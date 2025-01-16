The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: AFP and Mistral AI forge global partnership to enhance AI responses with reliable news content

Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Mistral AI have formed a partnership that will provide Mistral’s conversational AI assistant, Le Chat, with access to the full range of AFP’s text stories.

This collaboration will allow users to receive more informed and up-to-date responses, underpinned by content that meets the highest journalistic standards.

This multi-year agreement brings together Mistral AI, a rapidly growing European leader in artificial intelligence that has become a key player in the field in less than two years, and AFP, one of the world’s leading news agencies, which recently marked its 80th anniversary. The collaboration aims to strengthen the accuracy and relevance of Le Chat’s answers, further enhancing the value and visibility of the work carried out daily by AFP’s 1 700 journalists, reporting from across the globe.

“Partnering with a globally trusted news agency like AFP allows Le Chat to offer reliable, factual, and up-to- date responses, verified by professional journalists. We believe improving the accuracy of these responses is a key step in the deployment of our technology, particularly for businesses,” said Arthur Mensch, CEO and co- founder of Mistral AI. “Through this partnership, we are providing our clients with a unique multicultural and multilingual alternative,” he added.

People moves

New marketing manager for 5FM, Busisiwe Phakathi

Hot on the heels of the biggest set of nominations and solid wins at the Telkom Radio Awards, as well as a Silver Award in the 2024 Rapport Jou Keuse readers’ choice awards, 5FM is privileged to step things up a good couple of notches and welcome Busisiwe Phakathi as marketing manager.

Phakathi officially joined the station on 1 January 2025.

She holds a BA degree in Corporate Marketing, a certificate in Brand Management and Events Management from IMM and a Marketing Analytics certificate from UCT and has, over the course of 15 years, built a career across the radio, TV, media, online, streaming and EdTech sectors.

She began her journey at the SABC, where she honed her skills in audience engagement working across radio brands such as 5FM, SAfm, Radio 2000 and as a Portfolio Brand manager for SABC radio.

She then transitioned to Viacom South Africa – now Paramount Africa, where she served as a trade marketing manager 2019-2023. In this role, she successfully implemented trade strategies to drive sales, enhance brand positioning, and strengthen industry partnerships.

5FM and Good Hope FM PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane, said, “5FM had a highly successful year of innovation and growth in 2024 – with anything from one-man bands, to SMEs, big corporates and multinationals riding the Ampli5ed wave and seeing massive returns – and our aim is to push 2025 off the charts. Busisiwe’s track record and expertise, heart to change people’s lives for the better, sheer passion for radio with impact and masterful mind for campaigns that properly move SA’s youth, make her a perfect fit for the station’s continued evolution and success. We are privileged and massively excited to welcome her to the team.”

Casey Mantle appointed chairperson of the IAB Influencer Marketing Committee

Casey Mantle, head of digital at Special Effects Media South Africa, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee for 2025.

She steps into the role following the tenure of Pierre Cassuto, CMO of Humanz, who guided the committee through pivotal initiatives, including the release of:

The Influencer Marketing White Paper dedicated to educating our industry about best practice and;

The South African Content Creator Charter; dedicated to ensuring fair and safe disclosure to consumers.

The committee remains committed to driving thought leadership, industry collaboration, and impactful influencer marketing practices in South Africa.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as Chair of the IAB Influencer Marketing Committee, and I’m excited to pass the torch to Casey Mantle,” said Cassuto. “I have no doubt that under Casey’s leadership, the committee will continue its work in elevating the industry and creating meaningful change for both brands and creators.”

The committee’s focus for 2025 will remain on educating the industry and producing valuable resources.

Exciting on-air changes at Good Hope FM

Over the festive season, Good Hope FM’s listeners heard some brand-new and beautifully familiar, voices on the airwaves. Now, Cape Town’s Original has finally let the cat out of the bag about some exciting permanent and stand-in changes to its on-air offering.

Adrian Endley, a firecracker young talent who packs a power punch, and formerly content manager & head DJ at UCT Radio, has joined the Saturday edition of the Weekend Breakfast with Maka and Megan as sports presenter, broadcasting from 6 to 9 am.

Irma G, an MC, voice artist, TV presenter, club DJ and widely loved radio jock who has been serving up some sizzling hot content on various commercial radio stations, including Good Hope FM, makes her return to the station as a stand-in presenter, kicking off with a stand-in show for Garth B with ‘Thank Garth it’s Sunday’, this coming Sunday, 11 January from 12 to 3 p.m.

