The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: New era for Kaya 959 as United Stations appointed sales partner

Kaya 959 has appointed United Stations as its sales partner, effective 1 February 2025.

The decision follows a closed Request for Proposal (RFP) process, where selected companies were invited to submit proposals.

Multichannel sales house Mediamark has represented Kaya 959 since 2016, which has been a “privilege”, according to CEO Wayne Bischoff.

Kaya 959’s managing director, Colleen Louw, thanked Mediamark for its “professional collaboration” over the years.

Looking ahead, Louw highlighted the station’s enthusiasm for the new partnership. “As we enter this exciting new chapter, we look forward to working with United Stations to further grow the Kaya 959 brand. We are confident this partnership will be productive and impactful. Above all, we assure our stakeholders that this transition will be handled seamlessly,” she said.

United Stations managing director, Rivak Bunce, expressed his passion for reuniting with Kaya 959: “Kaya 959 is more than just a media platform; it’s a cultural powerhouse with a deep connection to its audience. At United Stations, we are committed to amplifying this unique position in the marketplace. We’re thrilled to be back in partnership with Kaya 959 and are ready to drive new opportunities for both advertisers and the station.”

People moves

Razor names Sharleen James as managing director

Razor Public Relations – a division of The Up & Up Group (the African affiliate of M&C Saatchi) – has appointed advertising and communications leader Sharleen James as its new managing director effective 1 February.

Dustin Chick, who founded the agency together with partners Christopher Lazley (as executive creative director) and Kalay Maistry (as head of client services) in January 2020, will become chief executive. James joins Razor from Accenture Song, where she was group managing director in South Africa. She is also a board member of the Association for Communications and Advertising South Africa (ACA).

“Having worked so well with Sharleen for almost 10 years previously, it’s a major highlight of our journey that we now get to welcome her into Razor. She brings with her a set of critical skills we believe we need in a more complicated world, where PR continues to evolve so rapidly. Sharleen’s exceptional client services smarts, her sound, fair and kind leadership style and her ability to manage the demands of both scale and complexity are major aspects of our growth plans,” said Chick.

Said James, “It is exactly this that attracted me to this role – the drive to do things differently and to do them better. Knowing I can bring 25 years of through the line learning to a PR agency focused on the future is exactly what attracted me to this role. I buy into Razor’s view of a more modern strategic communications business. Our proposition around ‘Powerful Conversations’ is relevant and distinctive, and I know that my knowledge about process, client delivery excellence and deep client relationships will bring a tremendous competitive edge to our whole team.”

UNFPA appoints Shudu Musida as Global Champion for Women and Girls

UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, is proud to announce Shudufhadzo (known as Shudu) Musida as its Global Champion for Women and Girls.

Her first act in this role is to help observe the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation by launching a UNFPA campaign entitled Patterns of Hope – inside the movement to end female genital mutilation, which focuses on ending the harmful practice endured by more than 200 million women and girls worldwide.

Musida previously served as UNFPA’s first-ever Regional Champion for East and Southern Africa, where she advocated for women and girls’ sexual and reproductive health. Crowned as Miss South Africa in 2020, she has since leveraged her platform to mobilize awareness and action on gender equity and mental health, notably via her Mindful Mondays programme, which reached over 1 million weekly viewers. Her unwavering commitment and impact have been invaluable for UNFPA.

FCB Africa appoints Thumiso Masoha as chief experience officer

FCB Africa has announced the appointment of Thumiso Masoha as its new chief experience officer, effective 1 February 2025.

Masoha brings over two decades of expertise in marketing, communications and business development. He has a proven track record of reshaping brand-agency relationships, revitalising underperforming business units, and delivering measurable client success.

His industry experience spans Financial Services, Professional Services, IT & Telecoms and FMCG, with a strong portfolio of both B2B and B2C clients, including FirstRand Group, Onafriq, Nedbank, TransUnion, Discovery, MTN, Old Mutual, MiWay, Unilever, and Tiger Brands.

