The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Record performance for BBC Studios’ linear channel portfolio in Africa and other EMEA markets

BBC Studios has unveiled record-breaking performance for its linear channel business today, with standout growth in Africa alongside remarkable results across EMEA.

In Africa, BBC Studios’ linear portfolio on DStv – including BBC Lifestyle, BBC Brit, BBC UKTV, BBC Earth, and BBC News – expanded its reach by +14% in 2024. This growth marks the highest-ever performance for CBeebies and BBC UKTV, while BBC Lifestyle achieved its best results since 2017.

Additionally, BBC Primetime, a bespoke two-hour content block on SABC3, has increased its reach by an impressive 24% compared to the same period last year.

Arran Tindall, chief commercial 0fficer, EVP, EMEA Key Markets, commented, “2024 has been a record year for our channels business in EMEA. We have seen incredible numbers across our whole channel portfolio in the Netherlands, Poland, Africa and the Nordics, and I am extremely proud of the growth we have seen this year. This success is a testament to BBC Studios’ extensive breadth of high-quality content and the careful curation by our teams to deliver engaging schedules that resonate with local tastes and audiences in each of our markets.”

People moves

EDGE appoints CEO designate as it positions itself for a new era of digital innovation

Laura Wier has been appointed CEO designate of EDGE and CourseBook, effective from 1 December 2024.

In addition to assuming responsibility for business systems, CourseBook engineering, and driving efficiencies through innovation and AI, Wier will work closely with current CEO Dr Andrew Hibling for the next six months. Thereafter, she will be appointed CEO, focusing on daily operations and strategic execution, while Hibling takes on the role of Executive Chairman, guiding the business’s long-term vision and investor relations.

EDGE specialises in designing, developing and delivering educational content that is constructively aligned. Together with CourseBook, it has built a solid reputation as an academic expert, delivering cutting-edge learning solutions that enhance both the student and educator experience.

“Laura’s appointment is part of a strategic shift to leverage her extensive technology background to amplify the impact of CourseBook on a global scale,” reveals Hibling.

Cindy Valentine joins Minor Hotels as regional sales manager

Minor Hotels has appointed Cindy Valentine, who brings over 31 years of invaluable industry experience to the team. Valentine joins Minor from the Hilton Hotel Group, where she served as Commercial Director for the newly renovated Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, delivering exceptional results and driving growth.

Valentine is renowned for her passion for developing strong relationships with key market partners, understanding that collaboration is the cornerstone of success. Her approach prioritises innovative strategies that not only enhance profitability but also exceed the expectations of trade partners, positioning teams for long-term success.

Her leadership style is defined by adopting collaboration and innovation, creating an environment where her teams and the organisation excel in a competitive landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to the Minor Hotels family and are confident that her expertise and vision will significantly contribute to our continued success” says Lindi Mthethwa, regional director sales & marketing, Minor Hotels.

Business moves

Introducing We Are Bizarre’s bold new brand

A bold new agency has entered the scene – and the team at Sunshinegun had the privilege of bringing their identity to life.

We Are Bizarre is not your typical agency. They specialise in solving hard problems by embracing flexible perspectives and pushing the boundaries of creativity. For them, there’s no such thing as “too much.” No idea is too radical, no solution too unconventional, and no possibility too strange to explore.

This philosophy inspired Sunshinegun’s design approach, resulting in a brand identity that is as dynamic and unconventional as they are. Warped and bendy, the design invites you to stretch your imagination and look at the world from fresh perspectives.

At the same time, the brand reflects safety and openness – key values for an agency that encourages stepping outside comfort zones to embrace bold, innovative ideas. The team at Sunshinegun ensured the design balances creative freedom with functional usability, systematising elements to create order amidst the constructive chaos.

We Are Bizarre’s new brand is more than just an aesthetic, it embodies their mission to transform their clients’ brands with ideas that are as effective as they are outrageous.

With this launch, We Are Bizarre is set to redefine what it means to challenge norms in the industry – one groundbreaking solution at a time.

European and African Marketing Confederations join forces to advance global marketing landscape

The European Marketing Confederation (EMC) and the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) are joining forces to enhance the global marketing landscape through a strategic partnership focused on sharing best practices, advancing skills, and promoting education in marketing, sales, and service.

