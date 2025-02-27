The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli joins global task force for public media

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has announced that its group chief executive officer, Nomsa Chabeli, has been appointed as a member of the Global Task Force (GTF) for Public Media. This prestigious international body brings together leaders of major public broadcasters to champion the values of public service media in an evolving global landscape.

Chabeli joins an esteemed group of media executives, including Anne Lagercrantz, the new CEO of Swedish Television (SVT), Marie-Philippe Bouchard, President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, as well as leaders from the BBC, France Télévisions, ABC Australia, and RNZ (New Zealand).

Recognising the critical role of public service broadcasting, Chabeli highlighted the challenges facing the industry.

“Public service broadcasters are custodians of democracy, culture, and diversity, yet we face immense challenges. From combating misinformation to navigating technological disruption and staying relevant to increasingly fragmented audiences, our mission has never been more crucial.”

Norbert Himmler, Director-General of ZDF and Chair of the Global Task Force, welcomed Chabeli’s appointment, saying: “We all feel the increasing pressure on public service media worldwide. I am therefore delighted that Nomsa is joining our international roundtable, where we will work together to promote and uphold the values of public service broadcasting worldwide.”

The Global Task Force for public media exists to defend and promote public media principles such as access, accuracy, accountability, creativity, impartiality, independence, and high journalistic standards, all of which are fundamental to a well-informed and democratic society.

People moves

Accenture Song announces a strategic leadership change in South Africa

Accenture Song has announced a strategic leadership change in South Africa. Effective immediately, Celeste Koert has been appointed as the new lead, succeeding James Barty, who has been in the role since April 2024 and will continue to support Koert in an advisory capacity.

Koert brings over 20 years of experience in digital customer transformation to her new role. With a proven track record of building and scaling digital businesses, she has led high-performing digital customer teams across Africa, partnering with clients to reimagine and deliver their digital customer ambitions.

With Koert at the helm, the Accenture Song team is primed to continue pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that address clients’ evolving needs, fostering deeper and more meaningful connections. This shift underscores the business’ dedication to helping clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced market.

Koert said, “I believe in the power of creativity reinvention and to shape the future. By embracing digital transformation and fostering innovation, I am committed to helping our clients reimagine what’s possible. Together, we’ll craft solutions that not only solve today’s challenges but also pave the way for tomorrow’s opportunities – turning bold ideas into impactful realities.”

Primedia Out-of-Home appoints Genevieve Coward as deputy chief executive officer

Primedia Out-of-Home is pleased to announce the appointment of Genevieve Coward as deputy CEO effective 1 March 2025. With over a decade of experience in strategy, revenue growth and innovation, Coward has been instrumental in driving Primedia Out-of-Home’s commercial success. Her expertise in data analytics, market intelligence and client-centric solutions has reinforced the company’s position as a leader in the out-of-home advertising industry.

This appointment follows the successful consolidation of Primedia’s retail and outdoor divisions under the leadership of Bongumusa Makhathini, a move that expanded the company’s presence across South Africa. Under Coward’s leadership, the business will build on this momentum by accelerating innovation, enhancing media solutions for advertisers and driving sustained commercial growth.

A key priority will be strengthening client partnerships by delivering tailored, results-driven solutions that align with evolving brand objectives. By proactively providing strategic insights and leveraging technology-driven innovation, Primedia Out-of-Home aims to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in executing high-impact media campaigns.

Makhathini, CEO of Primedia Out-of-Home & Primedia Studios, emphasised the significance of this appointment, stating, “Genevieve’s strategic vision and expertise in revenue growth, data analytics and innovation make her the ideal leader to take Primedia Out-of-Home into the future. We are confident that her leadership will drive measurable impact for our clients and partners across the industry.”

Penquin celebrates growth with new hires and key promotions

Penquin has announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the appointment of three new hires and the promotion of four existing team members.

The new talent joining the team includes Siphu Romeo, who comes on board with Team Accelerate as a mid-level graphic designer; Lloyd Nyesvu, who has been appointed as business unit director of Team Illuminate; and Lwando Marambana, who is joining the team as the Business Unit Director on Team Accelerate working on the Suzuki account. These new additions bring fresh perspectives and specialised expertise that will further enhance the agency’s creative and strategic capabilities.

In addition to welcoming new talent, Penquin has also announced the promotion of several key team members: Brenton Bekker has been promoted to senior brand activations Manager, Lauristeen Booysens is now the lead digital strategist, Nolwazi Mbongwe has advanced to senior account manager, and Kelebogile Mopeloa has been elevated to senior media planner and buyer.

TransUnion Africa Appoints Lindani Dube to Spearhead HR Leadership

Global information and insights company TransUnion Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindani Dube as chief human resources officer and vice president of TransUnion Africa, leading TransUnion’s operations across Africa, effective 6 January 2025.