“Thumiso’s ability to build strong partnerships and drive sustainable growth makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Reagen Kok, MD of FCB Africa. “His leadership will be instrumental in elevating our client-first approach and ensuring we continue to deliver impactful, business-driving creative solutions.”

“I am thrilled to join FCB Africa at such a transformative time,” said Masoha. “This agency has a legacy of creative excellence, and I look forward to working with this exceptional team to drive even greater impact for our clients and redefine the future of brand engagement.”

Delta Victor Bravo appoints Sinovuyo Mdunge as strategy analyst

Delta Victor Bravo (who represent eatbigfish in Africa) is has announced the appointment of Sinovuyo Mdunge as Strategy Analyst, following her successful internship with the company.

With a strong academic background in strategic management and a keen analytical mindset, Mdunge brings fresh thinking and a passion for uncovering data-driven insights that support strategy development and business decision-making. She is particularly focused on exploring emerging trends that impact businesses and brands.

Mdunge holds a BCom Honours in Strategic Management from the University of Johannesburg. Her appointment reflects Delta Victor Bravo’s commitment to fostering young talent

Volkswagen Group Africa takes over retail operations of the Ducati Brand in South Africa

VWGA has appointed Tertius Cronje to head the Ducati Brand in South Africa. Cronje has 24 years of experience in the automotive retail business gained in the local and international markets. His experience includes 10 years in the motorcycle retail business.

“South Africa is the ideal environment for our motorcycles range, either for track use, twisty roads or gravel. I am sure that this, together with the passion and professionalism of our new partner, Volkswagen Group Africa, will allow us to provide great experiences to our Ducatisti, allowing us to expand our presence in the country and getting closer to their needs, also considering that in the country there are some of the greatest collectors in the world of special cars and bikes,” commented Francesco Milicia, Director: Global Sales & After Sales at Ducati Motor Holding Spa.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa appoints Zweli Mnisi as GM: Corporate Communications

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has appointed Zweli Mnisi as the new general manager: corporate communications, effective 3 February 2025.

Mnisi is an accomplished communications executive, with over 20 years’ experience in brand management, corporate communications, media liaison, digital and stakeholder engagement executed across various multinationals as well as in the public sector.

In his recent corporate role, he served as head of public relations, media engagement & digital: East and Southern Africa Region at Nestle.

He also successfully implemented and provided strategic leadership in cutting-edge projects, both locally and internationally, resulting in positive and sustainable earned media coverage.

NBA Life returns to SABC 2 with new hosts, co-producers and a bold new look Season 2 of NBA Life is back, bringing fresh energy, dynamic hosts, and a brand-new visual identity to screens across South Africa. The new season, co-produced by Primedia Sport and NBA Africa, premiered on Sunday, 26 January 2025, at 18:00 on SABC 2, promising an exciting journey for both die-hard basketball fans and casual viewers alike. A rising star in the entertainment industry, Norman Mpumelelo Nhlapo brings a passion for uplifting communities through music, storytelling, and public speaking. At just 27 years old, his dynamic presence and commitment to authenticity will connect with audiences, offering a fresh and engaging perspective on NBA Life. A seasoned broadcaster, DJ, and urban culture curator, Kyeezi is no stranger to the entertainment industry, with over 11 years of experience as a radio host, MC, and TV presenter. A former provincial basketball team coach, his deep-rooted love for the game, combined with his vibrant personality, makes him the perfect fit to lead audiences through the culture, fashion, and excitement of the NBA. This season, NBA Life is set to immerse fans in the fusion of basketball, fashion, music and lifestyle.

Audi South Africa announces Ricci Birchfield as new head of marketing, product and PR

Audi South Africa has announced Ricci Birchfield as the company’s new head of marketing, product and PR. Birchfield brings more than 18 years of experience in automotive, specialising in marketing, digital strategy and business transformation. With his record in leading digital initiatives and driving organisational growth, Birchfield is well-positioned to take Audi South Africa into its next chapter of progress.

