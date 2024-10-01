Wow, I can’t believe I have been in this industry for 14 years already. Looking back, it’s been a wild ride filled with lessons, triumphs and more than a few hard knocks.

One thing I’ve learned is that success in media and digital marketing isn’t just about keeping up with the trends; it is about creating meaningful connections, staying true to your values and knowing when to push yourself and when to take a step back.

I’ve also learned that there are notable strategies worth following at varying stages of one’s development in this industry, which I wish I had known earlier in my career.

I hope they offer even a little insight or help you navigate the complex world of work.

Sage advice for students

To all students dipping your toes into the world of media and digital marketing.

Stretch yourselves

University or college isn’t just about getting the grades; it’s about building relationships and gaining experiences that will set you up for success.

Network

Develop strong friendships; you never know whose aunt is a media mogul, whose mom is a strategist, or whose sister-in-law is a global PR director.

Get uncomfortable

Intern at the campus radio station, student paper, or council; get to know how it works behind the scenes, make connections with DJs, hosts, producers, publishers. Practice writing every chance you get – and offer to contribute to project, campaign or output.

Spread your wings

Start looking for internship opportunities in your second year, and aim for a global agency. The structure, exposure and opportunities to learn from other offices around the world are invaluable.

Initiatives for interns

Now that you have secured an internship, don’t get comfortable. You’re in a highly competitive environment and there are probably 50 or more people who could replace you.

Be proactive

Take your development seriously, and don’t wait for tasks to come to you. Be proactive, even if it means being ‘annoyingly clingy’. Talk to your boss whenever you can. Watch them work on tasks. Absorb everything.

Follow up

When you finish a task, don’t just hit send and forget about it; find out where it went, how it was received and what impact it made.

Report back

Reporting will become a major part of your career because it’s how you know whether what you’re doing is working or if something needs to change. It shows you are making an impact and, just as importantly, helps your client see where their money is going and that you are delivering on your promises.

Avoid the vices

Now, let’s talk vices. Because girl! In this industry, there are plenty of cashless bars at networking events, a party around every corner and enough social distractions to fill your calendar. It is easy to get swept up in the scene but remember why you are here, and what it is you want to be remembered for.

Build your brand

Now’s a good time to start honing and strengthening your personal brand. Don’t be afraid to be the wet blanket who says “no”. It might save you from being the intern who can’t hold their ‘Siyavana’ and end up as a cautionary tale. It may be tough, but I promise you: if you hold your own and remind yourself why you are there, you’ll always come out on top.

Seasoning the professionals

Now, speaking to the me of today: Keep grinding, Mama, but remember to manage your mental health. Find a rhythm that works for you and know that there is no version of you that will fail at this. You are important.

Watch out for imposter syndrome

It creeps in easily, but remind yourself that you’ve earned every seat at the table, every connection, every recognition, every award and every single one of those compliments.

Inspire ingenuity

Take your expertise seriously, and don’t be intimidated by those who know more – be inspired by them. Stay on top of your game and leave the politics at the door. Politics are the wasters of energy and the creators of doubt.

Balance yourself

Avoid rooms filled with too much noise about things that don’t “change the price of bread”. Choose the rooms that add value to your work as a trailblazer, and also know when to turn off your laptop. Finding balance is crucial. It’s not just about pushing through; it’s about thriving, and that requires you to listen to yourself, prioritise your well-being, and keep the bigger picture in mind.

Navigating the gender journey

Being a woman in digital marketing has its share of challenges. I have been underestimated, sidelined and sometimes overlooked. These experiences only strengthened my resolve.

Women bring a unique perspective to the table: one that is empathetic, creatively driven and rooted in an understanding of human connection.

We excel at balancing data with human emotion, using our lived experiences and empathy to create strategies that are both effective and meaningful.

It is critical to acknowledge the gender pay gap in our industry and advocate for change. According to a 2023 report, women in South Africa still earn about 30% less than their male counterparts in similar roles. It’s an ongoing challenge, but one that can be addressed through open dialogue, transparent policies and a commitment to inclusivity.

Remember, Miss Mam, your journey is unique – and while it might not always be easy, it will be worth it.

Stay curious, stay fierce, and never stop pushing forward.

Adelaide Tshabalala is head of strategy at Nerdware. She is an award-winning digital communications expert with a proven history of developing effective public messaging, strengthening internal communications policies, and creating robust crisis management procedures. Published in leading media outlets, Adelaide combines her professional expertise with a keen understanding of digital trends to drive impactful results.