Two other top-notch additions to the team, Jadyn Goff and JP Mohd, will respectively be involved with producing/content creation and production/station imaging.

5FM and Good Hope FM PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane, said, “Good Hope FM is growing in leaps and bounds, so it’s only fitting to kick 2025 into high gear with some massively talented additions to our A-team of originals. We are privileged to have them on board and bring our listeners and clients even more of the Mother City’s best talent, freshest news, most engaging interviews and top tunes.”

Lebyane to host The Big Secret

Media Personality Penny Lebyane will host season 3 of The Big Secret. The Big Secret features participants who reveal their darkest secrets to those they feel burdened with, in order to find closure and healing.

HOT 102.7FM makes dream come true for student

A final year student at Stellenbosch University will be able to graduate and have her family by her side, thanks to the kindness of HOT 102.7FM’s listeners and the station’s Hot Cares Christmas programme.

On top of that, HOT 102.7FM’s intervention and subsequent airing of her story has resulted in the student being offered employment next year, including the offer of an internship at Volkswagen.

Born in Limpopo, 23-year-old Phophi Mudau moved away from her village in Venda to pursue her BCom Sciences degree, but her NSFAS funding didn’t stretch far enough to cover the last R47 000 needed for her to graduate.

With no financial support from her unemployed mother or estranged father, who left when she was a toddler, Phophi turned to an entrepreneurial solution: selling packets of sweets, sourced from Makro and marketed on Facebook, as a last resort to raise the funds she needs. Her goal was to sell at least 1000 packets before December to close the funding gap.

The Hot Cares Christmas team sent the station’s Head of News, Tara Penny, to Stellenbosch to investigate and break the good news to Phophi, after linking up live with the HOT 1027 Breakfast team of Simon Parkinson, Bunny Majaja and Simon Hill in the studio.

As part of the Hot Cares Christmas, the station will be covering the cost of the the remaining balance of her tuition fees, totalling R47 000, enabling her to graduate. HOT 102.7FM will also be covering the cost of getting Phophi’s mother and sister to her graduation and providing her with a shopping voucher for her to purchase work outfits for the start of her career.

“Thank you, so, so much,” said a tearful Phophi. “I can’t believe this! What planet are you from? I want to thank you, not only for the financial support, but I’m a person who has been struggling with self-esteem and confidence issues, and believing in myself, and I didn’t know what taking this step would do. But, with what you’ve done, I truly believe that nothing will stand in my way in my life.”

CMC Networks appoints Paolo Gambini as chief revenue officer

CMC Networks has appointed Paolo Gambini as its new chief revenue Officer (CRO). Gambini joins CMC Networks from his prior role as head of enterprise Sales at Arelion, where he spent over five years leading global sales initiatives. He brings more than 25 years of telecommunications experience and expertise to CMC Networks to continue to drive revenue growth, strengthen customer relationships, and support requirements across Africa and the Middle East.

Gambini has a proven track record in international sales, business development, marketing, network design and more, providing a multifaceted skillset to expand upon CMC Networks’ success. The appointment marks a key step in the company’s roadmap and mission to ensure businesses and users can benefit from world-leading technologies, no matter where they operate.

Hayo appoints Paul Loveridge as EVP

Hayo , a global innovator in digital solutions, has appointed Paul Loveridge as its Executive Vice President (EVP) to accelerate Hayo’s global growth. Paul brings a wealth of expertise to Hayo with over 40 years of telecommunications experience – most recently serving as VP Carrier Services EMEA at IDT Global. This appointment expands Hayo’s leadership team, using Paul’s unique experience to take Hayo to the next level in Africa, the Middle East and around the world.

Global superstar Alan Walker is Jetour brand ambassador

Jetour, the global SUV brand that focuses on affordable, stylish, and feature-rich vehicles, has this week announced its partnership with British Norwegian DJ, music producer, and electronic music artist, Alan Walker, a collaboration which stems from their shared passion for travel, music and lifestyle.

Jetour integrates lifestyle and travel by positioning itself as a companion for exploration and adventure. Walker’s music embodies travel, freedom, and dreams—which resonate closely with Jetour’s “Travel+” strategy – and thus makes him a perfect fit for the brand.

Born in England in 1997, Walker moved to Norway at a young age, where he developed a passion for music production. He is best known for his breakout single, Faded, which was released in 2015, garnering over 1.2 billion views on YouTube and selling more than 3.8 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in multiple countries and solidifying his position as a leading figure in the electronic music scene.

