIT), a registered non-profit organisation, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, a milestone in its mission to develop and transform the South African startup ecosystem by unifying and supporting professionals of colour (POC) within the space. The website aims to provide a centralised platform for POC to connect, learn, and grow within the tech industry.

Darkies in Tech is dedicated to creating a future where professionals of colour have equitable access to knowledge, networks, and funding within the South African tech ecosystem. With a membership base of 450 POC founders, investors, and ecosystem builders, DIT is the largest vetted community of its kind in South Africa. The organisation’s vision is to contribute significantly to a diverse and inclusive tech industry that reflects South Africa’s rich demographic diversity.

Making moves

News24 On the Record – 2024

The establishment of a government of national unity (GNU) will be etched in history as a landmark moment for South Africa, but the GNU alone is not the panacea for the country’s deep, systemic challenges.

On Friday, 27 September, News24’s annual On The Record summit returns to Johannesburg to ask critical questions about how we can all capitalise on the 2024 political moment.

Now three years strong, the annual gathering provides an open forum for impactful conversations with the country’s distinguished policymakers, industry leaders, and social innovators.

In this year’s session, esteemed On The Record guests will converge at The Forum The Campus, Main Road, Bryanston, to unravel the many obstacles and opportunities presented by the country’s new era of democracy and collaboration.

Proudly sponsored by Nedbank, the summit will be hosted by editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and his revered editorial team.

Pint Size Media celebrates a decade storytelling

Digital production company, Pint Size Media, has marked its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, the company has grown from a small startup, producing video and audio content with its in-house team of two and growing to work with a professional team helping companies tell their stories through video and audio.

Founded in 2014, Pint Size Media began as a passionate project by Jon Gericke and Brittany Clamp. The company has worked with a diverse range of clients, from local businesses to global brands, helping to produce content that allowed them to connect with their audiences authentically and meaningfully.As Pint Size Media enters its second decade, the company remains committed to providing excellent personalised customer service. Plans for the future include expanding its digital offerings, exploring new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and AI, and continuing to amplify voices that need to be heard.

Gericke explains that they are looking to expand their client base among PR agencies a successful strategy for the past ten years.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past ten years,” said Gericke, Founder and CEO of Pint Size Media. “Our success is a direct result of the passion, creativity, and hard work of the team, as well as the trust and collaboration of our clients. We’re excited for what the next decade will bring, as we continue to innovate and tell stories that matter.”

How customer reviews are shaping e-commerce: Join Rogerwilco’s free webinar

Rogerwilco, a leader in digital strategy and customer experience, is hosting a free webinar titled Harness Customer Reviews for E-commerce and Brand Growth in conjunction with its report co-authors ovatoyou and Julia Ahlfeldt CX Consulting on 18 September 2024 at 10h00. This session will explore strategic opportunities that customer reviews present and how they can be harnessed for maximum impact.

Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco, underscores the vital role of reviews in the current commercial landscape: “In the e-commerce world, reviews are more than just feedback; they are a powerful force in shaping brand identity and building consumer trust.”

The webinar will not only emphasise the importance of customer reviews but also provide broader insights from the 2024 South African Customer Experience (CX) Report.

RT Academy launches educational course for African journalists

RT Academy, the international educational project of the RT global TV news network, is launching its first media course for journalists from Africa, available in both English and French. Enrollment for the course was officially announced at the General Assembly of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) in Botswana. The online course, which is free of charge, will commence on October 14, with applications now open on the RT Academy website.

“We have found significant interest in RT Academy from African countries since the project’s inception earlier this year. We hope that this course will foster stronger collaboration between our media institutions, enhance mutual interest in regional events and contribute to expanding RT’s audience across Africa,” said Anna Kovtunova, head of RT’s Educational Projects.

Applications can be submitted on the RT Academy website – https://academy.rt.com/, with participants to be selected based on their performance in the competitive selection process.