EMC, which brings together 100 000 marketing professionals across 12 European countries, will collaborate with AMC, a network of 30 000 marketing professionals spanning 16 African nations. Their shared goal is to exchange knowledge and strengthen competencies, with a particular focus on skills & competency profiles, training & education, and certification.

As the marketing, sales and service industries undergo a rapid transformation – due to data-driven strategies, time customer interactions and AI-powered technologies – expertise has become a critical differentiator for organisations globally. Research, such as the European Marketing Agenda, shows that marketing challenges and opportunities are strikingly similar across regions despite geographic differences.

“The trends we are seeing across Europe are mirrored in many ways by the challenges that marketers face in Africa,” says Helen McIntee, co-founder and president of AMC. “Our member associations are excited about this international collaboration, as it will help them align with global best practices and boost their capacity for cross-border trade. As digital technologies and data play an increasingly important role in marketing strategies, this partnership is especially vital for developing countries in Africa, where the digital marketing landscape is expanding rapidly.”

One of the first collaborative projects will be the adaptation of the European Marketing Agenda, a report highlighting challenges faced by the industry, for the African market.

Hayo Joins the GSMA to collaborate with world leaders in mobile

Hayo has joined the GSMA, a global member-led organisation representing the mobile industry, to collaborate with world leaders and support innovation across the mobile community. As a GSMA member, Hayo will join a community of industry experts from nearly 700 mobile network operators and more than 450 companies ranging from technology providers through to enterprises from vertical industries.

Hayo brings more than three decades of experience to the GSMA, delivering communications services and digital solutions to Africa, the Middle East and around the world. Hayo’s mission is to close the digital gap in Africa and around the world by bringing technology and digital solutions to underserved rural areas, as well as urban developments. This aligns with the GSMA’s goal of unlocking the full power of connectivity for people, industries and societies to thrive.

PRISA launches SMARTGEN: Shaping the future of PR

Set to roll out in 2025, SMARTGEN is an important step forward in fostering inclusivity, professional development, and innovation within the public relations (PR) and communications industry.

“As the communications industry evolves, it’s clear that our future lies in the hands of young professionals who bring fresh perspectives, new thinking and perspectives, and a deep understanding of the digital-first world. SMARTGEN is PRISA’s commitment to nurturing this talent and ensuring that the next generation is equipped with the skills, support, and ethical grounding needed to lead our profession forward,” said Paul Reynell, board chairperson of the membership committee at PRISA.

As the PR landscape continues to change, with rapid technological advancements, shifting audience behaviours, as well as growing demands for transparency and accountability, the industry faces several opportunities and challenges.

SMARTGEN is PRISA’s response to these changes – an embodiment of its unwavering commitment to putting the industry first. Every initiative PRISA undertakes, including SMARTGEN, is rooted in a vision of long-term growth and sustainability for the profession.

SPARK Schools unveils new brand identity, sets sights on leading global education

After a decade of phenomenal growth, and changing the education landscape in South Africa, SPARK Schools has launched a refreshed brand and corporate identity as it embarks on an ambitious growth strategy.

Key initiatives, aligned with the repositioning, involve continuing on an expansion strategy of opening schools across the country at the right time and in the right areas.

Earl Sampson, managing director of SPARK Schools South Africa, explained: “Yes, we have set ambitious growth goals for the business, and we have shown what can be achieved when we work together with our stakeholders and partners. With our refreshed brand, we are ready to continue our growth in South Africa whilst also seeking opportunities in the wider African continent. Our ambitions will build a brand for the continent and provide underserved communities across Africa with access to a world-class quality and leading education solution, the education solution this continent’s children deserve.”

SA-developed smartphone platform enables estate residents to choose local

South Africa is blessed with a diverse private sector highly capable of satisfying increasing demand for products and services with a local flavour.

“Many consumers previously coveted overseas shopping. Now it’s all about what locally-sourced product they can secure from the comfort of their estate,” said Anton Potgieter, Glovent CEO.

Glovent’s smartphone app is an estate management system that enables local, regional and national merchants to connect with the residents of over 100 estates and it’s already notching up some 500 000 impressions monthly.

Overseas, the vast majority of new jobs are being created by businesses serving local needs and there’s every reason to believe the same is true in South Africa.