Dube brings over 20 years of experience driving growth, HR effectiveness, and cultural transformation for multinational organisations across Sub-Sahara Africa, East and West Africa, and Europe. Her strategic leadership, combined with her passion for people development, positions her as a dynamic force in spearheading innovation and growth at TransUnion in Africa.

In her new role, Dube will oversee all HR functions across TransUnion’s Africa-based markets and centres, including GCC Africa, ensuring alignment with the organisation’s vision and business goals.

Dube is enthusiastic about her new role, saying: “I am excited to join an organisation that prioritises growth, innovation, and people development. I look forward to contributing to TransUnion’s vision by driving impactful HR strategies that build a culture of excellence, inclusion, and empowerment.”

CFI Financial appoints Maddy Mutati as country marketing manager for South Africa

CFI Financial Group, a globally recognised leader in online trading services, has announced the appointment of Maddy Mutati as country marketing manager in South Africa.

Mutati joins the team with a wealth of experience in marketing, strategy, and digital communications, bringing over 13 years of expertise from both emerging and developed markets. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in CFI’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its brand presence and empowering traders in the South African market.

As a Chartered Marketer (CM), she specialises in responsible marketing, data analytics, and strategy. Her career spans leading roles in banking, including Capitec, where she spearheaded marketing initiatives for strategic growth areas, and FNB, where she worked with Rest of Africa teams to drive marketing excellence across retail, business, and commercial sectors.

Mutati is passionate about client-centricity, data-driven decision-making, and innovation. She is known for her ability to create marketing strategies deeply rooted in human insights while also leveraging bold business decisions to drive measurable impact.

Business moves

Bloomberg Television rebrands its monthly Africa Show to Next Africa

Bloomberg Television has announced the rebrand of its monthly Africa show to become Next Africa, integrating its television, podcast and newsletter coverage under a single brand delivering all the latest news and analysis from the worlds of finance, business and beyond. The show’s previous name was Africa Amplified.

Anchored by Bloomberg Television chief Africa correspondent Jennifer Zabasajja from Bloomberg’s Johannesburg studio, Next Africa will feature live reporting from Johannesburg, Kigali, and Lagos, delivering on-the-ground analysis and real-time coverage of Africa’s most pressing developments. The programme will continue to air on the fourth Friday of every month, providing an in-depth look at the forces shaping the continent’s future. All changes will be effective on February 28.

The weekly newsletter Next Africa, delivered to subscribers’ inboxes, provides perspective on the continent from Bloomberg’s senior reporters and bureau chiefs.

Airport Ads awarded Lanseria Airport media rights tender

Airport Ads, a Provantage company, has announced the extension of its exclusive airport advertising rights to Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport. The renewed partnership will incorporate significant upgrades, including the installation of advanced audience measurement technology, a large-format digital screen on the gantry at the airport entrance and new, larger Airport TV screens. The contract awarded reaffirms Airport Ads as a leader in airport media and advertising.

Recent research results shared by Provantage reflect that 54% of digital ad viewers noticed digital Airport OOH (Out-of-Home) advertising “all” or “most” of the time. 68% of viewers engaged in at least one action after seeing a digital airport ad, and 59% engaged in mobile device actions after seeing a digital airport ad.

Irvine Partners and Dreaminfluence accelerate the growth of Africa’s $3 billion creator economy

Irvine Partners, a creative communications agency with offices in Africa and Europe, has signed an exclusive licence with Dreaminfluence as their Africa partner. Dreaminfluence, an all-in-one platform that empowers brands to build and scale influencer marketing has executed thousands of influencer campaigns and worked with over 20 000 influencers.

Monetisation should not be out of reach for African creators said Rachel Irvine, CEO of Irvine Partners. “Dreaminfluence provides digital infrastructure and connects creators to brands, backing their work so they too can unlock opportunities while brands can grow their reach with authentic content that resonates with audiences.”

DUO adds two clients to tech portfolio

DUO Marketing + Communications has announced the addition of two new clients to its award-winning tech portfolio: VAS-X and Nkgwete IT Solutions.

DUO CEO Judith Middleton said, “Our high performance teams serve our tech clients with integrity and professionalism set against strict service level agreements. In all phases of the relationship, we hold ourselves fully accountable for our clients’ investment and the elevation of their brand.”

VAS-X has proven, since its beginnings in Southern Africa in 1999, to be a trusted customer-partner that delivers value and competitive advantages to customers in Africa and Asia Pacific.

Nkgwete IT Solutions was introduced to DUO by Marc Fletcher of Hedley Sydney. Fletcher is a fractional CMO, who DUO originally worked with as a client at Altron Digital Business. He is now a preferred partner to DUO and our clients thoroughly enjoy his deep strategic knowledge and experience.

