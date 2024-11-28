The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Association of Independent Publishers and Google launch major South African local news support fund

The Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) and Google have partnered to establish the Digital News Transformation Fund (the DNT Fund), a first-of its-kind initiative to support the sustainability and digital transformation of small, local, and independent news publishers in South Africa through targeted project-based funding.

Anetta Mangxaba, chairperson of the Association of Independent Publishers, describes the DNT Fund as a crucial lifeline for independent journalism in South Africa:.

“Local, independent publishers are essential to a healthy democracy, acting as watchdogs for their communities and amplifying the voices of grassroots citizens. However, in today’s challenging landscape for public interest journalism, South Africa’s grassroots outlets face immense financial pressures and the challenges of the digital divide,” she said.

“We value this partnership between AIP and Google that aims to proactively address the unique needs of South Africa’s independent and community publishers. We see this fund as a critical opportunity to support small and independent news publishers to grow, adapt to the demands of a digital era, and strengthen their role as effective and resilient voices for their communities,”

With a commitment of R114-million over three years (R38-million a year), the DNT Fund will provide project-based funding to help small, local and independent news publishers develop and strengthen their digital operations, improve their audience reach and engagement, and enhance the sustainability of their journalism.

For more information about the Digital News Transformation Fund, including eligibility criteria, governance mechanisms, and updates about the application process, please visit aip.org.za/fund.

People moves

IAB SA Y-Council welcomes new members

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has announced the appointment of new members to its Youth Action Council (Y-Council).

Established in June 2020, the Y-Council’s mission is to enhance engagement for industry professionals under the age of 35, providing an organised platform where they can voice their insights, collaborate on industry challenges and gain invaluable mentorship from seasoned leaders in the digital media and marketing sector.

“We are committed to cultivating a dynamic environment where young professionals can actively contribute to shaping the industry’s future,” said Luzuko Tena, Youth Action Council chairperson

For 2025, the Y-Council cohort will include 15 members under the leadership of Tena:

Menzi Mhlongo, Digify Africa

Dintle Phasumane, Digify Africa

Sikhanyiso Mdlalose, Dentsu

Kionna Moodley, PepsiCo

Thabani Khumalo, PepsiCo

Blessing Letsoara, Digify Africa

Tynielle Beyers, EssenceMediacom

Boitumelo ‘Tumi’ Motheng, Digitas Liquorice

Tshwanelo Fokazi, Nedbank

Lotang Mokoena, Accenture Song

Keaton Wenn, Machine_

Keamogetswe Mathe, Dentsu

Thulisile Madi, Publicis

Ruaan Marais, Ogilvy South Africa

Meaghan Essel, Accenture Song

Phylaxis.Ai partners with Carmen Boucher to champion preventative healthcare in South Africa

Phylaxis.ai, a pioneering health-tech platform, has announced Carmen Boucher as its first brand ambassador in its mission to transform healthcare accessibility across South Africa.

The platform combines advanced medical and data science to democratise access to essential health screenings and assessments, particularly for the 82% of South Africans who rely on public healthcare.

Developed by Phithos Technologies, Phylaxis.ai breaks down traditional barriers to healthcare through its innovative digital platform. Users receive personalised health assessments and educational content in English, isiZulu, and Afrikaans, making vital health information accessible to millions of South Africans. The platform’s intuitive interface guides users through comprehensive health questionnaires, generating tailored reports that identify potential health risks and recommend appropriate screening and preventive measures.

“In South Africa, where access to healthcare is a constitutional right, approximately 45 million citizens fall outside the medical aid system,” says Lovkesh Arora, CEO of Phithos Technologies. “Phylaxis.ai is bridging this critical gap by democratising access to preventative healthcare through technology. Our partnership with Carmen Boucher represents a significant step toward our vision of making quality healthcare information accessible to every South African.”

Stellenbosch University showcases legendary stories of alumni on Showmax

Stellenbosch University has announced the release of the Matie Legends & Pioneers documentary series on Showmax this November.

This groundbreaking series delves into the rich tapestry of the University’s history, offering viewers a contemporary reflection on its social and historical milestones, while celebrating the extraordinary stories of its alumni and community.

This is the first time that any university content is accessible on an African streaming platform.

Launched in 2020, Matie Legends & Pioneers was conceived by the Senior Director of Development & Alumni Relations, Karen Bruns, in collaboration with veteran journalist and alumnus Bun Booyens, and award-winning filmmaker Jo Higgs. The series is funded by the Development & Alumni Relations Division’s annual budget.

The series aims to present inspiring narratives that transcend biographies and memorable moments. It dives deep into SU’s archives, achievements, and traditions to tell of the trials and triumphs of the institution over the past century. Each episode captures the values, excellence, and mutual respect that continue to shape the university community.