This collaboration is being unveiled alongside reports that Walker is composing a custom brand Jetour theme song, which is set to be officially released worldwide later this month.

Channel veteran Craig Patterson joins Exabeam as global channel chief

Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, has announced the appointment of Craig Patterson as global channel chief. Patterson will lead efforts to drive innovation and collaboration within the channel ecosystem, enhance go-to-market strategies, and expand the company’s footprint through strategic partnerships across North America, Europe, LATAM, iMETA, and APAC regions. Patterson’s deep channel expertise will help Exabeam further strengthen its position as the world’s leading and largest independent security analytics and security information and event management (SIEM) vendor.

Business moves

Brandsphere Media partners with the SABC to redefine advertising sales in South Africa

Brandsphere Media has entered the South African media landscape as a transformative media and content solutions company redefining how brands connect with their audiences.

With a strong focus on content sponsorship, Brandsphere Media embodies innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to delivering tailored advertising strategies that drive measurable outcomes.

At the helm of Brandsphere is chief executive officer Piwe Motshegoa, who brings over 20 years of experience spanning across media, marketing, and broadcasting. Her extensive career includes leadership in both public and private sectors, focusing on media sales, strategic marketing, and channel management.

In a strategic move to expand its reach and amplify its impact, Brandsphere Media has partnered with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), focusing on creating solutions for advertisers on the video entertainment business.

In collaboration with the SABC, the company aims to empower brands to connect meaningfully with South Africa’s rich multicultural market.

“Brandsphere Media is more than a media sales company; it’s a partner for brands seeking unique and effective ways to tell their stories while connecting with the diverse audiences the SABC offers,” said Motshegoa. “We are passionate about creating value-driven media solutions that resonate with audiences and adapt to the evolving media landscape.”

The SABC echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration. “Our partnership with Brandsphere Media is a testament to our commitment to fostering meaningful connections between brands and South Africa’s diverse audiences. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for innovation in advertising while contributing to the growth of the media industry,” said Nomsa Chabeli, SABC Chief Executive Officer.

Uber Advertising expands in South Africa

Uber Advertising has announced the expansion of its innovative advertising solutions into the South African market with the arrival of Journey Ads and Post Check Out Ads. With the launch, Uber is partnering with Aleph to help connect local brands with these impactful, data-driven advertising opportunities. This expansion marks a significant milestone as Uber Advertising continues its mission to connect brands with consumers in new and engaging ways.

Uber Advertising’s suite of products offers unique opportunities for brands to reach highly attentive audiences across both Uber and UberEats platforms. Key features newly available in South Africa include Journey Ads, which provide brands with 100% share-of-voice during a user’s trip, and Post Check Out Ads on UberEats.

“South Africa is an important market for us, and we are thrilled to bring our advertising solutions to local brands here. Our ability to connect with consumers in real-time during their journey or as they await their meal allows brands to reach their target audience in a highly effective manner. We’ve seen tremendous success globally, and we’re excited to bring that same value to South African advertisers,” said Paul Wright, Head of International, Uber Advertising.

Havas PR welcomes in the New Year with Novartis as a new client

Havas Red South Africa, the PR arm of Havas, has acquired Novartis as a new client.

Head of Havas Red, Nabiella De Beer, expressed the significance of this win. “Securing Novartis as a client is a momentous milestone for Havas Red, marking a period of growth and opportunity. This victory is particularly meaningful to me, given my background in healthcare. The healthcare industry is one of the most critical sectors in South Africa, and this win allows the Havas team to engage in impactful communications that directly improve people’s lives,” she said.

Novartis and Havas align as organisations, both committed to making a difference in people’s lives and impacting communities. Health is a key business pillar for Havas globally, with experts in creative, PR, media, medical writing, and content. Havas is committed to driving change, especially in Africa, where millions of people are underserved.

Additionally, the Havas Red department welcomed Lerato Motloung as account lead.

Temu ranks as top most downloaded app in South Africa

Temu, the direct-from-factory marketplace, is South Africa’s most downloaded app and leads downloads globally in 2024, according to Apple’s latest App Store rankings. This latest data underscores the growing popularity and trust in Temu among South African consumers.

Known for its innovative direct-from-factory model, Temu began serving consumers in South Africa in January 2024, offering a wide range of merchandise at affordable prices.