TikTok launches new experience with STEM Feed

TikTok, has launched the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) feed in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

In the same way that TikTok curates a following and friends feed, it now also offers content specifically covering STEM topics. The feed is currently live and is available over 20 countries across SSA. Users can now click on the STEM feed alongside the For You feed to open up a world of knowledge from respected experts in their fields. The feed features content in the English language with auto-translated subtitles, verified by two independent fact-checking organisations, CSN and Poynter.

“TikTok is home to more than entertainment. It’s a platform where users flock to make discoveries; whether it’s uncovering a new restaurant, listening to a new artist for the first time or learning a new language. #STEMTok expands the world of discovery for our users whilst educating them with enriching content,” saidBoniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok.

Dialogue Communications joins PROI Worldwide

Dialogue, a leading South African full-service communications consultancy, has been selected by the PROI Worldwide board to join their network of the world’s largest partnership of independent communications firms as their second South African partner agency, alongside Accenture Song.

This decision further enhances PROI’s footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa while providing Dialogue with direct access to global expertise, resources and best practice.

Tracy Jones, founder and MD of Dialogue, sees the partnership as a game-changer for the agency, its team, and its clients. Jones says, “Joining PROI Worldwide allows us to elevate South African brands on a global stage while bringing fresh global insights back to our market. As part of this powerful network, we gain access to the best strategic minds in PR, marketing, and digital communication worldwide. This means our clients benefit from global best practice and expertise tailored to the unique needs of South African audiences.”

For the Dialogue team, the collaboration presents exciting learning, development, and networking opportunities, from cross-market collaboration with PROI partners to international exposure for industry training and event participation.

Chartered Institute of Marketing and the African Marketing Confederation announce partnership

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) have announced a partnership to collectively advance the marketing profession, for the benefit of marketing professionals, businesses and society in Africa and the UK.

The newly established partnership between CIM and AMC aims to foster the advancement and mobility of the marketing profession. This collaboration will offer professional marketers and practitioners access to valuable development opportunities.

Under the new partnership, both organisations will collaborate to advance the marketing profession by aligning marketing standards, education, and qualifications. Marketers across Africa and the UK will benefit from the latest resources designed to enhance their skills, advance their careers, and improve the performance of their organisation.

Discussing the agreement, Helen McIntee, President of AMC said: “CIM and AMC are united by a shared vision to elevate the marketing profession. This collaboration provides marketers extensive opportunities for professional growth, including broader access to training, qualifications, cutting-edge thought leadership, and insights into emerging trends. By empowering marketing professionals in Africa and the UK, we will equip them with the skills needed to navigate uncertainty and drive business growth, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.”

Mzansi’s No.1 cooking show Colour Your Plate with Koo returns for a fiery-fourth season

After three successfully sizzling seasons, Colour Your Plate with KOO returns to South Africa’s screens for a much anticipated fourth season. Dubbed as South Africa’s favourite cooking show where the stakes are higher, the flavours are bold, and the kitchen is sizzling with excitement. The new season premiered on Tuesday, 11 February at 7 pm on SABC2 as the hunt for South Africa’s next culinary superstar continues.

“As we kick off the 4th season, we’re excited to further embed our mission to inspire creativity in the kitchen while staying true to the flavours that have made KOO a household name. Season 4 of Colour Your Plate with KOO is all about celebrating the timeless pairing of KOO Baked Beans and Chakalaka – a true Iconic Duo that has been bringing families together for generations,” said KOO Marketing Manager Neo Dikamotse.

TRACE x MEDIACO: A strategic partnership for hip-hop and afro urban culture!

At the occasion of the Trace Awards & Summit in Zanzibar, Trace, the global media brand for Afro-Urban music, entertainment and empowerment, and MediaCo Holding Inc. owner of the legendary HOT 97 and WBLS brands and FM radio stations, announce that they have joined forces in a groundbreaking strategic partnership to amplify Hip Hop, R&B, and Afro-Urban culture worldwide.

This collaboration will unlock new content and distribution opportunities, leveraging the cultural influence of both brands to reach audiences across multiple platforms. Key initiatives include:

Launching new TV Channels dedicated to Hip Hop, R&B, and Afro-Urban culture.

Co-producing and distributing exclusive content across digital and streaming platforms.

Expanding the Iconic HOT 97 Summer Jam to a global stage.

Co-hosting the Annual Trace Awards and other high-impact events.

Driving new advertising and distribution strategies to elevate engagement and monetisation.

This partnership marks a bold new chapter in the evolution of Hip Hop and Afro-Urban culture, setting the stage for deeper connections, greater opportunities, and an unstoppable global movement.