Business moves

Tractor adds eight new digital sites in key suburbs to its inventory arsenal

South Africa’s widely known out of home (OOH) and digital out of home (DOOH) media hotspots, such as the CBD, V&A Waterfront and Sandton, are frequent recipients of ad spend. But there are new, emerging hotspots in the region that are more than worthy of spend and can add a great deal of value to advertisers.

So says Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director at Tractor Outdoor, a prominent South African media owner that has just added eight new digital and power-backed-up sites to its inventory arsenal.

“Each new location has been strategically selected to deliver maximum client value. These sites provide a compelling mix of high-quality data, strong engagement metrics, good dwell time, purchasing power, and unmatched reach, making them ideal for impactful and effective digital signage solutions,” she said.

In the Western Cape, the new sites include Century City and N7 Canal Walk – a mixed-use development has seen rapid growth over the past few years, offering commercial, retail and residential spaces; Tokai – close to the Blue Route Mall, with the route largely frequented by families falling within SEM clusters 3 and 4; N2 Helderberg and N2 Somerset Central – an area that is currently a hotbed for development, renowned for good schools, wine estates and scenic outdoor spaces; N2 Airport Industria – frequented by professionals with a significant portion falling within the 25 – 44 age category; and Cavendish – a site within the heart of Claremont, with exposure to affluent and family-orientated audiences.

In Parkhurst, Gauteng, Tractor’s newest site is situated in a vibrant and sought-after suburb known for its mix of trendy cafes, upscale restaurants, boutique stores and creative spaces.

These latest additions put Tractor’s Roadside Digital network to a total of 39 large format digital screens, with further digital expansion planned for early 2025 in Sandton and Fourways, Gauteng. This will extend Tractor’s nationwide DOOH footprint to well over 40 digital screens.

Petal Ads partners with Futuretech to expand advertising solutions across Africa

Petal Ads, Huawei’s Mobile first digital advertising platform, announced its partnership with Futuretech, one of Africa’s top advertising solutions providers, to transform the advertising landscape across South Africa and the wider region.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in advancing the capabilities of advertisers and agencies, empowering them to deliver more effective and data-driven campaigns.

Petal Ads is an innovative, mobile-first digital advertising platform with a significant user base. In the MEA region, it has around 90 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), offering strong engagement across various markets, which presents a valuable opportunity for advertisers and media companies targeting specific demographics.

Also, Petal Ads’ dedicated Data Management Platform (DMP) provides detailed insights and data-driven strategies to help advertisers achieve objectives like brand awareness, driving consideration, and boosting conversions.

Nedbank takes a bold stand against financial abuse: adverts to carry warning labels as the bank collaborates with POWA for 16 Days of Activism

Nedbank is taking a powerful stand against gender-based violence by launching a bold, far-reaching campaign throughout the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence. From November 25 to December 10, the financial services provider will feature a stark warning strip on its TV, radio, print, and online adverts – each carrying a vital message about the often-overlooked financial abuse that forms a significant yet rarely discussed part of the GBV crisis in South Africa.

Recognising the profound impact financial abuse has on its victims, particularly women, Nedbank’s campaign aims to raise awareness and spark a national conversation. The warning strips will serve as a call to action, urging South Africans to recognise the signs of financial abuse and take proactive steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

In addition to this bold public awareness initiative, Nedbank is reaffirming its commitment to the fight against financial abuse by partnering with POWA (People Opposing Women Abuse), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to providing essential support services to survivors of gender-based violence.

Khensani Nobanda (above), group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank explains that financial abuse is a lesser-known but deeply destructive form of abuse that traps victims – mostly women – in cycles of control and dependency, often making it nearly impossible to escape abusive relationships.

“While physical and emotional abuse are rightly condemned by society, financial abuse remains largely hidden in the shadows; yet it is just as crippling,’ Nobanda said. “As part of our commitment to using our financial expertise to do good, Nedbank is working to help bring this issue to light, educate people on its signs, and empower women with the resources they need to break free or avoid becoming victims.”

The Bread secures Ocean Basket account

The Bread, the Johannesburg-based agency known for creating culture-shaping work, has announced Ocean Basket as its newest client. With a track record of developing iconic work for names like Vans, The Campari Group, Jack Black Brewing Co., and Levi’s®, The Bread will spearhead PR, influencer marketing, and social media for the brand.

“We’re excited to be working with Ocean Basket. It’s a huge step for us as an agency and gives us the chance to bring our approach into a new category,” says Andrew Berry, co-founder and Managing Director of The Bread. “It’s a well-loved local brand that’s ready to stir things up in the dining space, not just here in South Africa but beyond our borders as well. We’re looking forward to exploring new directions for restaurant marketing and pushing the boundaries of what a brand like this can represent.”

Ocean Basket’s CMO, Jonathan Muir adds, “At Ocean Basket, we believe in the power of a strong brand narrative to connect with our community, and The Bread’s culture-shaping approach aligns perfectly with our vision. We’re excited to embark on this journey together, pushing the boundaries of what Ocean Basket can represent in seafood dining and beyond.”

