The 2024 PRISMS Awards, held alongside the inaugural PRISMS Summit, celebrated not only the best work in the industry but also the dawn of a new chapter for PRISA, as the institute unveiled its refreshed brand and renewed vision for the future.
“This year’s submissions reflected the profound influence of storytelling in shaping brand narratives and public perception. Through the “Ink” theme, campaigns showcased how strategic communications can turn moments into movements, connecting communities and driving meaningful action,” said Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi, president-elect of PRISA and member of the PRISMS organising committee.
According to Paul Reynell, chief judge of the PRISMS Awards, the ‘Ink’ theme this year truly captured the essence of the profession.
“The campaigns we saw were not just communications efforts but works of art, using the power of storytelling to drive change, engagement and connection in the market. These award-winning campaigns blend creativity with strategic intent, reflecting how our industry continues to evolve and influence the world,” he said.
The ultimate Campaign of the Year was the GoSolr The Light Paper, which was awarded to The Friday Street Club.
Paddington Station Inc. walked away with Grand Prix Agency of the Year and Best Small Agency. Tribeca PR was also recognised as the Best Medium-Sized Agency and Flow Communications as the Best Large Agency of the Year.
Celebrating engagement, learning and connection at the PRISMS Summit
Alongside the excitement of the PRISMS Awards, PRISA hosted its first annual PRISMS Summit, which brought together professionals from across the industry for two days of insightful sessions, workshops, and networking.
The Summit focused on addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the communications sector today, including value-based leadership, driving financial sustainability, the integration of AI, responsible communication, and solutions to tackling ethical dilemmas like greenwashing and creating a stance on the role the industry plays in fighting climate change.
PRISA’s rebrand – stepping into a new era
This year also marked a significant milestone for PRISA, as the institute launched its rebrand at the Awards.
“The rebrand signals a bold new chapter for PRISA, one that embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and growth. As the public relations landscape transforms, we are evolving alongside it, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shaping the future of communications.
“Our new identity is not just a reflection of who we are today, but a declaration of our vision for tomorrow — to elevate, empower, and advocate for the public relations profession across Southern Africa and beyond,” said Oscar Tshifure, President of PRISA.
The 2024 PRISM Awards and PRISMS Summit have reinforced PRISA’s position as a key player in the world of communications, and the future looks bright as the institute embarks on its next chapter.
Full List of PRISMS Award Winners
South African Campaign Of The Year
The Friday Street Club
Go Solr The Light Paper
Alkemi Collective
Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
Grand Prix Agency Of The Year
Paddington Station Inc
Best Small Public Relations Consultancy
Paddington Station Inc
Best Mid-Sized Public Relations Consultancy
Tribeca PR
Best Large Public Relations Consultancy
Flow Communications
Recognition In PR Leadership
Paul W. Reynell
Paddington Station Inc
Caroline Smith
Flow Communications
Bradly Howland
Alkemi Collective
Best Public Relations Professional
Winner
Keabetswe Taele
M-Sports Marketing Communications
Runner-up
Awande Dlamini
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Best Up-And-Coming Public Relations Professional
Winner
Thato Moloi
Grey Advertising Africa
Runner-up
Mikateko Maswanganyi
NerdNarrative
Runner-up
Kaylin van der Vent
Paddington Station Inc
Best Public Relations Intern Of The Year
Runner-up
Tasneem Felix
Dialogue Communications
Runner-up
Zané Neethling
Paddington Station Inc
Dedication Award (Previously Lifetime Achievement Award)
Gold
Martin Slabbert
Alkemi Collective
B2B CATEGORIES
Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Campaign
Gold
Brandsmith
#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
Bronze
Clockwork
CISCO WOMHUB
Bronze
Hotwire
Wilderness Botswana Local Tourism Supplier Expo
Education & Training
Silver
Weber Shandwick
Iron Sharpens Iron
Bronze
Tribeca PR
Epson Champions Education – Empowering Education in South Africa
Special Mention
STRONG PR, Marketing and Events
STOP LOOK WAVE – Volvo Trucks South Africa
Products or Services
Gold
BASF
How selling purpose instead of ‘product’ secured BASF new business & more!
