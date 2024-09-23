The 2024 PRISMS Awards, held alongside the inaugural PRISMS Summit, celebrated not only the best work in the industry but also the dawn of a new chapter for PRISA, as the institute unveiled its refreshed brand and renewed vision for the future.

“This year’s submissions reflected the profound influence of storytelling in shaping brand narratives and public perception. Through the “Ink” theme, campaigns showcased how strategic communications can turn moments into movements, connecting communities and driving meaningful action,” said Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi, president-elect of PRISA and member of the PRISMS organising committee.

According to Paul Reynell, chief judge of the PRISMS Awards, the ‘Ink’ theme this year truly captured the essence of the profession.

“The campaigns we saw were not just communications efforts but works of art, using the power of storytelling to drive change, engagement and connection in the market. These award-winning campaigns blend creativity with strategic intent, reflecting how our industry continues to evolve and influence the world,” he said.

The ultimate Campaign of the Year was the GoSolr The Light Paper, which was awarded to The Friday Street Club.

Paddington Station Inc. walked away with Grand Prix Agency of the Year and Best Small Agency. Tribeca PR was also recognised as the Best Medium-Sized Agency and Flow Communications as the Best Large Agency of the Year.

Celebrating engagement, learning and connection at the PRISMS Summit

Alongside the excitement of the PRISMS Awards, PRISA hosted its first annual PRISMS Summit, which brought together professionals from across the industry for two days of insightful sessions, workshops, and networking.

The Summit focused on addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the communications sector today, including value-based leadership, driving financial sustainability, the integration of AI, responsible communication, and solutions to tackling ethical dilemmas like greenwashing and creating a stance on the role the industry plays in fighting climate change.

PRISA’s rebrand – stepping into a new era

This year also marked a significant milestone for PRISA, as the institute launched its rebrand at the Awards.

“The rebrand signals a bold new chapter for PRISA, one that embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and growth. As the public relations landscape transforms, we are evolving alongside it, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shaping the future of communications.

“Our new identity is not just a reflection of who we are today, but a declaration of our vision for tomorrow — to elevate, empower, and advocate for the public relations profession across Southern Africa and beyond,” said Oscar Tshifure, President of PRISA.

The 2024 PRISM Awards and PRISMS Summit have reinforced PRISA’s position as a key player in the world of communications, and the future looks bright as the institute embarks on its next chapter.

Full List of PRISMS Award Winners