QR Fox: The QR code revolution that makes everything shoppable and interactive

QR Fox isn’t just another QR code platform—it’s a revolution. Brands can now convert any image or video into a fully scannable, interactive QR code that bridges the gap between physical experiences and digital content. Whether it’s in-store, during a live event, or on a broadcast, consumers can unlock shoppable moments with a single scan, making every interaction count.

QR Fox takes things up a notch with dynamic QR codes that allow for constant edits to the QR code’s final destination and powerful real-time data insights so marketers can optimise every campaign for maximum impact.

QR Fox empowers brands to tell their story even before the consumer scans. With its image and video QR technology, brands can showcase engaging visuals or product highlights that draw consumers in. Think of it as a creative commerce journey that starts with curiosity and ends with a sale—whether in-store or at home.

“With QR Fox, we’re turning every physical and broadcast interaction into a shoppable or engagement moment. From creative ads to product displays, the sky’s the limit for how brands can engage their audience,” says Cam Naidoo, co-founder of QR Fox.

Proudly South African and Adreach announce partnership to uplift local businesses

Proudly South African and Adreach are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at uplifting local businesses and benefiting the South African economy. This partnership reflects a shared commitment from both organisations to promote and support Proudly South African entrepreneurs and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Zuza Mbatha, the newly appointed CEO of Adreach, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: “In the spirit of Ubuntu, which embodies shared values and principles, this partnership signifies our dedication to collective growth. Both Proudly South African and Adreach recognise that when we invest in local businesses, we strengthen our economy and uplift our communities. Together, we can create opportunities that transform lives and pave the way for a brighter future. “

Proudly South African echoed this sentiment, emphasising how closely aligned the two organisations are in their missions. Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, acting CEO for Proudly South African stated: “We are thrilled to join forces with Adreach. Our missions are interconnected; by working together, we can amplify our efforts to encourage local procurement and consumer habits that favour South African products and services. This partnership embodies a commitment to job creation and economic empowerment.”

In recognition of this significant partnership, five Proudly South African members have each been awarded R100 000 worth of Adreach street pole advertising for a duration of three months. This initiative aims to promote their businesses and enhance brand awareness within their respective markets.

PayJustNow leads with South Africa’s first BNPL CGI campaign

PayJustNow, South Africa’s leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider unveiled its ‘All the Things’ marketing campaign, being the first BNPL provider in the country to use computer-generated imagery (CGI). The campaign launched in November and aims to highlight the diverse range of products and brands available through the PayJustNow platform to drive consumer engagement ahead of the peak shopping season.

As Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers face a deluge of ads on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, many brands struggle to stand out. CGI offers a way to cut through the clutter with visually stunning, imaginative content that blends the real with the magical.

The PayJustNow ad features both surprising and familiar visuals designed to resonate with South Africa’s diverse audience. Using the iconic ‘broken bridge’ in Cape Town as a backdrop, the CGI transforms this landmark into a showcase of oversized shopping bags, filled with brands loved by South Africans.

“CGI allows us to showcase every merchant and every product in a single piece of content,” said Chae Francis, co-founder of Ace Labs, the agency responsible for creating the campaign. “It’s dynamic, shareable, and creates engaging, memorable experiences. Consumers feel something when they see this ad. This, in turn, fosters trust and a deeper connection between the end user and PayJustNow.”

Making moves

Join us for 2024’s Last IABSA Actionable Insights episode

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has announced its final Actionable Insights webinar for 2024. The exclusive session will include a report-back from IAB SA Council and Committee representatives to reflect on the projects launched this year as well as the exciting plans the organisation has in store for 2025.

When: Thursday, 28 November at 11 am

Where: Online via Zoom – REGISTER HERE

Themed ‘A Year in Review And The Road Ahead’, the final episode for 2024 will feature:

The Research Council’s Oresti Patricios will discuss the organisation’s 2024 aims of enhancing inclusion, education and participation within SA’s digital industry

Rene Fowler of the Future Measurement Committee will provide an update on the progress of the Measurement Dashboard and insights on what future evolutions of the Dashboard could entail

Education Council Head Su Little will highlight the Council’s strides in addressing skills gaps through innovative initiatives and what the Council has planned for 2025

IAB SA Executive Director Chris Borain will provide the organisation’s 2025 outlook, including IAB SA’s goals, initiatives and opportunities for member involvement.

Brands, agencies and publishers seeking to participate as sponsors or panellists in the 2025 Actionable Insights Series can raise their interest by mailing debbie@iabsa.net. Preference will be given to IAB SA members. To become a member, visit iabsa.net.

Briefly News to host webinar on unlocking the Power of storytelling for social media

Briefly News is hosting an upcoming social media webinar focused on mastering storytelling and audience engagement. The webinar will take place on Friday, 6 December 2024 and will be facilitated by the platform’s skilled Social Media Manager, Falyne Steyn.

To register for this exclusive and free webinar, register here.