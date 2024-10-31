True leadership is more than just having a vision. It’s about turning that vision into a tangible reality.

The media landscape is in a constant state of flux, with new technologies, shifting audience preferences, and emerging platforms redefining how content is created and consumed. In this environment, the leaders who thrive are those who cannot only anticipate these changes but also act decisively to implement strategies that drive innovation, creativity, and success.

As I reflect on my journey in this industry, I’ve come to realise that the essence of leadership is action. It’s about taking bold steps to execute on ideas, to lead with purpose, and to inspire a team to move forward together, even in the face of uncertainty.

Leadership, for me, is not a passive role. It’s an active pursuit – one that requires both a clear vision and the courage to bring that vision to life.

Empowering your team to take ownership

One of the most critical aspects of turning vision into reality is empowering your team. It’s not enough to simply set a direction; you must also create an environment where your team feels a deep sense of ownership over their work. This balance between autonomy and alignment is delicate but essential.

In my experience, it starts with fostering a shared understanding of our company’s goals and values. These aren’t just abstract concepts; they are the foundation upon which we make every decision.

By embedding these values into our daily operations, we ensure that everyone on the team is aligned, even as they exercise their own judgment and creativity.

Harnessing the power of direct feedback and diverse perspectives

We’ve cultivated a culture that not only welcomes but embraces direct feedback through ‘radical candour’, encouraging open and honest communication, always operating from a place of positive intent. This approach drives excellence as an output and allows us to challenge each other’s perspectives, fostering an environment where diverse viewpoints are welcomed and valued.

Of course, navigating different personalities requires a nuanced approach. Some team members thrive on direct feedback, while others respond better to a gentler approach.

I make a conscious effort to understand individual communication styles and tailor my feedback according.

Driving impact through ruthless prioritisation

In an industry as fast-paced as media, prioritisation is not just important – it’s essential. My approach to ruthless prioritisation is grounded in clarity, alignment, and a relentless focus on impact.

It begins with a shared understanding of our overarching goals. What are we ultimately trying to achieve, and how does each project contribute to that bigger picture? This clarity is crucial when it’s time to make tough decisions about where to focus our efforts.

I use a simple framework to assess each project: What is the potential impact? Is it urgent, or can it wait? Do we have the resources to execute effectively? This helps us prioritise the initiatives that will truly make a difference, even if it means saying “no” to other good ideas.

Ruthless prioritisation might sound harsh, but it’s about making the tough choices that will propel us forward and ensure our long-term success.

Celebrating the journey

Celebrating successes, both major milestones and incremental victories, is not merely about acknowledging achievement; it’s about fuelling morale and reinforcing our shared commitment. When team morale wavers, these celebrations serve as powerful reminders of our collective strength and the resilience we’ve cultivated.

For the “silent achievers” who consistently deliver exceptional work without seeking the limelight, recognition takes on a more personalised approach. Quietly acknowledging their contributions, perhaps in a one-on-one setting or by creating a space for them to share their expertise with the team, ensures that their efforts are both valued and celebrated.

Leadership in the dynamic media landscape is not a passive pursuit—it is an active force. By fostering a culture of transparency, empowering our teams, and embracing a mindset of continuous improvement, we can navigate the complexities of this industry, transforming our shared vision into a tangible and impactful reality.

Kate Kitz is the newly appointed chief operations officer at GroupM SA. Prior to that she was the CEO of WPP agency, Mindshare. Kitz has over 22 years media experience. She’s a strategic thinker with a proven track record of operational excellence. She is passionate about leveraging data and technology to streamline processes, unlock new opportunities, and maximise value for clients.