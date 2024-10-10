The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: LEAP by Provantage: Transforming Sustainability Across Africa

Provantage has launched LEAP by Provantage, a company-wide initiative dedicated to transforming sustainability across Africa’s business landscape. By focusing on the recognised pillars of sustainable development and responsible investment within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, LEAP by Provantage establishes a new standard for responsible and impactful business practices in today’s rapidly evolving world.

The initiative is however not focused solely on sustainability and development; it’s about leading the charge. In the ensuing six months, Provantage will be rolling out key projects that demonstrate the company’s commitment to responsible practices, driving meaningful change across the media and marketing industry.

“LEAP by Provantage is our commitment to driving real, measurable change. We have implemented a holistic strategy that encompasses our entire portfolio of businesses. At Provantage, we understand that true sustainability in terms of business practices requires an integrated approach, impacting every aspect of our operations and corporate activities,” said CEO Jacques du Preez.

By 2026, LEAP by Provantage aims to allocate 2.5% of total annual revenue generated by the company through advertising space to sustainability-focused initiatives, partnering with at least 10 leading projects that deliver measurable advancements in environmental, social and economic sustainability.

LEAP by Provantage calls on brands, non-profits and innovators to participate in the journey towards ensuring that Africa joins the global drive to guarantee sustainable business practices. This collaboration aims to set a new standard for responsible business practices and sustainability advocacy.

People moves

News24 names Jerusha Raath as its new publisher

News24 has named Media24’s head of native advertising Jerusha Raath as its new publisher – bringing her back to the newsroom where she previously served as managing editor.

Raath currently leads the team responsible for Media24’s world-class commercial content – recently relaunched as Brand Story. Her journey at News24 started as a junior journalist in 2012, and her return marks a homecoming for the Wits alum.

“Being appointed publisher for News24 is a full-circle moment. It’s where I belong and I am delighted,” Raath said on her appointment. “Off the bat, my goal is to help increase value for our subscribers while driving deeper relationships with our advertising partners beyond traditional display.”

Raath will now be the custodian of South Africa’s most trusted news source as named by Oxford University’s Reuters Institute for the sixth consecutive year this June. Her duties will include ensuring the appeal of its advertising, content and subscription revenue streams match News24’s growing stature as the biggest news subscription service on the continent.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said he was hugely excited about Jerusha’s appointment as publisher. “

Nomzamo Mbatha & Thapelo Mokoena to Host SA’s Most Fascinating Dinner

Award-winning South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, will host Stella Artois much anticipated ‘Let’s Do Dinner’ event in Johannesburg on November 12th, this time along with fellow actor and entrepreneur, Thapelo Mokoena and a guest list that includes some of South Africa’s most interesting people.

Premised on the classic question of “if you could invite anyone to dinner, who would that be?”, the second edition of Let’s Do Dinner will bring together South Africa’s most noteworthy personalities – from actors to book authors, musicians, artists, and business titans – for a dinner that celebrates the power of human connection and moments worth more around the table. Last year’s guests included Zozibini Tunzi, Lloyiso, Lasizwe, Mihlali Ndamase and Melanie Bala, amongst others.

Having attended the New York City event and hosting the event in Johannesburg in 2023, Coming2America and Shaka Ilembe star, Nomzamo Mbatha has had an auspicious year thus far. Apart from receiving the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer of the Year Award in March, Nomzamo also won Best African Actress at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam in August and co-presented the Global Citizen Festival in New York in September.

“I’m so looking forward to hosting SA’s most fascinating dinner again after the success of last year’s inaugural event. There’s something so powerful about taking time out to share a meal – nothing is worth more than human connection and the meaningful moments that come from coming together around a table,” said Nomzamo Mbatha.

Business moves

The official Loeries Podcast is back

The pinnacle event on the advertising calendar is back this week as the 46th Loeries Creative Week starts it celebration of creativity, marketing innovation and excellence.

Bird Watching at the Loeries in its second year, is again the official podcast of this year’s event, in partnership with VML South Africa and Bizcommunity.

Tune in daily, from Thursday 10 October to Saturday 12 October as your host Ben Wagner, co-founder of VML South Africa, takes you behind the scenes with some of SA’s most iconic figureheads.

A stacked interview agenda, includes jury members, industry legends and marketers who’ve set new creative heights with inspiring and innovative work. Get a deeper view into the work that wins, how trends have shifted and where our industry is headed. It’s a fresh, candid conversation that gives you an unvarnished view of advertising and marketing in South Africa.