His career has been defined by a deep understanding of the automotive industry’s rapidly changing landscape. He has held key roles in both the global and local automotive sectors, serving as head of digital business market relations at Audi AG, where he led the communication and collaboration of global digital initiatives for Audi’s digital business in Ingolstadt, Germany.

“We’re thrilled to have Ricci join us,” says the head of Audi South Africa, Sascha Sauer. “Ricci’s extensive experience, particularly in digital strategy and transformation, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and evolve in the fast-paced automotive industry. His leadership will play a crucial role in driving our brand’s success and expanding our presence in the local market.”

Business moves

Mall Ads unveils new wall site at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Mall Ads, a Provantage brand, has partnered with Pareto Limited, one of South Africa’s top-ranking property developers to launch an unmissable wall site at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Tshwane. The centre is home to over 400 retailers and draws an average of 1.6 million shoppers monthly.

The first brand to take advantage of this exciting opportunity is AbinBev’s Castle Lite, a bold, informed choice by the brand, one that immediately highlights the highly sought after nature of this prime location.

Mzi Deliwe, Deputy CEO of Provantage and director at Mall Ads, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of this iconic billboard at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre. It represents a pivotal moment for brand advertisers looking to achieve maximum visibility and exposure in one of South Africa’s busiest retail environments. This partnership not only strengthens our position as leaders in the retail advertising sector but also sets a new benchmark in terms of brands being able to reach and capture the attention of a highly relevant and dynamic audience.”

Talk360 signs exclusivity deal with Hayo

Hayo , an innovator in digital solutions in emerging markets, has signed an exclusivity deal with calling app provider Talk360 to enable high-quality and affordable international calling for communities across Africa and around the world.

The partnership supports Talk360’s mission to ensure international calling is accessible to all. Hayo is one of the largest and most trusted voice aggregators in the African market, helping Talk360 connect over four million people last year alone.

“Hayo is focused on enabling on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives. Our partnership with Talk360 shows how we can help to connect African people with high-quality calling that is affordable and reliable. We believe in using our expertise to enable new digital experiences and deliver voice-based communications in new ways. For so many people in emerging markets, calling is still essential, and it is great to support Talk360 as it connects people to the services they need, at the right price point,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “There’s still room for innovation in voice. You just need to have vision.”

Warner Music Africa launches FairPlay Songwriting Camp initiative to empower women in African music

Warner Music Africa has announced the launch of FairPlay Songwriting Camp, a pioneering five-day event dedicated to empowering women in the music industry. Set to take place from 5 to 9 March 2025 in Sandton, Johannesburg in Gauteng, this transformative event brings together some of the most talented female artists, producers, and songwriters from across Africa and the UK.

By fostering collaboration, creativity, and mentorship, FairPlay aims to reshape the role of women in music, championing their contributions and amplifying their voices in an industry ripe for change.

The music industry, both globally and across Africa, continues to evolve at a rapid pace. However, despite its dynamism, women remain underrepresented in many facets of the sector, from songwriting and production to leadership roles. FairPlay responds to this challenge by creating a safe, inspiring, and inclusive space where women can thrive. This initiative is more than a songwriting camp; it is a movement that seeks to empower women to realise their potential, celebrate their unique voices, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s vibrant music landscape.

Through a thoughtfully designed programme, FairPlay combines creativity, professional development, and holistic wellness to create an environment conducive to growth. Over the five days, participants will engage in a range of activities, including songwriting and recording sessions, workshops led by industry experts, and round-table discussions addressing challenges and opportunities for women in music.

One of the key objectives of FairPlay is to facilitate cross-label collaborations, fostering synergistic relationships among participants.

Making moves

Digify Africa champions online safety on Safer Internet Day 2025

In celebration of Safer Internet Day 11 Feb 2025, Digify Africa in partnership with Meta continues to promote digital literacy and online safety through the free-of-charge learning WhatsApp bot Kitso.

Kitso is designed to raise awareness about pressing internet safety issues, such as cyberbullying, misinformation, and digital privacy threats, especially to teachers, parents, guardians, as well as professionals and organizations in the education sector.

