Influencers are the new celebrities with millions of people watching their every step – from what they wear to where they eat, who they socialise with and what they are drinking.

To find out what the life of a food and drinks influencer is like, Musgrave Spirits chats to Roelia Schoeman whose blog, Boozy Foodie showcases the best of what Gauteng has to offer by sharing her food and drink experiences.

What inspired you to become a drinks/food influencer?

It was very much an organic transition. I originally created my social media alter ego, Boozy Foodie, to share my food and drink experiences primarily with friends and family.

Along the way, I also made connections within the wine and food industry, which further enriched my journey. Living in Gauteng, it is also important to showcase what we have to offer.

What do you love the most about your work?

As the Boozy Foodie, I’ve found this hobby to be incredibly enjoyable and enriching. Along the way, I’ve made wonderful friends, found a supportive community and gained access to the latest happenings in the food and drink scene.

Whether it’s a new restaurant experience, exploring a venue, sipping a creative cocktail, or discovering the newest wine vintage, there’s always something exciting to look forward to.

What do you need to know, or be good at to become an influencer/

Social media provides a visual experience, so focusing on capturing high-quality photos and videos is essential. Additionally, the ability to effectively share and translate your experiences to your audience is a valuable skill.

I recommend staying well-informed about your chosen subject matter to maintain authenticity. It’s easy for discerning followers to spot inauthentic content. Lastly, always engage with and respond to comments and interactions on your posts and always be keen to keep learning and embrace challenges!

Why do you love gin?

Gin is such a versatile spirit, and has a rich history with its origin in medieval times. The different styles of gin also make it wonderful to experiment with – from London Dry Gin to more subtle flavoured gins.

Gin offers a real canvas for creativity as it is possible to incorporate various herbs, spices, floral notes or fruit flavours.

Gin cocktails are, as a rule, visually appealing as well, with a lot of potential for the home mixologist as with a few simple garnishes, an impressive cocktail can be created.

What’s your preference, Musgrave Original or Musgrave Rose Pink Gin and why?

If I must pick a favourite, I most enjoy the Musgrave Rose Pink Gin. The floral notes, as well as beautiful pink colour adds to the appeal. Simply add a handful of berries in a beautiful glass and top it up with pink tonic and you’ve got a beautiful, effortless cocktail. In my opinion, Musgrave’s Rose Pink gin is the “Original” pink gin.

What do most people want you to do on their behalf?

Typically, I’m tasked with recommending or selecting a wine or spirit for gifting or to complement a meal or event. It’s always great fun, and it broadens my knowledge of the “boozy” world as well!

How many followers do you have?

Across all my Boozy Foodie social media accounts I have just over 20 000 followers. Instagram is my platform of choice though!

