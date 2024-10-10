While awards in public relations and communications are often viewed as a benchmark of excellence, communications agency Dialogue sees them as more than just accolades.
Dialogue’s focus is not simply on collecting trophies but on leveraging the insights and learnings gained from both entering and judging these prestigious industry recognitions to push the boundaries of creative and strategic excellence.
With a banner year of award wins, Dialogue’s leadership has gone beyond participating as contenders and taken on roles as adjudicators across some of the most influential platforms.
Managing partner Jeremy Crowder served as a judge for this year’s New Generation Awards, business unit director Cara Diener was on the panel for the PRISMS and operations director Cherna Lutta is currently part of the judging panel for the PRCA World Cup.
These experiences have provided the team with invaluable perspectives on what truly defines success in the communications landscape and how the industry can elevate its standards collectively.
Other side of the table
“Being on the other side of the table, evaluating submissions, discussing trends and debating the merits of different campaigns has been eye-opening,” says Crowder.
“It’s allowed us to not only reflect on our own work but also understand where the industry is heading, what’s being celebrated and what’s being overlooked. It’s a process that’s just as rewarding as winning because it challenges us to continually refine and better the work we do.”
Gaining insight through the judging lens
Serving as judges provides a 360-degree view of the industry that goes far beyond any single campaign or project. It offers a unique opportunity to:
Identify emerging trends: Being part of the judging panel helps to spot emerging trends and the evolving dynamics of communication strategies globally.
Learn from best practices: Reviewing and discussing top-tier submissions exposes judges to a broad spectrum of innovative tactics, creative executions and unique problem-solving approaches.
Benchmark excellence: Seeing the breadth of work submitted across categories offers a clear picture of what truly stands out and more importantly, why.
Advocate for impact: As judges, Dialogue’s leadership has been able to advocate for the prioritisation of impact-driven campaigns that resonate beyond surface-level creativity, pushing for a higher bar across all judging platforms.
“Judging is not just about evaluating others’ work, it’s an opportunity for us to learn, grow and bring those insights back to our own teams and clients,” says Diener.
“It’s about asking hard questions: Are we driving real-world impact? Are we leading with purpose? Are we challenging ourselves to redefine what creative excellence means? These are questions we want the entire industry to engage with.”
Collaboration over competition
Through these judging opportunities, Dialogue has not only earned recognition for its own campaigns but also gained greater exposure to 39 peers and industry thought leaders around the world.
This increased engagement has sparked a deeper desire for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and mentorship, with the ultimate goal of making the communications industry more vibrant, inclusive and impactful.
“By stepping into these roles, we’ve had the privilege of building connections with incredible peers and learning from each other’s perspectives. We want to turn these relationships into meaningful partnerships that help all of us—agencies, brands and practitioners alike, become better at what we do,” says Lutta.
Beyond the accolades: A vision for industry advancement
Dialogue’s approach reflects a broader vision for the industry. It’s not just about recognition but about using that recognition to drive growth, inspire new thinking and contribute to a future where award-winning work is not the exception but the standard.
To achieve this, the company is championing initiatives that foster collaboration, set new benchmarks and encourage agencies to share insights, exchange best practices and collectively shape the future of PR.
“As we look ahead, our focus is on creating opportunities for more engagement and open dialogue among industry peers,” adds Crowder. “We believe that through collaboration, we can elevate the work being produced and create campaigns that have a genuine, lasting impact.”
With this ethos, Dialogue is inviting fellow practitioners, agencies and industry bodies to join the conversation and work together to redefine what excellence means in the world of public relations and communications.