Globally, Temu holds the #1 position at App Store’s free app download charts in 24 markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. It also ranks as the second most downloaded iPhone app in countries like Italy, France and Japan.

Call for 2025 advertising agency Internship Programme Applications

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), in partnership with the Media Diversity and Development Agency (MDDA) and the Economic Development Fund (EFD), is offering four fully-paid 12-month internships for recent graduates or matriculants looking to start an exciting and fulfilling career in Advertising and Communications. The internship period will commence in February 2025.

Interns will be employed by an advertising, media or communications agency for the duration of the programme, and will be enrolled in the ACA’s accredited Graduate Programme, which is run together with The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business. Interns will get the opportunity to work and study at the same time, immersing themselves in real, hands-on work whilst also learning all they need to know about how the industry works, and what it takes to succeed and thrive.

At the end of the 12-month programme, successful candidates will receive a National Certificate in Advertising qualification (NQF 5).

To apply, please download the application form HERE and once completed, send the application via e-mail to Sne@acasa.co.za. Applications close on 15 January 2025.

Penquin celebrates a landmark year of growth and success in 2024

As 2024 comes to an end, brand and communication agency Penquin reflects on an extraordinary year filled with groundbreaking achievements, innovative campaigns, and major client wins. The agency has further cemented its reputation as a leading force in the marketing industry, recently earning the title of ‘Agency of the Year’ at the 2024 MMA Smarties Sub-Saharan Africa Awards.

Neill Robertson, client service director at Penquin, highlights one of the year’s key milestones was adopting a growth mindset. Spearheaded by renowned mentalist and speaker Gilan Gork, this initiative brought transformative changes to the agency’s culture. “Introducing a growth mindset has been a breath of fresh air,” says Robertson. “Its practicality and simplicity have shifted how I think and manage a team. This approach has sparked new levels of collaboration, creativity, and resilience within the agency.”

Penquin also celebrated remarkable client acquisitions in 2024.

Adding to the year’s highlights, Penquin received industry-wide recognition by winning accolades at major award shows. These included the New Generation Awards, the Assegais, and the prestigious MMA Smarties Awards.

Among the year’s many achievements, Robertson highlights the Suzuki dealer conference as a standout moment for him personally. Held at the Sunbet Arena, the event was Suzuki’s largest to date, featuring a spectacular show that earned rave reviews. “Delivering an exceptional experience for Suzuki’s ever-growing dealer network was no small task, but the feedback from guests and clients made it all worthwhile,” he said.

The Lekker Network: Connecting South Africans everywhere through opportunities to grow

A group of bold entrepreneurial South Africans has launched The Lekker Network, a place for South Africans and others who love working with them to connect, share opportunities, and do business together.

With the full complement of offerings and benefits still to be finalised before its official opening in March 2025, The Lekker Network will offer its members various advantages such as a business directory, a job portal for employers and job seekers, access to featured brand stories and to a social platform with like-minded individuals, and events in diverse locations for guests to meet others who are inspired by South Africans’ ‘can-do’ attitude.

“No matter where South Africans are, it’s always lekker doing business with us, whether everyone involved is living and working in South Africa, or whether it’s emigrants benefiting from home-grown connections in their new home country,” said Renier Lombard, co-founder of The Lekker Network.

The Lekker Network is setting out to forge connections between South African businesses and businesspeople, regardless of their location in the world, and has also welcomed members who aren’t South African, but who value South Africans’ work ethic, creativity, and resilience.

To encourage maximum efficiency, chapters of The Lekker Network will be grouped by region to allow for region-specific programming and cross-country networking. Groups could be collected within cities or smaller regions to enable in-person events and closer community support, with each local chapter organising workshops, meetups and social events for members to connect and collaborate.

Planet Fitness powers up as HYROX South Africa’s Official Training Partner

In an innovative move, Planet Fitness has announced its partnership with HYROX South Africa as its Official Training Partner, and a countrywide search for eight Planet Fitness X HYROX Master Trainers – a first in Africa.

HYROX has been rocking the global scene as the fitness trend, branded ‘The Fitness Competition for Every Body’, with its competitive, addictive, and high intensity training routine that is accessible to anyone. In 2023, a total of 65 races were held around the world with 175,000 competitors taking part.

As the only health club group with indoor running tracks, Planet Fitness is uniquely positioned to integrate and help build the HYROX community in South Africa.