New episode every day during the Loeries, starting Thursday 10 October, everywhere you get your podcasts.

RAPT Commerce launches a game-changing solution for emerging market retailers

RAPT Commerce, the latest disruptive offering from RAPT Creative, brings a revolutionary combination of data-driven marketing, financial services, and exclusive in-store activations to South Africa’s informal and emerging retail markets. This innovative platform delivers brands unprecedented access to thousands of spaza shops, taverns and independent retail and wholesale stores, alongside real-time insights from over 2.5 million registered consumers.

“RAPT Commerce is here to disrupt the sector for brands looking to make a serious impact in these untapped and mostly elusive markets,” said Garreth van Vuuren, CEO of RAPT Group. “We’re not just selling media space. We’re offering sniper-level precision marketing powered by real-time shopper data, giving brands the ability to target exactly who they need, where they shop, and when they’re ready to buy.

“Moreover, by integrating financial services and Retail Engage’s loyalty programme, Bonsella, through our partnership with Akelo, Retail Engage and Bonsella, we’re empowering both consumers, merchants, and manufacturers, fostering financial inclusion in these communities throughout the value chain.”

Through the key partnership with Retail Engage and Akelo, RAPT Commerce taps into rich, live consumer data, transactional basket data analytics, and financial services, allowing brands to not only engage shoppers but also understand their behaviour like never before.

Santam appoints Joe Public as new agency partner

Santam, South Africa’s largest short-term insurer, has chosen Joe Public as their new creative lead agency. This partnership is aligned to Joe Public’s purpose of growing its people, clients and country through the greatness of creativity.

“We look forward to creating meaningful work together,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD of Joe Public. “We’re always committed to integration, and developing long-term client relationships.”

“The key was finding a creative partner who understand our business. Santam has over the past two years embarked on a bold strategic refresh process, that has seen our company venture into new customer segments, while also continuing to assert our leadership in traditional markets. In Joe Public we have found a partner with strategic insights of these new markets and how to expertly utilise technology to position our brand among current and potential customers,” adds Nondumiso Mabece, Head of Brand at Santam.

WPP and Roblox partner to unlock the potential of immersive media and gaming for global brands

WPP has announced a global partnership with Roblox, a leading immersive gaming and creation platform, building on several years of collaboration on interactive 3D brand content and advertising. The alliance will help scale expertise among agency teams and brands in leveraging Roblox as a new media channel.

Immersive platforms like Roblox are commanding the attention of Gen Z, a generation that spends millions of hours daily in these digital worlds. The partnership adds to WPP’s expertise in guiding brands through this rapidly evolving media landscape, harnessing the power of immersive media, including gaming to unlock new opportunities for consumer engagement.

Tapping into Roblox’s nearly 80 million daily active users1 and WPP’s extensive experience in the gaming sector, the collaboration includes a broad scope of initiatives from offering Roblox sprint days to a joint advisory council to advance 3D measurement and Roblox platform education, with the aim of pushing the boundaries of creativity on Roblox like never before.

WPP and its media investment company, GroupM, will join the official Roblox Partner Programme as an agency partner to work directly with Roblox to establish a long-term measurement advisory relationship.

Threefold TGI innovations put the spotlight on the humans in and behind the data

The Target Group Index (TGI) just launched their latest data release with game-changing innovations in both data insights and data access.

“TGI offers global geographic coverage in 46 markets and has been available in South Africa since 2003. It is the most comprehensive survey in the country that analyses customer values and life stages over time, and how this drives behaviour,” Maria Petousis, executive: TGI & benchmarks, explains.

“What really differentiates TGI, is its superior sample and robust methodology. We interview 24 000 respondents, representing approximately 27 million South Africans, every year. The CAPI questionnaire includes more than 300 attitude statements, 8 000 brands, 570 product categories and seven media types.”

A game-changing data innovation saw the launch of TGI Personas, designed in collaboration with TGI subscribers. Advanced modelling using raw TGI data with factor and cluster analysis, resulted in the release of 121 TGI Personas. According to Petousis, the use of personas allows for a more nuanced understanding of customer motivations, preferences, and behaviours by creating detailed customer profiles based on lifestyle, values and habits.

A bold product innovation resulted in the launch of TGI Choices Online. This includes exciting new functionalities like Quick View Reports and Quick Trending of Results.