Under this year’s theme for Safer Internet Day Too Good to be True, Protecting Yourself and Others from Online Scams, Digify Africa through Kitso is hosting a virtual event to empower schools, educators and communities with practical tools and knowledge to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

“Our goal with Kitso, which is freely accessible on WhatsApp, is to provide an engaging online safety education to communities that need it most,” says Qhakaza Mohare, Digify Africa COO. “Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and others from online risks.”

Steps Toward Hope: Thousands United to Fight Cancer in Eastern Cape

Over 15 000 participants in the 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, presented by ISUZU MOTORS South Africa, walked to create lasting change for thousands of cancer patients in the Eastern Cape.

The event raised essential funds to support the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) house in East London, St Bernard’s Hospice in East London, and St Francis Hospice in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga area.

The proceeds will go directly to improving services and expanding resources for those in need.

The CHOC House was the largest beneficiary of this year’s walk.

A significant portion of the funds will be dedicated to constructing a new, state-of-the-art kitchen and cold storage facilities.

This upgrade will enable CHOC House to continue to ensure healthier meals, and improved food storage for the children and families they serve.

CHOC estimates the new facilities will serve healthy meals to hundreds of children, teenagers, and their families a year, providing vital support during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

IAS Media Auditing Masterclass Series: Enhancing media efficiency & agency transparency

The IAS Media Auditing Masterclass Series, in partnership with Media Marketing Compliance (MMC), is a no-charge, short but highly informative four-part webinar series designed exclusively for marketers. This focused masterclass series is in addition to the already planned IAS Masterclasses throughout the year.

A media audit plays a key role in making sure advertising budgets are spent effectively, media plans are completed as intended, and opportunities for better results aren’t overlooked. However, many advertisers may not realise the hidden costs and inefficiencies that can creep into their media planning and buying process.

Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS), highlights the significance of their partnership with MMC, “This collaboration ensures independent media analysis, helping advertisers optimise budgets and align with best practices. Partnering with MMC also brings global expertise to the South African market, enhancing media auditing services.”

The sessions will be presented by Stephen Broderick, Senior Global Partner at MMC UK, who brings extensive expertise in media transparency and agency audits. MMC, a UK-based company, works in partnership with IAS in this area of the business, ensuring that advertisers have access to best-in-class media compliance and accountability practices.

February 13 | Proprietary / Inventory Media (Non-Disclosed)

Why are advertisers being pushed toward non-disclosed media models? MMC will break down how these work, the high margins agencies earn, and the risks for advertisers. Learn key watch-outs to protect your media investments.

March 13 | Media in 2025: The Marketplace Reality

MMC will outline key concerns from recent Programmatic and Principal media studies, detailing their impact and providing strategies to help clients mitigate risks and adapt.

April 10 | Marketing Contract Management

MMC will share best practices for managing multiple marketing supplier relationships while ensuring financial transparency and contract compliance.

May 8 | Recent Trends in the Ad Market (Non-Media)

Agencies are adopting new revenue-generating practices as the industry evolves. MMC will give insight into these trends, helping advertisers gain transparency and make more informed decisions.

Venue: Online via MS Teams. A meeting link will be sent upon registration.

Reserve your spot today! To confirm attendance and receive session links, please contact Robynne@agencyselection.co.za.

SA’s internet service provider body calls for local debate around age verification

ISPA, South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body, is calling for local debate around the growing global issue of age verification on the internet.

With a myriad of online threats being faced by minors and vulnerable persons that include sexual predators, terrorist actors and illegal online marketplaces, this topic is wider than most of us realise. Engagement, therefore, is necessary to properly define these threats before combating them.

“From the days when freedom of expression arguments ruled virtually unopposed, there is now general consensus amongst responsible people and organisations that there should be some type of external mechanism to ensure young people are not exposed to age inappropriate material,” said Dominic Cull, ISPA regulatory advisor.

This year will see an increased roll out of age verification measures intended to make it harder for children to access adult content. A number of states in the United States have already enacted age-verification obligations while there are initiatives underway in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union and elsewhere.