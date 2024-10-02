[PRESS OFFICE] In today’s digital age, information is at our fingertips, often in the form of a mobile device in our pockets. Consequently, SEO has become a cornerstone for businesses aiming to thrive online.

However, the landscape of SEO has been undergoing a profound transformation, thanks to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). With its ability to learn, adapt, and process vast amounts of data, AI is revolutionising the way we approach SEO.

AI has introduced new strategies, tools, and techniques that enable SEOs to better understand user intent, optimise content and improve search engine rankings.

But what exactly is AI?

Understanding AI

To understand AI, we first need to define it. AI is the development of intelligent systems that can perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence. This includes learning, reasoning, problem-solving and perception.

Fundamentally, AI involves the creation of algorithms and models that allow systems to analyse data, identify patterns, and make decisions based on these findings.

Unlike traditional computing, which relies on predefined rules and instructions, AI systems can learn and adapt to newly added information. This enables them to manage complex tasks and make more intelligent decisions.

Real-world examples today

Today, we have AI-powered assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, which understand and respond to natural language questions. You have also likely encountered personalised content based on your past behaviour.

Websites like Amazon, Spotify and Netflix use AI algorithms to personalise content recommendations on their platforms, resulting in a better user experience.

How AI is changing the SEO landscape

Search engines are increasingly relying on AI-powered algorithms to understand the subtle nuances of search queries and deliver more relevant results. The goal of any search engine is to provide the most relevant website to a user’s query.

This is where AI comes in. These AI-powered algorithms can analyse user behaviour, content quality and contextual signals to provide personalised search experiences.

AI enables search engines to tailor search results to individual users based on their search history, preferences and location. This means that different users may see different results for the same search query.

The emergence of voice search and its implications for SEO

The rise of voice-activated devices has led to an increased number of voice search queries. AI plays a crucial role here, helping search engines understand natural language and provide accurate and relevant search results.

Voice search queries are often longer and more conversational than text-based searches. This means that SEOs need to optimise their content for voice search by using natural language and incorporating long-tail keywords—search queries that consist of three or more keywords.

Additionally, voice search results often prioritise local businesses, making local SEO more important than ever before.

The role of AI in understanding user intent and search behaviour

AI-powered tools can help SEOs analyse user search queries, identify common keywords and phrases, and understand the user intent behind those queries. This information can then help SEOs optimise content and improve a website’s visibility in organic search results.

AI has emerged as a powerful tool in the world of SEO, transforming the way we approach it. By understanding the capabilities of AI and leveraging them, online businesses can gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

As AI continues to evolve, it is essential for SEOs to stay informed about the latest trends and developments. By embracing AI, SEOs can unlock new opportunities, enhance user experience and drive growth in the digital age.

In my next article, I will focus on Google’s Search Generative Experience. Specifically, how can a website become eligible for Google’s SGE results?

Wouter Kritzinger is SEO director at dentsu Performance Media.