Silver
Paddington Station Inc
Mediamark SoundGen
Bronze
Lauren Shantall
Decorex Africa 2023
Publishing (Internal Communications)
Gold
The Friday Street Club
Go Solr – The Light Paper
Silver
FleishmanHillard SA
Philips Future Health Index 2023
Publishing (Custom Titles)
Silver
Mikateko Media
Sawubona Magazine
Corporate Communications
Gold
Tribeca PR
WE are Malan Scholes Attorneys
Silver
The Friday Street Club
SAB Foundation
Bronze
Riverbed
MSC Cruises Splendida
Crisis Management
Silver
NGAGE
Mining company stands up against environmentalists
Bronze
PR Worx
POPCRU 10th National Congress
Digital Reputation Management (Long-term)
Gold
Ogilvy South Africa
Life Healthcare Always On
Silver
BusinessDNA
Rea Connecta! Connections That Matter
Bronze
Flow Communications
Nelson Mandela Foundation: Round-the-Clock Digital Campaign
Internal Stakeholder Engagement & Communication
Gold
Tribeca PR
Pernod Ricard: 1000 Ways to Stay Safe
Silver
Flow Communications
ATC Africa: IMPACT Internal Communications
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
Telkom
Investor Relations
Silver
Clockwork
Redefine Annual Results
Thought Leadership Profiling
Gold
ByDesign Communications
Youth Employment Service (YES) – Giving you(th) perspective on youth unemployment
Bronze
FleishmanHillard SA
Momentum Health Solutions NHI
Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
Bronze
Tribeca PR
We Are Malan Scholes Attorneys
B2C Categories
Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle
Silver
DNA Brand Architects
The Khalanga Launch
Consumer PR For An Existing Product Or Service
Gold
MSL
Disney+: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
Silver
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Windhoek 100% Real Launch
Bronze
Flow Communications
SANBI: Biodiversity Champion for the People
Content Marketing/Brand Journalism
Silver
Flow Communications
The Women Presidents’ Organisation – Good to Great
Bronze
Flow Communications
Good Work Foundation: Rural Education Revolution
Corporate Communication
Gold
Showmax
Showmax relaunch
Silver
Riverbed
MSC Cruises Splendida
Bronze
Flow Communications
Nelson Mandela Foundation – Round-the-Clock Digital
CRM/Customer Loyalty Campaign
Special Mention
Flow Communications
Carspa AI Loyalty Campaign
Education
Gold
ByDesign Communications
Spark Schools – World’s Best School
Silver
Instinctif Partners Africa
atingi -Breaking Barriers, Building Futures
Bronze
Tribeca PR
Epson Champions Education – Empowering Education in South Africa
Special Mention
Tribeca PR
Gogonomics
Environmental
Gold
The Friday Street Club
Go Solr – The Light Paper
Silver
JNPR
Heineken Green Zones
Bronze
Flow Communications
SANBI: Biodiversity Champion For The People
Financial
Gold
Accenture Song Media (SA)
Sanlam Life of Confidence
Bronze
Riverbed
Nedbank eOfisini iSkhaftini
FMCG
Bronze
Accenture Song Media (SA)
Cadbury Give A Little Thanks
Food & Beverage
Silver
The Friday Street Club
Time Out Market Cape Town Launch
Bronze
Grey Advertising Africa
Burger King – #Budget Speech
Bronze
Paddington Station Inc & Duke Group
Jive Cooldrinks
Food & Beverage (Alcohol Sector)
Gold
M-Sports Marketing Communications
Brutal Fruit – SheBeen
Silver
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Windhoek 100% Real
Bronze
Grey Advertising Africa
Savanna Cider – Dry Goods
Gaming & Virtual Reality
Bronze
Riverbed
Nedbank Chow Town
Healthcare & Related Industries
Bronze
Alkemi Collective
SAMA
Launch Of A New Product Or Service
Gold
Riverbed
Nedbank eOfisini iSkhaftini
Bronze
Tishala Communications
Shesha e-Hailing: Mzansi’s Ride, Our Nation’s Pride
Bronze
Duma Collective
HONOR 90
Bronze
Brand Influence
Prime Hydration Energy Drink
Property & Construction
Silver
Paddington Station Inc
Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate
Radio As A Primary Tool
Gold
Brandsmith
#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch By Jacaranda FM
Silver
Capacity Marketing
The EXTRA CCCold ICE Bath Challenge
Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
Bronze
Flow Communication
Nelson Mandela Foundation: Around-the-Clock Digital
Retail
Gold
Ogilvy South Africa
PEP ‘Changing Stations’
Bronze
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
