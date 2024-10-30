The Marketing Research Foundation’s (MRF) upcoming Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS™) data set, which covers the fieldwork period from July 2023 to June 2024, represents the 13th comprehensive 12-month dataset since the survey’s inception.

“This latest MAPS™ release once again demonstrates our commitment at providing the marketing and media industry with robust, reliable consumer and media data,” said Johann Koster, CEO of the Marketing Research Foundation.

“What makes this particularly noteworthy is that we now have four years of rich tracking data, enabling unprecedented insights into South African consumer behaviour through year-on-year, release-on-release, and quarter-on-quarter analyses.”

While the latest data set, which covers the fieldwork period from July 2023 to June 2024 has already gone to the software bureaux, the data will be released to users/subscribers on Monday, 4 November 2024.

The MRF and Plus94 Research will host a webinar to update the media and advertising industry on the latest MAPS consumer and media insights on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

When: Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Time: 09h00

Where: Webinar: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/0322c149-e951-47cc-8126-127b5ae6c81a@54694a3e-ea56-4bf8-bd2c-83bf1d910d45

Click on the poster to register.