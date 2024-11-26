[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu SSA proudly announces its groundbreaking designation as a Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

This landmark partnership elevates dentsu SSA’s ability to deliver advanced marketing technology solutions, enabling clients to lead in a dynamic and competitive digital environment.

As a Marketing Platform Sales Partner in SSA, dentsu SSA unlocks unparalleled access to Google’s comprehensive suite of marketing tools, analytics platforms, and cutting-edge advertising solutions.

These resources empower local businesses with unmatched precision targeting, data-driven insights, and seamless campaign integration, ensuring superior results and measurable impact.

Transforming the SSA digital marketing landscape

The SSA region stands at the forefront of a digital transformation. Yet, many businesses face obstacles in accessing world-class tools and expertise. Dentsu SSA’s partnership with Google bridges this gap, enabling local businesses to harness global capabilities tailored to the nuances of African markets.

“Our region is hungry for innovation, and this partnership is a game-changer. It reflects our commitment to offering clients the tools and strategies they need to excel,” says Sadiqah Levy, Group Performance Director at dentsu SSA.

What sets dentsu SSA apart?

Dentsu SSA is not just another sales partner, we stand out with:

Deep Local Expertise: Decades of experience navigating the complexities of African markets.

Customised Solutions: Tools and strategies uniquely tailored to regional businesses.

Client-First Mindset: A relentless focus on delivering measurable success for our clients.

Agility & Innovation: Always staying ahead of trends to create future-proof solutions.

“Our position as Google’s marketing platform sales partner in SSA solidifies our role as innovation leaders. We’re here to take digital marketing in Africa to the next level,” adds Lerina Biermann, Group Managing Director: Dentsu Media SA.

Driving the future of marketing in Africa

As businesses increasingly embrace data-driven strategies, this partnership positions dentsu SSA to redefine the digital marketing standard in Africa.

“This partnership highlights our ability to drive meaningful impact. We’re excited to empower brands to reach their full potential,” says Chantal Harrison, Managing Director of iProspect SA.

Unlocking growth opportunities

“We are thrilled to partner with Google to deliver next-level digital marketing solutions to our clients,” says Megan du Toit, Head of Google Marketing Platform at dentsu SSA. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, helping brands thrive in the rapidly evolving digital era.”