With the Glovent Advertising Hub, merchants can reach estate residents actively interested in goods and services with a local flavour through static or rotating ads on the platform’s community management module and the mobile member app.

Janssen adopts J&J name as part of global rebranding initiative

Johnson & Johnson has announced it is updating its brand and uniting its two business segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name in South Africa.

The announcement marks the next step in Johnson & Johnson’s South African journey. Under a single umbrella, the company plans to further leverage its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to treat complex diseases and introduce solutions that deliver smarter, less invasive and more personalised patient care.

Moving forward, the Company’s two segments will be more connected to the Johnson & Johnson brand. Janssen, the Company’s pharmaceutical segment, will henceforth be known as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. The medical technology segment will continue to be known as Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The changes form part of a global rollout of the new Johnson & Johnson brand, first announced in September 2023.

Ahmed El Hofy, General Manager at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine South Africa said: “We are excited to enter a new era of healthcare innovation and tackling the toughest health challenges. Though our name has changed, our purpose remains the same. We will continue to focus on developing innovative treatments and championing patients every step of the way, while staying true to Our Credo values. We remain committed to serving patients, healthcare providers, and communities in South Africa and beyond.”

WAN-IFRA Congress essentials that will write media’s playbook for 2025 and beyond

World Media Leaders Summit: We will delve deep into how news organisations and their leaders are innovating to secure a sustainable future in an era defined by relentless transformation. What business models are working? When does it make sense to partner, collaborate or buy? Where are there opportunities for growth? Where do publishers make bold bets? What does consolidation mean in 2025? What can legacy media groups learn from up-and-coming mavericks?

World Editors Summit: This track will explore the shifting power dynamics in journalism so evident this year. How are editors refining their practices to keep and not alienate audiences? What are they doing about disintermediation by politicians? How is AI advancing investigations in 2025, and what role will it play in boosting productivity in a newsroom reimagined for the future? Finally, how are battle-weary editors navigating the growing number of crises that have become a routine part of newsroom life?

World Digital Media Summit: We will focus on opportunities in video and audio, with AI tools driving down production costs. Gen Z will take centre stage as media organisations grapple with shedding deeply ingrained ‘top-down’ practices, which often clash with this generation’s expectations of collaboration and authenticity. We’ll also revisit pricing strategies in the current economic climate and confront the complexities of referral traffic in an AI-driven world, where traditional SEO practices may wane.

Making moves

Charity Golf Day proceeds provide hope to inner-city children

There is a brighter future for inner-city children living in the Quigney area of East London thanks to funds raised through the 2024 Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day hosted with Meyers Motors, ISUZU.

The beneficiary was Future Roses Educare, which supports parents who cannot afford to pay for childcare services and early childhood development.

The funds raised at the charity golf day were used to purchase a range of items, including an alarm system with the next two years’ monitoring paid in full; mattresses courtesy of Midlanes & Sealy, lunch boxes, activity books, art kits, toys, a freezer, laptop, and a stove.

“Once again the East London business community and golfers have made a difference in people’s lives by opening their hearts and wallets to a local charity,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

“By investing in programmes and tools that foster growth and development, these contributions will empower the children and provide them with the hope and support they need to break the cycle of poverty,” said Nomlindo Beja, founder of Future Roses Educare in Quigney, East London.

Crewe Primary paying R10 000 Big Walk prize forward

East London’s Crewe Primary School in Amalinda will be donating the R10 000 it received in the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by ISUZU Motors South Africa school draw.

Organisers Nikita Willmers and Michaela Peinke say the school decided that they would support a charity which was local and which helped those with terminal illnesses.

The funds raised were donated to St Bernard’s Hospice in East London, one of the beneficiaries of the 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.

“This support was for the nurses and carers and hopefully covering some things that are needed to make them comfortable,” they said.

Crewe has decided to “pay forward by donating the R10 000 “to children suffering with terminal illnesses who might not make another Christmas”.

A local charity working with children suffering from potentially terminal illnesses is providing a Christmas wish list from children it has identified “so that we can bless them with something that could potentially make their Christmas wish come true”.

Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer, said, “Crewe Primary’s decision to ‘pay forward’ its prize is testament to the spirit of the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, where participants walk in support of others affected by cancer.”