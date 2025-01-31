In today’s crowded media landscape, brands are constantly searching for authentic ways to connect with their audiences.

Community radio – a dynamic and engaging medium – has evolved significantly over the past decade into a force brands cannot afford to overlook. Uniquely positioned to encourage hyper-loyalty, community radio offers a channel of trust and engagement that few other platforms can match.

One of the standout tools facilitating this connection is Commvibe, a Mediamark initiative dedicated to creating tailored advertising solutions for community radio. Commvibe enhances the already powerful localised content offerings of these stations, ensuring advertisers reach their audiences with precision and impact.

Deep connections

The strength of community radio lies in its deep connection with local audiences. Far from being just background noise, it is a trusted source for local news, cultural content and community-centred programming.

Listeners come to rely on these stations, having tuned in for years to voices that resonate within their communities. For brands, this creates an unparalleled opportunity to build trust through localised, consistent messaging that reaches listeners multiple times a day.

Stations such as Bok Radio, Thetha FM and Zibonele FM – exclusively represented by Mediamark – illustrate how local radio serves as a vital touchpoint for communities.

These stations don’t just broadcast content; they establish a direct line of communication between brands and loyal listeners. Commvibe amplifies this impact by crafting campaigns that align with the stations’ unique identities, ensuring advertisers resonate with their target audiences.

Data supports facts

The data supports this assertion. According to the Broadcast Research Council’s (BRC) RAMS Amplify survery for the period October 2022-September 2023, 73% of South Africans aged 15 and older listen to the radio weekly, with an average daily listening time of over five hours. *

This extensive reach provides brands with consistent exposure to attentive audiences. While specific data on ad recall rates within 24 hours for radio ads in South Africa is not readily available, the medium’s significant reach and engagement suggest that radio – especially community radio – is not merely background noise; it plays an active role in people’s daily lives, delivering messages that resonate.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), community radio is particularly valuable, offering an affordable way to connect with loyal, engaged audiences. With over 32 million radio listeners in South Africa, advertising through radio can help businesses gain a larger customer base and exposure to many potential customers. **

Engagement and loyalty

Commvibe, with its commitment to promoting community engagement, provides SMEs and larger brands alike with a strategic advantage. By harnessing the storytelling power of community radio, Commvibe ensures that brands are not only heard but remembered.

Community radio stands out as a platform where brands can embed themselves within the community’s fabric, building enduring loyalty and recognition over time.

In a world dominated by fleeting digital interactions, community radio, powered by tools like Commvibe, provides a medium that fosters genuine, lasting connections. For brands that prioritise engagement and loyalty, community radio isn’t just an option; it’s a strategic advantage.

Wayne Bischoff is CEO of Mediamark.