To make the migration as smooth as possible for the users, TGI also launched the Ask Us Helpdesk. Petousis says: “We’re very excited to announce the launch of Ask Us, our helpdesk for any inquiries users may have. With Ask Us, we can commit to real-time solutions and support. Whether users have a technical question or need guidance with Choices Online, help is just an email away! Users can simply mail AskUs@AskAfrika.co.za, and will receive a reply promptly.”

Silverbullet marks one year of enhancing brand experiences

Founded with a passion for creating deeper connections between brands and people through compelling stories, Silverbullet has significantly impacted various industries over the past year, both in South Africa and internationally.

Founder Charles Erasmus reflects on the consultancy’s beginnings. “Having worked across South Africa, Africa, and the Middle East, I’ve witnessed the powerful impact a well-crafted brand story can have. When a brand story connects emotionally, it influences more than just design or communication—it fundamentally shapes a company’s actions and culture.”

Silverbullet was established to collaborate closely with its creative partner, Sunshinegun. It focuses on uniting how brands look, communicate, and deliver experiences. Unlike traditional branding strategies that concentrate mainly on visuals or messaging, Silverbullet’s approach includes aligning the customer experience and developing brand ideas that impact products, services, user experience, and corporate responsibility.

African Bank Soweto Marathon 2024: Running with the People and Backing the Community

The countdown to the 2024 African Bank Soweto Marathon has begun internal launch at the Bank’s Dr Sam Motsuenyane Building in Midrand, Johannesburg. African Bankers gathered to hear more about the exciting new elements that continue to build on the ‘People’s Race’ which returns for its 29th iteration on Sunday 3 November 2024.

This year, African Bank is not only celebrating the legacy of the race but also introducing several initiatives to enrich the experience for all runners. The campaign’s key message – “Run the People’s Race with the Bank that Backs You” – speaks to African Bank’s ongoing support for participants. This will also be showcased through the Audacious Rewards programme, with runners set to receive 50% back in rewards when entering using their African Bank cards.

“For African Bank, the Soweto Marathon is much more than a sporting event. It is deeply connected to African Bank’s roots, which trace back to 1975, when the Bank began empowering communities similar to Soweto, advancing dreams and helping to build financial independence for those with the audacity to believe. As the headline sponsor, we honour the spirit of Soweto while championing the dreams and ambitions of those who participate,” said Sbusiso Kumalo, CMO at African Bank.

In partnership with Joma Apparel, this year’s marathon will feature race shirts, and for the first time, specially produced running shoes designed exclusively for the event.

Making moves

Local celebs share inspiring lessons at the 2024 MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast

Vodaworld in Midrand recently hosted the highly anticipated 2024 MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast. The sold-out event brought together professionals, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs from across Gauteng under the fitting theme, From Dreams to Legacy: Make Moves for Your Future. Hosted by renowned media personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, the event offered a unique platform for both inspiration and actionable insights. Featuring an impressive lineup of speakers such as Connie Ferguson, Jean De Villiers, Miles Kubheka, Rachel Kolisi and Leanne Manas—the morning was packed with stories of resilience, innovation, and the pursuit of a lasting legacy.

Deirdre King, MD of Jacaranda FM, echoed the sentiment of legacy-building through community. “Dreams can create a lasting legacy when we move beyond personal ambition and take action that includes others. It’s through fostering an environment where people can grow, dream, and build their own legacies that we truly make a lasting impact,” she says. “At Jacaranda FM, we believe in creating spaces where these connections and opportunities flourish—where success isn’t just personal, but shared across communities.”

Prof. Magnate Ntombela. MANCOSA Principal added, “True legacies are built when dreams inspire collective progress. At MANCOSA, we believe in empowering individuals to not only pursue their dreams but to create a lasting impact that resonates across communities.”

Media Freedom Festival 2024

Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) has announced the 2024 Media Freedom Festival under the theme, Media for Democracy: Ensuring Access, Accountability and Integrity in Journalism. Proudly founded by MMA, this year marks an exciting expansion, with new and strengthened partnerships with leading organisations committed to collaboratively amplifying media freedom and human rights. With the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) joining us as our media partner, this year’s festival promises to be more impactful than ever before.

The festival continues its tradition of honouring Black Wednesday (October 19), the day in 1977 that the apartheid government clamped down on media and political organisations with far-reaching detentions, bannings and newspaper closures. With that background, this year’s event promises three days of dynamic dialogue, thought-provoking discussions, and insightful exchanges into the current news media industry challenges.

It is co-hosted by the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF), Campaign for Free Expression (CFE), Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the Press Council, SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition (SOS), alongside international partners such as the German Embassy and Goethe-Institut.