MSC Cruises announces three title sponsorships of 2025 Grand Prix races

MSC Cruises is gearing up to be the title sponsor of three Formula 1® World Championship Grands Prix in 2025, further building on the cruise line’s partnership with the prestigious motorsport.

The three races will be the Austria Grand Prix in June, the United States Grand Prix and the Grande Premio de Sau Paulo.

It is the first time that the cruise line’s brand will be included in the name of these three iconic Formula 1 Grand Prix races and is in addition to the distinct track branding as part of MSC Cruises’ Global Partner status, which has been in place since 2022.

The collaboration between the two world-class brands reflects Formula 1’s continuing global growth and the continued popularity of cruising as a holiday choice.

Making moves

Jewellery Afrika launches 2025 cover competition for jewellery designers

Jewellery Afrika – an integrated digital platform aimed at empowering African jewellery designers and jewellery – has launched a cover competition for its monthly digizine, J-ZINE Edit.

“Beginning this month, we’re inviting jewellery designers from across the continent to submit their most spectacular, breathtaking, and innovative designs and stand the chance of being featured on J-ZINE Edit’s cover,” said Jason Aarons, editor-in-chief.

“In addition, each designer will receive cover story editorial telling of their unique artistic journey and featured piece, and mention on Jewellery Afrika’s social media platforms – gaining unprecedented exposure and recognition.”

J-ZINE Edit – which debuted in November 2023 – is an exciting, bold, modern and contemporary monthly digizine, integrated into Jewellery Afrika’s offerings and a hybrid digital platform for designers, consumers and the trade in South Africa, Africa and worldwide.

“We are passionate about what we do and how we do it,” enthuses Aarons. “The cover competition will undoubtedly raise the profiles of an incredible heartland of existing and up-and-coming African jewellery designers, their storyboards, their energy and their products.”

Entry details and rules may be obtained by emailing jzine@jewelleryafrika.com.

Disney+ debuts teaser for The Kardashians Season Six

Disney+ debuted the teaser for the highly anticipated sixth season of “The Kardashians.” The fan-favourite original series returns Thursday, 06 February 2025 exclusively on Disney+.

The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

The Copyright Amendment Act – What’s at stake for the creative industry?

SAFREA invites freelancers to an important panel discussion on the Copyright Amendment Bill currently before Parliament, and its potential impact on the creative industries. The Bill is about to be finalised and has sparked fierce debate, with both support and opposition across the industry. Here’s your chance to hear from experts on both sides of the argument about how the proposed changes would reshape copyright law and influence innovation. Whether you are a writer, photographer, graphic designer or content creator, this conversation is important to understand the future of copyright in the digital age. Register here: https://forms.gle/yzxgufjqkD6invuBA

Mental Health in Communication – Insights from IABC Africa and WHO

The Africa chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) has announced a partnership with the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management in support of the mental health and wellbeing of communication and PR professionals.

As members of the Global Alliance, IABC Africa members will benefit from the collaboration with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) QualityRights to deliver its most impactful mental health initiative yet.

“Communication professionals are often on the frontline with executive teams dealing with highly complex issues, from reputation management, crisis communication and stakeholder engagement,” says IABC Africa Chair Camilla Osborne. “Research indicates that communication professionals are experiencing unprecedented job-related stress levels.”

Together with the Global Alliance, IABC Africa will be providing its members a year-long commitment to raising awareness and supporting members by offering free access to the WHO’s QualityRights e-training for all members. This self-guided training programme equips communication professionals with tools to promote mental health and human rights in every setting globally.

Date: Thursday, 30 January 2025 Time: 09h00 to 10h00 SAST 08h00 to 09h00 WAT Registration link: https://bit.ly/4fmxYIT Cost: No charge

First Dream Drive Winner Drives Off in a Golf 8 GTI

Following the groundbreaking success of Mission Gusheshe, where Dream Drive sent a model of the iconic BMW E30 325i into the stratosphere, the platform has achieved another milestone – delivering its first dream car to a lucky South African winner.

Dream Drive, South Africa’s first skill-based dream car competition platform, announced its inaugural winner after the competition closed on 10 December. There were 20 extraordinary vehicles up for grabs with the round being won by a ticket for the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI — a car the winner from Thembisa had long aspired to own.

“I’ve always dreamt of owning a GTI,” said the emotional winner, overwhelmed with gratitude as football legend and Dream Drive launch ambassador Siphiwe Tshabalala and the Dream Drive team orchestrated a surprise moment, planned with the help of the winner’s brother.