SPAR #SpreadSmiles
Bronze
Levergy
#Run4Avos
Social Media As A Primary Tool
Gold
Dialogue Communications
#BokFriday
Silver
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
MTN Made4U
Bronze
Flow Communications
Nelson Mandela Foundation: 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Sponsorship
Gold
Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
MTN Silent Choir
Silver
Playmakers Sponsorship
ABSA Run Your City Series
Bronze
Retroviral
The Granboks
Special Mention
Playmakers Sponsorship
PEP Mini Netball
Sport
Gold
Levergy
Stand Tall
Silver
Levergy
Run4Avos
Bronze
Jenny Griesel Communications
ESPN Superbowl Staycation
Technology
Silver
Levergy
Stand Tall
Bronze
Tishala Communications
Sumsub AI Deepfake
Bronze
Tribeca PR
Gogonomics
Travel & Tourism
Gold
ByDesign Communications
AirStudent – Entrepreneurs Take Flight
Silver
Riverbed
MSC Cruises Splendida
Bronze
The Friday Street Club
Time Out Market Cape Town
SPECIAL
Arts & Entertainment
Gold
Jenny Griesel Communications
National Geographic Secrets of the Elephants
Silver
Alkemi Collective
Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
Bronze
Jenny Griesel Communications
Primal Survivor Extreme African Safari
Special Mention
MSL
Disney+: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
Communication Research
Silver
ByDesign Communications
Anglo American – Understanding the pulse of the community in a mining industry under pressure
Community Relations
Silver
Tribeca PR
Epson Champions Education – Empowering Education in South Africa
Silver
Tribeca PR
Gogonomics
Bronze
Brandscapers Africa
Fueling Ambition, Transforming Brands
Special Mention
DNA Brand Architects
FNB Pop Opera
Corporate Citizenship
Gold
Regine le
Re.Bag.Re.Use ~ Putting bread on the table by repurposing your empty bread bags
Silver
KFC
How R2 became R19 million in 31 days
Bronze
Tribeca PR
Gogonomics
Special Mention
Flow Communications
Hollard Highway Heroes
Digital Campaign
Gold
Riverbed
Nedbank Chow Town
Silver
Flow Communications
Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023
Bronze
Dialogue Communications
#BokFriday
Event Management
Gold
ByDesign Communications
Spark Schools – World’s Best School
Gold
The Friday Street Club
V&A Waterfront – V&A Exchange
Bronze
Paddington Station Inc
Mediamark SoundGen
Influencer Management
Gold
MSL
Nedbank Roblox Chow Town
Silver
Ogilvy South Africa
M-Net White Lies Launch
Institute Of Higher Learning
Bronze
Dialogue Communications
Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
International Campaign
Gold
Jenny Griesel Communications
IWAJU
Silver
DNA Brand Architects
Apple Music Africa Now Radio
Bronze
Alkemi Collective
Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
NGO/NPC Campaign
Silver
PR Worx
POPCRU 10th National Congress
Bronze
Flow Communications
Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023
Special Mention
Flow Communications
Nelson Mandela Foundation: 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Special Mention
Clockwork
Aware.Org – Drunk Driver Stay for Free
PR On A Shoe-String Budget
Gold
Alkemi Collective
Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
Silver
Brandsmith
SPAR Carols by Candlelight By Jacaranda FM
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.Org – Drunk Driver Stay for Free
Public Affairs
Special Mention
M-Sports Marketing Communications
Ancestor’s Day
Public Sector
Gold
Flow Communications
South African National AIDS Council – GBV Ambassadors
Silver
Flow Communications
SANBI: Biodiversity Champion For The People
Bronze
City Of Cape Town
Prepaid Metering Software Updates (TID)
Video Communication
Gold
Dialogue Communications
#BokFriday
Bronze
Tribeca PR
1000 Ways To Stay Safe
Visual Communication
Gold
Levergy
Stand Tall
Silver
Levergy
The Art Of Wine
Bronze
Paddington Station Inc
Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate
Honorary Awards
Presidential Award
Maria Dax
Presidential Award
Kate Bapela
Presidential Award
Malesela Maubane
Presidential Award
Prof. Justin Green
Presidential Award
Athi Galeba
Presidential Award
Sylvester Chauke
Presidential Award
Paul Reynell (Chief Judge)
Fellowship Award
Noxolo Gogo
Fellowship Award
Marilyn Watson