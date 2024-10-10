While awards in public relations and communications are often viewed as a benchmark of excellence, communications agency Dialogue sees them as more than just accolades.

Dialogue’s focus is not simply on collecting trophies but on leveraging the insights and learnings gained from both entering and judging these prestigious industry recognitions to push the boundaries of creative and strategic excellence.

With a banner year of award wins, Dialogue’s leadership has gone beyond participating as contenders and taken on roles as adjudicators across some of the most influential platforms.

Managing partner Jeremy Crowder served as a judge for this year’s New Generation Awards, business unit director Cara Diener was on the panel for the PRISMS and operations director Cherna Lutta is currently part of the judging panel for the PRCA World Cup.

These experiences have provided the team with invaluable perspectives on what truly defines success in the communications landscape and how the industry can elevate its standards collectively.

Other side of the table

“Being on the other side of the table, evaluating submissions, discussing trends and debating the merits of different campaigns has been eye-opening,” says Crowder.

“It’s allowed us to not only reflect on our own work but also understand where the industry is heading, what’s being celebrated and what’s being overlooked. It’s a process that’s just as rewarding as winning because it challenges us to continually refine and better the work we do.”

Gaining insight through the judging lens

Serving as judges provides a 360-degree view of the industry that goes far beyond any single campaign or project. It offers a unique opportunity to:

Identify emerging trends: Being part of the judging panel helps to spot emerging trends and the evolving dynamics of communication strategies globally.

Learn from best practices: Reviewing and discussing top-tier submissions exposes judges to a broad spectrum of innovative tactics, creative executions and unique problem-solving approaches.

Benchmark excellence: Seeing the breadth of work submitted across categories offers a clear picture of what truly stands out and more importantly, why.